KSNB Local4
“Fantasy of Trees” returns to Stuhr Museum for 34th year
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - For the 34th year, decorated Christmas trees light up the upper floor of the Stuhr Museum, as part of their “Fantasy of Trees” exhibit. This year, 55 organizations took part, with each decorating their own tree in a unique way. ”We hope to...
KSNB Local4
Dust from HVAC unit mistaken for smoke at Kearney pharmacy
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department (KVFD) was dispatched to West Pharmaceuticals at 923 West Railroad Street for a reported structure fire. Pharmacy employees reported possible smoke and flames coming from the roof and ceiling area. The KVFD crews investigated the area and found no indications of...
KSNB Local4
Hastings takes part in Small Business Saturday
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Businesses throughout downtown Hastings saw an influx of visitors during Small Business Saturday. The day after Black Friday the nation turns towards the mom and pop shops to help support shopping local and showing people what the businesses of Hastings have to offer. People from neighboring...
KSNB Local4
‘Bargain Barn’ enjoys Black Friday success in first year
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A new Grand Island store hopes to help Nebraskans who are looking for a deal for this holiday. The Bargain Barn is a new retail store that sells overstock items. They’ve been open a little more than four months and are open from Friday-Tuesday from...
NebraskaTV
Small business owners talk inflation and how it's impacted their business
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — With Black Friday deals almost done and Small Business Saturday over, small business owners said inflation has impacted their business and they hope they can continue having steady business. Axe Holes in Grand Island saw a major increase in price for lumber that is used...
KSNB Local4
KHMCC Hosts Second annual Christmas Lighting
KENESAW, Neb. (KSNB) - With Thanksgiving is in the books and now it’s time to focus on Christmas, and the Kenesaw Heritage Museum Celebration Coalition did just that with hosting the second annual Kenesaw Christmas Lighting. The event started to bring more Christmas spirit to the town. They even...
foxnebraska.com
Kearney Volunteer Fire Dept. responds to structure fire at West Pharmaceutical
KEARNEY, Neb. — The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of smoke coming from a factory that ended up being dust from an HVAC unit. Fire crews were called just after 2 p.m. Monday to West Pharmaceuticals, 923 Railroad St., for a reported fire. Employees reported possible smoke and flames coming from the roof and ceiling area.
KSNB Local4
Jeremy Nunes is coming to Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - Jeremy Nunes will be performing live on Saturday, December 3rd, at the Hastings City Auditorium. This event will serve as a fundraiser MentoringWorks. Stand-up comedian Jeremy Nunes is changing the way the comedy world does business. For 20 years, Jeremy Nunes has been performing his...
News Channel Nebraska
Winter weather in central Nebraska has caused multiple accidents
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Rescue officials in central Nebraska have been kept busy by multiple accidents along highways Tuesday morning. The Nebraska Department of Roads was reporting slick conditions, particularly along Interstate 80 and U.S. Highway 30 between Grand Island and Elm Creek. There were multiple reports of accidents in...
KSNB Local4
UNK professor Brooke Envick sparks student creativity with board – not bored – games
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Think about your favorite board game. From Monopoly to Clue to Candy Land, these venerable games remain popular even as options such as Catan or Azul emerge. Each year, new games appear. And perhaps one day, the latest craze will be invented by students in an entrepreneurship class at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
klkntv.com
Vehicles slide off slick, snowy roads across Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The York County Communications Center said early Tuesday morning that it was already getting calls of vehicles sliding off the interstate. It’s urging everyone to be careful if you have to travel. There have also been several reports of crashes around Buffalo County, including...
WOWT
Nebraska candy manufacturer helps others start their own businesses
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska native has made her way back home to help others grow small businesses. Tessa Porter is an award-winning candy developer and wants to help others become business owners. The candy scientist who is offering this rare opportunity to small business hopefuls. “I always loved...
KSNB Local4
Slick conditions lead to multiple accidents in central Nebraska
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Road conditions are very slick for drivers in central Nebraska following freezing drizzle and a wintry mix Tuesday. An Amazon truck jackknifed and slid into a ditch on I-80, according to a photo posted by Nebraska State Patrol Troop C which serves south central Nebraska.
News Channel Nebraska
Hazardous materials spill prompts eastbound I-80 closure at Shelton
SHELTON, Neb. - Emergency crews worked through winter weather conditions to clean up a chemical spill on Interstate 80 in central Nebraska. The eastbound lanes of I-80 were closed between Shelton and Wood River because of the issue. Specific details are still scarce, but hazardous materials crews were summoned to the scene about two miles east of the Shelton exit around 8:00. The Nebraska State Patrol said at the time that the closure could be lengthy.
News Channel Nebraska
Newman Grove mayor dies at 47
ALBION, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska mayor has died. 47-year-old Jarod Adams died unexpectedly Wednesday at the Boone County Health Center in Albion, according to Levander Funeral Home. Adams graduated from Newman Grove High School in 1994 and went on to attend Central Community College in Hastings before starting his...
KSNB Local4
A rather tranquil start to the week turns windy and wintry on Tuesday
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - After a cool and cloudy day, things will be quiet overnight with mostly clear skies. Lows tomorrow morning will be rather seasonal ranging from the mid to upper 20s. We will see one more decent day tomorrow before the weather takes a wintry turn. Look for mostly sunny skies to start the work week with high temperatures climbing back into the mid to upper 50s. The cooler spot will be far north where highs will only be in the upper 40s where a cold front passes through early in the afternoon. The front will pass through south central spots late afternoon and early evening. Behind the front will come much colder air which will set the stage for snow during the day on Tuesday. Thicker clouds will move in during the evening and overnight Monday. Expect lows Tuesday morning in the upper teens northwest to mid 30s southeast.
News Channel Nebraska
Hastings man turns around a prediabetes diagnosis
HASTINGS, NE - Diabetes is a life-long health condition that disrupts how a person’s body turns food into energy. According to the Centers for Disease Control, in the United States more than 1 in 3 adults have prediabetes, which puts them at higher risk for developing type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and stroke.
Kearney Hub
Snow, freezing drizzle possible in Kearney, Buffalo County
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Buffalo County and much of the state, which could impact the Tuesday morning commute. The advisory goes into effect at 3 a.m. Tuesday and is set to last until 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service office in Hastings.
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island firefighters battle blaze near highway
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. - Central Nebraska firefighters were kept busy the day before Thanksgiving. First responders were called to grass fire near Schimmer Drive on Highway 281 near Grand Island Wednesday afternoon. Grand Island Fire and Rescue fought the blaze along Grand Island Rural Fire, taking approximately 15 minutes to...
klkntv.com
Grand Island casino’s slot machines expected to open mid-December
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Grand Island’s temporary casino at Fonner Park expects to welcome the public as soon as next month. The casino hopes to have around 280 slot machines, a snack bar and horse betting kiosks open to the public by mid-December. As the opening approaches, the...
