Fayetteville, AR

Scarlet Nation

Top 100 Razorback basketball players of all-time: 50-26

Here is 50-26: 50. Michael Qualls (2012-2015) ~ Career stats: 11.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists. ~ Best season: 15.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists. ~ Accolades: Second-Team All-SEC, All-SEC Tournament. One of the most entertaining Razorbacks of the 2010s, Michael Qualls made a lot of noise as a high-flyer....
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Scarlet Nation

Three position groups Arkansas needs to address in the transfer portal

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- The Arkansas coaching staff is already seeing transfer movement with five players announcing their intent to transfer since Monday. The action with the transfer portal is not native to just the Arkansas program, though. Every team across the country is going to have to address players leaving and coming in.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Scarlet Nation

How to watch Arkansas-Troy, projected lineups, more

The No. 11 Arkansas Razorbacks will return to their home court after a three-game stretch last week at the Maui Invitational when they face the Troy Trojans on Monday evening at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas ended the Maui Invitational on a high note with a thrilling 78-74 overtime win over...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Scarlet Nation

Myles Slusher will enter transfer portal

A week after leaving the team, Arkansas starting defensive back Myles Slusher officially announced Sunday that he will enter the transfer portal. "First, I Would Like To Thank The University Of Arkansas For Everything," Slusher said in a tweet. "Helped Me Learn Myself More Than Anything, Especially Overcoming Adversity. I Want To Thank Coach Odom For Believing In Me. With That Being Said, I Will Be Entering The Transfer Portal To Find A New Home."
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Scarlet Nation

Arkansas' Davonte Davis steps away from basketball team

Arkansas junior guard Davonte Davis has stepped away from the basketball team, per head coach Eric Musselman. “Davonte Davis is taking some time away from basketball," Musselman said in a statement Monday night. "He has our full support during this time.”. Davis had started each of the first six games...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

