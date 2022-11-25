ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
MyNorthwest

WA crabbing season canceled amid population busts

Washington’s North Pacific crabbers are sitting idle this year, because, for the first time ever, the U.S. snow crab season has been canceled. The North Pacific snow and red king crab seasons are canceled this year, devastating small businesses and crabbers in Alaska and Washington state. Many factors contributed...
WASHINGTON STATE
Outsider.com

Sailor Survives Terrifying Experience of Being Stranded in Shark-Infested Waters for 24 Hours After Boat Sinks

A sailor spent 24 harrowing hours floating in shark-infested with only a small raft to keep him safe after his vessel sunk for no apparent reason. Finish skipper Tapio Lehtinen was competing in a solo around-the-world sailing event called the Golden Globe Race when the terrifying incident took place. On the night of Nov. 18, more than two months after he set sail, a loud banging noise woke him. And it didn’t take long for him to realize that his boat was filling with water.
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

All Aboard for Oyster Season

You never know where creative people get their inspiration. In one case, a veteran of Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan found solace in the relationships he built while shucking for hungry oyster lovers, which led to an entertaining podcast. In another, an environmental entreprenuer developed an artistic outlet by creating hand-crafted oyster knives in between his duties as coach of his son’s hockey team. These are just two examples of how incredibly inspirational oysters can be.
OREGON STATE
a-z-animals.com

See the Incredible Shipwreck That Millions of Fish Now Call Home

See the Incredible Shipwreck That Millions of Fish Now Call Home. Shipwrecks are obviously awful happenings. You can only hope that the people on the ship at the time made it out alive. If you ever wonder what happens once a ship has hit the bottom of the ocean, this video gives you a look into how tragedy turns into a safe haven for other underwater creatures.

Comments / 0

Community Policy