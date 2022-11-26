ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Neighbor witnesses aftermath of Little Rock city employee being shot

By Samantha Boyd
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock Police confirm a city employee has been shot and remains in critical condition.

The employee worked for the Department of Housing and Neighborhood Programs. He was shot Friday morning on South Elm Street and Charles Bussey Avenue in Little Rock. Police responded around 10 a.m.

A neighbor who witnessed the aftermath of the shooting said it all started when he heard gunshots outside, which at first, he thought nothing of, though his family did call 911. He said once he walked outside, he saw the full range of the situation.

“I was sitting there watching the EMS working on him, and you could see the holes in his back,” said neighbor, Devin Staggs.

Staggs said the employee was screaming in pain as paramedics rendered care.

Staggs, just 18 years old, said shootings in this area are not abnormal, though he has never seen a city employee become a victim of this violence.

“I don’t like try to walk up and down the street,” he said. “I just try to stay around my little area.”

A spokesperson for the police department said no suspect is in custody yet, and there is no further information he can provide at this time.

