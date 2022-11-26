Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cross Bronx Fiery Crash Victim Identified as NJ WomanBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of peopleMark StarNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Says We are in Financial Trouble After a $2 Billion Dollar GapTom HandyNew York City, NY
New York Prioritizes Supporting Migrants With Recent FundingTom HandyNew York City, NY
NY Barber Shop Closes Following Inappropriate Social Media Post Involving ChildBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
FURMAN 65, APPALACHIAN STATE 61
Percentages: FG .381, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 7-29, .241 (Slawson 2-6, Foster 2-7, Hughey 1-2, Bothwell 1-5, Pegues 1-5, Anderson 0-1, Hien 0-1, Vanderwal 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bothwell, Slawson). Turnovers: 10 (Slawson 3, Bothwell 2, Pegues 2, Foster, Hien, Vanderwal). Steals: 10 (Foster...
MORGAN STATE 123, VIRGINIA-LYNCHBURG 59
Percentages: FG .344, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Pendleton 2-4, Willis 2-5, Bryant 1-4, C.Goode 1-5, Dunn 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Kaeley 2, Bush, Willis). Turnovers: 27 (Willis 7, Bush 6, C.Goode 6, Cook 4, Pendleton 2, Dunn, Walter). Steals: 3 (Pendleton 2,...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 73, EAST CAROLINA 68
Percentages: FG .460, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Hallums 4-5, Brown 2-3, C.Jones 1-3, Gary 1-3, Edwards 1-4, Bates 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Wilson 3, Hallums). Turnovers: 9 (C.Jones 2, Edwards 2, Gary 2, Hallums 2, Everett). Steals: 8 (C.Jones 2, Edwards 2,...
NO. 22 MARYLAND 79, LOUISVILLE 54
Percentages: FG .500, FT .560. 3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Scott 3-6, Martinez 2-5, Carey 2-6, Hart 1-3, Young 1-3, Batchelor 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Scott 2, Hart). Turnovers: 11 (Long 3, Carey 2, Martinez 2, Batchelor, Dziuba, Hart, Scott). Steals: 7 (Young 3, Hart...
NO. 16 ILLINOIS 73, SYRACUSE 44
Percentages: FG .278, FT .529. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Taylor 2-4, Bell 2-8, Williams 1-2, Girard 0-1, Mintz 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Edwards 3, Ajak, Torrence). Turnovers: 15 (Edwards 4, Mintz 4, Bell 2, Copeland, Girard, Taylor, Torrence, Williams). Steals: 3 (Edwards 2, Brown).
NO. 1 HOUSTON 100, NORFOLK STATE 52
Percentages: FG .351, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 1-18, .056 (C.Brown 1-4, Beale 0-1, Doumbia 0-1, G.Brown 0-1, Ings 0-1, Bryant 0-2, Anderson 0-4, Tate 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (C.Brown). Turnovers: 16 (Bankston 4, Ings 3, Tate 3, Anderson 2, Bryant 2, C.Brown, Jones). Steals:...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE 85, WILLIAM & MARY 64
Percentages: FG .386, FT .650. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Dorsey 3-7, Ayesa 2-3, Milkereit 1-1, Karasinski 1-3, Case 0-1, Mullins 0-1, Rice 0-1, Nelson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Collier 2). Turnovers: 16 (Dorsey 5, Collier 4, Lowe 2, Rice 2, Milkereit, Nelson, Williams). Steals:...
NO. 19 KENTUCKY 60, BELLARMINE 41
Percentages: FG .304, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (Hopf 5-10, Betz 1-2, Pfriem 1-3, Wieland 1-4, Fairman 0-1, Johnson 0-1, DeVault 0-2, Tipton 0-5). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 9 (Suder 2, Tipton 2, Betz, Fairman, Johnson, Pfriem, Wieland). Steals: 7 (Tipton 2, Betz,...
Stony Brook 89, St. Joseph's (LI) 48
STONY BROOK (2-5) Policelli 7-12 2-3 22, Sarvan 5-17 0-3 14, Fitzmorris 4-6 2-2 11, K.Roberts 2-6 0-0 4, Stephenson-Moore 10-15 0-0 23, Pettway 4-7 2-3 13, Muratori 1-2 0-2 2, Heiden 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-66 6-13 89. Halftime_Stony Brook 46-33. 3-Point Goals_St. Joseph's (LI) 8-24 (Turner 2-4, M.Hirdt...
NORTH FLORIDA 90, TRINITY BAPTIST 49
Percentages: FG .328, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Cooper 1-1, Kanady 1-1, Simmons 1-1, West 1-3, Anderson 0-1, Fernandez 0-1, Korth-Loder 0-1, Elliott 0-2, Maisonnet 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Alvarez). Turnovers: 20 (Kiadii 6, Rose 4, Elliott 2, Kanady 2, Spinelli 2, Anderson,...
DUQUESNE 72, UC SANTA BARBARA 61
Percentages: FG .489, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Anderson 2-6, Norris 1-3, Pierre-Louis 0-1, Mitchell 0-2, Sanni 0-2, Wishart 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Anderson, Kelly, Norris). Turnovers: 16 (Pierre-Louis 6, Wishart 3, Mitchell 2, Anderson, Kelly, Kukic, Norris, Sanni). Steals: 6 (Anderson, Kelly,...
UMASS 73, SOUTH FLORIDA 67
Percentages: FG .474, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Luis 2-3, Leveque 2-4, Weeks 2-5, Dominguez 1-2, Fernandes 1-2, Cross 1-3, Diggins 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 8 (Leveque 3, Dominguez 2, Cross, Gapare, Martin). Turnovers: 20 (Cross 5, Luis 5, Fernandes 3, Weeks 3, Diggins,...
ST. JOHN'S 95, LIU 68
Percentages: FG .456, FT .400. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Johnson 3-3, Maletic 3-11, Burns 2-8, Booker 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Greene 3, Burns). Turnovers: 17 (Greene 9, Burns 2, Maletic 2, Ndiaye 2, Booker, Johnson). Steals: 4 (Delancy 2, Greene, Johnson). Technical Fouls: None.
Boston, No. 1 South Carolina rally beat No. 15 UCLA 73-64
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston, looking healthy as ever, had 18 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks as No. 1 South Carolina rallied from 10-points down to beat No. 15 UCLA 73-64 on Tuesday night. Boston had missed the second half in a win over Hampton on Sunday...
N.Y. Knicks 140, Detroit 110
Percentages: FG .563, FT .762. 3-Point Goals: 16-35, .457 (Randle 6-13, Grimes 3-4, Brunson 2-2, Toppin 2-3, Barrett 2-5, Rose 1-2, McBride 0-1, Quickley 0-2, Reddish 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Robinson). Turnovers: 14 (Quickley 3, Randle 3, Hartenstein 2, Robinson 2, Arcidiacono, Brunson, Rose,...
Staley: SC's Boston a game-time decision vs. No. 15 UCLA
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said Aliyah Boston's availability for No. 15 UCLA on Tuesday night is a game-time decision. Boston missed the final two quarters of the top-ranked Gamecocks 85-38 win over Hampton on Sunday after falling hard on a drive to the basket right before halftime. Moments later, Boston headed to the locker room and returned in the third quarter with a walking boot around her right foot and ankle.
Carolina 3, Pittsburgh 2
First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Crosby 12 (Guentzel, Joseph), 4:34. Second Period_2, Carolina, Necas 11 (Aho, Pesce), 5:45. 3, Carolina, Svechnikov 14 (Noesen, Aho), 17:38. Third Period_4, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 11 (Petry, Crosby), 19:02. Overtime_5, Carolina, Pesce 2 (Svechnikov, Jarvis), 2:20. Shots on Goal_Carolina 13-17-8-1_39. Pittsburgh 8-10-14-0_32. Power-play opportunities_Carolina 0 of 2; Pittsburgh...
No. 8 Iowa State routs SIU-Edwardsville, 93-43
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Lexi Donarski scored 22 points as No. 8 Iowa State routed SIU-Edwardsville 93-43 on Tuesday night. The Cyclones (6-1) were playing just 48 hours after suffering their first loss - to North Carolina in Portland, Ore. on Sunday - and returning home around 5:45 a.m. Monday.
Curbelo has 18 in unbeaten St. John's 95-68 victory over LIU
NEW YORK (AP) — Andre Curbelo scored 18 points in St. John's 95-68 victory over Long Island University on Tuesday night for the undefeated Red Storm's eighth straight win. Curbelo added eight rebounds and seven assists for the Red Storm. Joel Soriano added 16 points while shooting 8 of 10 from the field, and he also had 10 rebounds. Rafael Pinzon scored 14 points and was 5-of-9 shooting, including 3 for 5 from distance.
Curry, Warriors cruise to 137-114 win over Timberwolves
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Stephen Curry had 25 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, Jordan Poole pitched in 24 points off the bench and the Golden State Warriors used a 47-point first quarter to spark a 137-114 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday. Draymond Green had his first double-double...
