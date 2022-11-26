Read full article on original website
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 73, EAST CAROLINA 68
Percentages: FG .460, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 9-19, .474 (Hallums 4-5, Brown 2-3, C.Jones 1-3, Gary 1-3, Edwards 1-4, Bates 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Wilson 3, Hallums). Turnovers: 9 (C.Jones 2, Edwards 2, Gary 2, Hallums 2, Everett). Steals: 8 (C.Jones 2, Edwards 2,...
FURMAN 65, APPALACHIAN STATE 61
Percentages: FG .381, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 7-29, .241 (Slawson 2-6, Foster 2-7, Hughey 1-2, Bothwell 1-5, Pegues 1-5, Anderson 0-1, Hien 0-1, Vanderwal 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bothwell, Slawson). Turnovers: 10 (Slawson 3, Bothwell 2, Pegues 2, Foster, Hien, Vanderwal). Steals: 10 (Foster...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE 85, WILLIAM & MARY 64
Percentages: FG .386, FT .650. 3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Dorsey 3-7, Ayesa 2-3, Milkereit 1-1, Karasinski 1-3, Case 0-1, Mullins 0-1, Rice 0-1, Nelson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Collier 2). Turnovers: 16 (Dorsey 5, Collier 4, Lowe 2, Rice 2, Milkereit, Nelson, Williams). Steals:...
CLEMSON 101, PENN STATE 94, 2OT
Percentages: FG .408, FT .862. 3-Point Goals: 11-36, .306 (Lundy 4-8, Wynter 3-6, Johnson 2-2, Funk 2-5, Henn 0-1, Njie 0-1, Dread 0-6, Pickett 0-7). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Njie 2). Turnovers: 9 (Pickett 4, Njie 2, Dread, Funk, Wynter). Steals: 5 (Dorsey 2, Dread,...
NO. 16 ILLINOIS 73, SYRACUSE 44
Percentages: FG .278, FT .529. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Taylor 2-4, Bell 2-8, Williams 1-2, Girard 0-1, Mintz 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Edwards 3, Ajak, Torrence). Turnovers: 15 (Edwards 4, Mintz 4, Bell 2, Copeland, Girard, Taylor, Torrence, Williams). Steals: 3 (Edwards 2, Brown).
CHARLESTON 75, OLD DOMINION 60
Percentages: FG .442, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 5-11, .455 (Jenkins 3-3, Baker 1-1, Long 1-1, C.Smith 0-1, Stines 0-1, Scott-Grayson 0-2, Stanley 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Fields 4). Turnovers: 14 (Jenkins 5, Stanley 3, Essien 2, Fields 2, C.Smith, Long). Steals: 6 (Long 2,...
NORTH FLORIDA 90, TRINITY BAPTIST 49
Percentages: FG .328, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Cooper 1-1, Kanady 1-1, Simmons 1-1, West 1-3, Anderson 0-1, Fernandez 0-1, Korth-Loder 0-1, Elliott 0-2, Maisonnet 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Alvarez). Turnovers: 20 (Kiadii 6, Rose 4, Elliott 2, Kanady 2, Spinelli 2, Anderson,...
UMASS 73, SOUTH FLORIDA 67
Percentages: FG .474, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Luis 2-3, Leveque 2-4, Weeks 2-5, Dominguez 1-2, Fernandes 1-2, Cross 1-3, Diggins 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 8 (Leveque 3, Dominguez 2, Cross, Gapare, Martin). Turnovers: 20 (Cross 5, Luis 5, Fernandes 3, Weeks 3, Diggins,...
STONY BROOK 89, ST. JOSEPH'S (LONG ISLAND) 48
Percentages: FG .339, FT .000. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Turner 2-4, M.Hirdt 2-5, McNeely 2-6, Allen 1-3, Malloy 1-3, Connors 0-1, Hot 0-1, Nemickas 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Malloy, Turner). Turnovers: 10 (T.Hirdt 3, Allen 2, Sheehy 2, Bell, Connors, M.Hirdt). Steals: 5 (Allen,...
NO. 19 KENTUCKY 60, BELLARMINE 41
Percentages: FG .304, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (Hopf 5-10, Betz 1-2, Pfriem 1-3, Wieland 1-4, Fairman 0-1, Johnson 0-1, DeVault 0-2, Tipton 0-5). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 9 (Suder 2, Tipton 2, Betz, Fairman, Johnson, Pfriem, Wieland). Steals: 7 (Tipton 2, Betz,...
No. 8 Iowa State routs SIU-Edwardsville, 93-43
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Lexi Donarski scored 22 points as No. 8 Iowa State routed SIU-Edwardsville 93-43 on Tuesday night. The Cyclones (6-1) were playing just 48 hours after suffering their first loss - to North Carolina in Portland, Ore. on Sunday - and returning home around 5:45 a.m. Monday.
Mississippi St. 94, Louisiana-Monroe 39
LOUISIANA-MONROE (2-4) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 25.373, FT .556. 3-Point Goals: 0-12, 0.000 (Knight 0-3, Sam 0-1, Brown 0-2, Self 0-3, Brimzy 0-1, Ford 0-1, Sutton 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Manuel 1, Merriweather 1, Brooks 1) Turnovers: 25 (Ford 4, Sutton 4, Manuel 3, Anderson...
ST. JOHN'S 95, LIU 68
Percentages: FG .456, FT .400. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Johnson 3-3, Maletic 3-11, Burns 2-8, Booker 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Greene 3, Burns). Turnovers: 17 (Greene 9, Burns 2, Maletic 2, Ndiaye 2, Booker, Johnson). Steals: 4 (Delancy 2, Greene, Johnson). Technical Fouls: None.
Scott scores 18, No. 22 Maryland blows out Louisville 79-54
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Donta Scott scored 18 points and No. 22 Maryland made five consecutive 3-pointers to open the second half in a runaway 79-54 victory over winless Louisville on Tuesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Terrapins (7-0) led throughout, including 37-26 at halftime, before Don...
WINTHROP 99, TOCCOA FALLS 52
Percentages: FG .315, FT .000. 3-Point Goals: 6-31, .194 (Williams 2-7, Freeman 1-2, Marshall 1-3, McKinney 1-3, Witcher 1-3, Cepress 0-1, Comer 0-1, Seals 0-1, Thompson 0-1, Gilsdorf 0-2, Glover 0-2, Smith 0-2, McKenzie 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 17 (Chamberlain 3, Williams 3,...
Duquesne 72, UC Santa Barbara 61
DUQUESNE (6-1) Dixon 6-9 0-0 12, Williams 2-7 2-2 6, Brewer 4-6 4-4 13, Clark 0-5 0-0 0, Grant 9-14 2-2 26, Rotroff 3-4 1-2 7, McGriff 3-6 0-1 7, Rozier 0-2 0-0 0, Hronsky 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 27-55 10-13 72. Halftime_Duquesne 37-27. 3-Point Goals_UC Santa Barbara 3-16 (Anderson...
San Diego 71, Longwood 68
SAN DIEGO (5-3) J.Delaire 6-10 2-5 14, Lynch 0-2 0-0 0, Sisoho Jawara 2-9 0-0 5, Townsend 6-8 0-0 15, E.Williams 0-1 0-0 0, McKinney 4-9 6-7 15, Earlington 6-13 1-1 13, Turner 2-4 0-0 5, Pierre 1-1 1-2 4, Gultekin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 10-15 71. Halftime_San Diego...
No. 1 Houston 100, Norfolk St. 52
HOUSTON (7-0) Roberts 5-5 0-0 10, J.Walker 3-5 2-2 9, Mark 6-13 2-3 16, Sasser 8-15 2-2 25, Shead 4-4 0-1 12, Arceneaux 3-8 0-0 7, Sharp 1-6 0-0 3, Francis 5-5 1-2 11, Chaney 1-1 0-0 2, Elvin 2-4 0-0 5. Totals 38-66 7-10 100. Halftime_Houston 54-20. 3-Point Goals_Norfolk...
Staley: SC's Boston a game-time decision vs. No. 15 UCLA
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said Aliyah Boston's availability for No. 15 UCLA on Tuesday night is a game-time decision. Boston missed the final two quarters of the top-ranked Gamecocks 85-38 win over Hampton on Sunday after falling hard on a drive to the basket right before halftime. Moments later, Boston headed to the locker room and returned in the third quarter with a walking boot around her right foot and ankle.
