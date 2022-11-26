ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Fort Wayne’s struggles continue in loss to Walleye

By Glenn Marini
WANE 15
WANE 15
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4a2Cvm_0jNx19CU00

TOLEDO, Ohio (WANE) – Fort Wayne scored the first goal of the night just 1:09 into the first period, but Toledo owned the rest of the night as the Komets fell 6-3 at the Huntington Center on Friday night.

Benjamin Gagne’s second goal of the year gave the Komets an early lead, but Fort Wayne allowed four goals to close out the first period, as Toledo led 4-1 after one.

The Komets gave up two more goals in the second frame, and trailed 6-1 heading into the third.

These two will play again tomorrow in Fort Wayne. The puck is scheduled to drop at 7:30 p.m. at War Memorial Coliseum.

