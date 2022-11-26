Fort Wayne’s struggles continue in loss to Walleye

TOLEDO, Ohio (WANE) – Fort Wayne scored the first goal of the night just 1:09 into the first period, but Toledo owned the rest of the night as the Komets fell 6-3 at the Huntington Center on Friday night.

Benjamin Gagne’s second goal of the year gave the Komets an early lead, but Fort Wayne allowed four goals to close out the first period, as Toledo led 4-1 after one.

The Komets gave up two more goals in the second frame, and trailed 6-1 heading into the third.

These two will play again tomorrow in Fort Wayne. The puck is scheduled to drop at 7:30 p.m. at War Memorial Coliseum.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.