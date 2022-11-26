Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Crawford: "No Matter How Many Divisions You Conquer, There’s Gonna Be Fans That Don’t Like You"
When Terence Crawford isn't busy chasing his children around the house, the current WBO welterweight champion saunters past his trophy case with his eyes beaming with pride. After aggregating world titles in multiple weight classes, including an undisputed run at 140-pounds, Crawford believes that his ticket to the Hall of Fame was solidified quite some time ago. But while there appears to be no end in sight to his dominance, Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) has been consistently chastised for his level of opposition.
Boxing Scene
Adam Azim Aims To Win World Title at Younger Age Than Idol Amir Khan
Adam Azim doesn’t shy away from the big billing. Sky Sports have been happy to ask the question of whether he is “boxing’s next superstar” prior to his seventh professional bout this weekend. Normally that kind of listing is reserved for boxers who have already claimed Olympic medals.
Boxing Scene
Fury: Mayweather is 45 and Fighting Youtubers - Very Difficult To Let Go of Boxing
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, 34-years-old, admits that he's simply not ready to walk away from the sport. Back in April, Fury packed Wembley Stadium with 94,000 screaming fans - who watched him score a knockout victory over mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte in six rounds. In the aftermath, Fury announced...
Boxing Scene
Dillian Whyte: I Won Clearly, So Why Would I Consider A Rematch With Jermaine Franklin?
There is only one rematch that interests Dillian Whyte now that he has beaten Jermaine Franklin. With a lucrative second showdown with Anthony Joshua probable for some time in 2023, the brash heavyweight contender cannot see any reason why he should face Franklin again. Whyte walked away from the ring at OVO Arena Wembley convinced that he defeated Franklin convincingly Saturday night in London.
Boxing Scene
Whyte on Win Over Franklin: I Would Have To Hang Them Up If I Lost
Dillian Whyte says he would have had no choice but to retire if he was not able to pull out a victory over Jermaine Franklin. Instead, the longtime Jamaican-British heavyweight contender could be headed toward another big fight—and big payday—against Anthony Joshua early next year in what would be a rematch of their 2015 encounter. Joshua, who is coming off two consecutive defeats to unified champion Oleksandr Usyk, won that fight via stoppage.
BoxingNews24.com
Jermell Charlo is “not on my level nor Errol Spence’s level” – Terence Crawford
By Adam Baskin: Terence Crawford says undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo isn’t one his or Errol Spence Jr’s level. Crawford says that Jermell (35-1-1, 19 KOs) is “mad and jealous” that he’s not as talented as him. Charlo, 32, is already on Crawford’s target...
Boxing Scene
Charr vs. Lucas Browne Showdown Set For December 17 in Dubai
Former WBA "regular" heavyweight champs Mahmoud "Manuel" Charr and Lucas Browne clash on December 17 in Dubai in an event promoted by Iconic Promotions Dubai. The 43-year old Browne (31-3) looked like a spent force after losing to former rugby player Paul Gallen last year but has scored two good wins since, including a stunning stoppage of Junior Fa in his last fight.
Boxing Scene
Adam Azim Drops Rylan Charlton Three Times, Stops Him in Two
Adam Azim continued the impressive start to his professional career with a devastating display as he knocked down Rylan Charlton three times on the way to a second-round win at Alexandra Palace in North London. There has been no shortage of hype around Azim, certainly not from Sky Sports and...
Boxing Scene
Jermaine Franklin: I Felt Like I Got Robbed; Down For Rematch If Whyte Will Give It To Me
Jermaine Franklin appreciated the respect Dillian Whyte showed him by raising Franklin’s arm in the ring after their fight Saturday night. That didn’t prevent Franklin from feeling like referee John Latham raised the wrong heavyweight’s arm after the official decision was announced at OVO Arena Wembley in London. Franklin argued afterward that he did enough to upset Whyte in their 12-round fight, which Whyte won by majority decision.
Boxing Scene
Trilogy Merely Another Scene in Chocolatito's Remarkable Second Act
Loathe as I am to concede it, I’ll still be first to raise my hand and admit that a smidge more than five years ago – when a 30-year-old version of Roman Gonzalez was pummeled by a then-unappreciated Srisaket Sor Rungvisai in the small-town fight capital of Carson, Calif. – I thought he was done.
Boxing Scene
Anthony Joshua Hopes Tyson Fury Clash Happens at Some Point in 2023
Former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is hoping to face domestic rival Tyson Fury in 2023. The two sides were in talks, more than once, for a big money showdown. For one reason or another, their discussions fell apart. Fury returns this Saturday night at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, when he...
Boxing Scene
Canelo Alvarez Picks Benavidez To Beat Plant: 'It's Going To Be Competitive'
Canelo Alvarez will be an interested observer once David Benavidez and Caleb Plant clash in 2023. The winner of the bout will become the mandatory challenger for the undisputed super middleweight champion Avlarez’s 168-pound WBC title. The 32-year-old Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 KOs) knocked out Plant last year in the...
Boxing Scene
Patrick Teixeira Returns With 1st Round Knockout, Calls Out Munguia, Fundora, Madrimov
Patrick Teixeira returned home and to the win column with his latest ring appearance. The hope in the year ahead is to return to the contender stage. The former WBO junior middleweight titlist ended a three-fight skid with a first-round knockout of Venezuela’s Adrian Perez this past Saturday at Hotel Golden Park in Sorocaba, Brazil. A double right hook put Perez down and out at 2:10 of the opening round, leaving Sao Paolo’s Teixeira with his first win on home soil since April 2018 and his first win of any kind since outpointing then-unbeaten Carlos Adames in their November 2019 interim WBO title fight.
Boxing Scene
Crawford: Jake Paul Definitely Became a Professional in Boxing - Now Time To Fight a Real Boxer
WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford has absolutely no issue with social media star Jake Paul making his mark in the sport of boxing. Paul made his debut in the sport in 2020. He's built an unbeaten record of 6-0, with 4 wins by knockout. Last month, Paul picked up a...
Boxing Scene
Prograis: Jose Ramirez Been Ducking Me For 5 Years; Now I Got This Belt, He Wanna Fight Me
Regis Prograis smiled as a reporter read a message Jose Ramirez sent him for the newly crowned WBC super lightweight champion. Prograis realizes he has something Ramirez wants now and understands that their fight seems inevitable. According to the WBC’s rules related to fights for vacant championships, Prograis must make...
Boxing Scene
Denys Berinchyk Eager To Topple Yvan Mendy on Fury-Chisora Card
A few days go until it is Tyson Fury time again, when the Gypsy King will rock up at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to take on his old rival Derek Chisora for the WBC world heavyweight championship. There is heavyweight action at the double, because the WBA champion, the hulking...
Boxing Scene
Hearn: Maybe Dillian Fights In February, March, AJ Fights Franklin; Then In Summer At Wembley
Eddie Hearn isn’t certain whether Dillian Whyte and Anthony Joshua will fight next. Their promoter hopes, of course, that the worst-case scenario is that Joshua and Whyte will partake in one bout apiece prior to their rematch taking place sometime next summer at Wembley Stadium in London. Hearn even suggested that Joshua, the former IBF/IBO/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion, could face American Jermaine Franklin next, now that Franklin legitimized himself as a contender against Whyte on Saturday night.
Boxing Scene
Josh Kelly Vows 'Top-Level Performance' Against Troy Williamson
The British Super Welterweight title bout will be decided this Friday December 2 on ‘Judgement Night’ in Newcastle when Sunderland’s Josh Kelly (12-1-1) looks to dethrone current champion Troy Williamson (19-0-1) at the Utilita Arena, live on Channel 5. Kelly holds the WBO International Super Welterweight title...
Boxing Scene
Photos: Chris Eubank Jr, Liam Smith - Face To Face at Press Conference
Chris Eubank Jr vs Liam Smith is officially on! Two of Britain’s best boxers collide on Saturday, January 21st at the AO Arena in Manchester. (photos by Lawrence Lustig) The middleweight rivals go head-to-head in an eagerly anticipated bout at BOXXER: Unleashed – in association with Wasserman Boxing and live and exclusively in the UK and Republic of Ireland on Sky Sports Box Office.
Boxing Scene
Hearn Will Attempt To Make Canelo vs. Ryder in May at Emirates Stadium
Super middleweight contender John Ryder may have won the lottery on Saturday night at the O2 Arena, when he picked up an upset win over Zach Parker to capture the vacant WBO interim-title. Ryder, who was the betting underdog, was declared the winner after Parker broke his hand and was...
