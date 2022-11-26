ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Orange, NJ

SFGate

FURMAN 65, APPALACHIAN STATE 61

Percentages: FG .381, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 7-29, .241 (Slawson 2-6, Foster 2-7, Hughey 1-2, Bothwell 1-5, Pegues 1-5, Anderson 0-1, Hien 0-1, Vanderwal 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bothwell, Slawson). Turnovers: 10 (Slawson 3, Bothwell 2, Pegues 2, Foster, Hien, Vanderwal). Steals: 10 (Foster...
BOONE, NC
SFGate

MORGAN STATE 123, VIRGINIA-LYNCHBURG 59

Percentages: FG .344, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Pendleton 2-4, Willis 2-5, Bryant 1-4, C.Goode 1-5, Dunn 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Kaeley 2, Bush, Willis). Turnovers: 27 (Willis 7, Bush 6, C.Goode 6, Cook 4, Pendleton 2, Dunn, Walter). Steals: 3 (Pendleton 2,...
BALTIMORE, MD
SFGate

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 73, EAST CAROLINA 68

Percentages: FG .460, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Hallums 4-5, Brown 2-3, C.Jones 1-3, Gary 1-3, Edwards 1-4, Bates 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Wilson 3, Hallums). Turnovers: 9 (C.Jones 2, Edwards 2, Gary 2, Hallums 2, Everett). Steals: 8 (C.Jones 2, Edwards 2,...
GREENVILLE, NC
SFGate

NO. 22 MARYLAND 79, LOUISVILLE 54

Percentages: FG .500, FT .560. 3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Scott 3-6, Martinez 2-5, Carey 2-6, Hart 1-3, Young 1-3, Batchelor 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Scott 2, Hart). Turnovers: 11 (Long 3, Carey 2, Martinez 2, Batchelor, Dziuba, Hart, Scott). Steals: 7 (Young 3, Hart...
LOUISVILLE, KY
SFGate

NO. 16 ILLINOIS 73, SYRACUSE 44

Percentages: FG .278, FT .529. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Taylor 2-4, Bell 2-8, Williams 1-2, Girard 0-1, Mintz 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Edwards 3, Ajak, Torrence). Turnovers: 15 (Edwards 4, Mintz 4, Bell 2, Copeland, Girard, Taylor, Torrence, Williams). Steals: 3 (Edwards 2, Brown).
CHAMPAIGN, IL
SFGate

NO. 1 HOUSTON 100, NORFOLK STATE 52

Percentages: FG .351, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 1-18, .056 (C.Brown 1-4, Beale 0-1, Doumbia 0-1, G.Brown 0-1, Ings 0-1, Bryant 0-2, Anderson 0-4, Tate 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (C.Brown). Turnovers: 16 (Bankston 4, Ings 3, Tate 3, Anderson 2, Bryant 2, C.Brown, Jones). Steals:...
HOUSTON, TX
SFGate

NORTH CAROLINA STATE 85, WILLIAM & MARY 64

Percentages: FG .386, FT .650. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Dorsey 3-7, Ayesa 2-3, Milkereit 1-1, Karasinski 1-3, Case 0-1, Mullins 0-1, Rice 0-1, Nelson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Collier 2). Turnovers: 16 (Dorsey 5, Collier 4, Lowe 2, Rice 2, Milkereit, Nelson, Williams). Steals:...
RALEIGH, NC
SFGate

NO. 19 KENTUCKY 60, BELLARMINE 41

Percentages: FG .304, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (Hopf 5-10, Betz 1-2, Pfriem 1-3, Wieland 1-4, Fairman 0-1, Johnson 0-1, DeVault 0-2, Tipton 0-5). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 9 (Suder 2, Tipton 2, Betz, Fairman, Johnson, Pfriem, Wieland). Steals: 7 (Tipton 2, Betz,...
LEXINGTON, KY
SFGate

Stony Brook 89, St. Joseph's (LI) 48

STONY BROOK (2-5) Policelli 7-12 2-3 22, Sarvan 5-17 0-3 14, Fitzmorris 4-6 2-2 11, K.Roberts 2-6 0-0 4, Stephenson-Moore 10-15 0-0 23, Pettway 4-7 2-3 13, Muratori 1-2 0-2 2, Heiden 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-66 6-13 89. Halftime_Stony Brook 46-33. 3-Point Goals_St. Joseph's (LI) 8-24 (Turner 2-4, M.Hirdt...
STONY BROOK, NY
SFGate

NORTH FLORIDA 90, TRINITY BAPTIST 49

Percentages: FG .328, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Cooper 1-1, Kanady 1-1, Simmons 1-1, West 1-3, Anderson 0-1, Fernandez 0-1, Korth-Loder 0-1, Elliott 0-2, Maisonnet 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Alvarez). Turnovers: 20 (Kiadii 6, Rose 4, Elliott 2, Kanady 2, Spinelli 2, Anderson,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
SFGate

DUQUESNE 72, UC SANTA BARBARA 61

Percentages: FG .489, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Anderson 2-6, Norris 1-3, Pierre-Louis 0-1, Mitchell 0-2, Sanni 0-2, Wishart 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Anderson, Kelly, Norris). Turnovers: 16 (Pierre-Louis 6, Wishart 3, Mitchell 2, Anderson, Kelly, Kukic, Norris, Sanni). Steals: 6 (Anderson, Kelly,...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
SFGate

UMASS 73, SOUTH FLORIDA 67

Percentages: FG .474, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Luis 2-3, Leveque 2-4, Weeks 2-5, Dominguez 1-2, Fernandes 1-2, Cross 1-3, Diggins 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 8 (Leveque 3, Dominguez 2, Cross, Gapare, Martin). Turnovers: 20 (Cross 5, Luis 5, Fernandes 3, Weeks 3, Diggins,...
TAMPA, FL
SFGate

ST. JOHN'S 95, LIU 68

Percentages: FG .456, FT .400. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Johnson 3-3, Maletic 3-11, Burns 2-8, Booker 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Greene 3, Burns). Turnovers: 17 (Greene 9, Burns 2, Maletic 2, Ndiaye 2, Booker, Johnson). Steals: 4 (Delancy 2, Greene, Johnson). Technical Fouls: None.
SFGate

Boston, No. 1 South Carolina rally beat No. 15 UCLA 73-64

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston, looking healthy as ever, had 18 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks as No. 1 South Carolina rallied from 10-points down to beat No. 15 UCLA 73-64 on Tuesday night. Boston had missed the second half in a win over Hampton on Sunday...
COLUMBIA, SC
SFGate

N.Y. Knicks 140, Detroit 110

Percentages: FG .563, FT .762. 3-Point Goals: 16-35, .457 (Randle 6-13, Grimes 3-4, Brunson 2-2, Toppin 2-3, Barrett 2-5, Rose 1-2, McBride 0-1, Quickley 0-2, Reddish 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Robinson). Turnovers: 14 (Quickley 3, Randle 3, Hartenstein 2, Robinson 2, Arcidiacono, Brunson, Rose,...
DETROIT, MI
SFGate

Staley: SC's Boston a game-time decision vs. No. 15 UCLA

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said Aliyah Boston's availability for No. 15 UCLA on Tuesday night is a game-time decision. Boston missed the final two quarters of the top-ranked Gamecocks 85-38 win over Hampton on Sunday after falling hard on a drive to the basket right before halftime. Moments later, Boston headed to the locker room and returned in the third quarter with a walking boot around her right foot and ankle.
COLUMBIA, SC
SFGate

Carolina 3, Pittsburgh 2

First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Crosby 12 (Guentzel, Joseph), 4:34. Second Period_2, Carolina, Necas 11 (Aho, Pesce), 5:45. 3, Carolina, Svechnikov 14 (Noesen, Aho), 17:38. Third Period_4, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 11 (Petry, Crosby), 19:02. Overtime_5, Carolina, Pesce 2 (Svechnikov, Jarvis), 2:20. Shots on Goal_Carolina 13-17-8-1_39. Pittsburgh 8-10-14-0_32. Power-play opportunities_Carolina 0 of 2; Pittsburgh...
PITTSBURGH, PA
SFGate

No. 8 Iowa State routs SIU-Edwardsville, 93-43

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Lexi Donarski scored 22 points as No. 8 Iowa State routed SIU-Edwardsville 93-43 on Tuesday night. The Cyclones (6-1) were playing just 48 hours after suffering their first loss - to North Carolina in Portland, Ore. on Sunday - and returning home around 5:45 a.m. Monday.
AMES, IA
SFGate

Curbelo has 18 in unbeaten St. John's 95-68 victory over LIU

NEW YORK (AP) — Andre Curbelo scored 18 points in St. John's 95-68 victory over Long Island University on Tuesday night for the undefeated Red Storm's eighth straight win. Curbelo added eight rebounds and seven assists for the Red Storm. Joel Soriano added 16 points while shooting 8 of 10 from the field, and he also had 10 rebounds. Rafael Pinzon scored 14 points and was 5-of-9 shooting, including 3 for 5 from distance.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SFGate

Curry, Warriors cruise to 137-114 win over Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Stephen Curry had 25 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, Jordan Poole pitched in 24 points off the bench and the Golden State Warriors used a 47-point first quarter to spark a 137-114 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. Draymond Green had his first double-double...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

