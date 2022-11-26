ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magic 95.5

Sabrina Elba Was Everything In This Miu Miu Dress

By Sharde Gillam
Magic 95.5
Magic 95.5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eAw6p_0jNx0g0t00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42fT9K_0jNx0g0t00

Source: Mike Marsland / Getty


Sabrina Elba had us in a frenzy recently when she posted a gorgeous Instagram Reel of herself donning a form-fitting Miu Miu look that was everything! For this look, Mrs. Elba served face in the sexy curve-hugging all-white Miu Miu look.  She accessorized the sexy dress with minimal jewelry to let the cut out dress speak for itself.  The starlet matched the ensemble with blinged out jewelry on her writes, fingers and around her neck which matched the look perfectly and served face and body as she modeled the dress to perfection for her Instagram followers while spending time at an event in London. Taking to the platform, the beauty first shared an Instagram Reel to her profile where she showed off the fit from all angles as she strutted her stuff. “ Beautiful night with
@bulgari

#bulgari #serpenti”

she simply captioned the stunning look.

Check it out below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sabrina Dhowre Elba (@sabrinaelba)

As usual, we’re not the only ones completely swooning over this look as many of the beauty’s 503k IG followers flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “
PERIOD!;” wrote one follower while another commented, “BEYOND!!!! ” and “ Beautyyyyyy” and another wrote, “Never. Looked. More. Beautiful” while another jokingly wrote, “ FRIEND!!!!!! My GOD ! You look soooooo amazing ! Wow wow wow stunning stunning

We’re loving this look on Mrs. Elba! What do you think about her effortless slay?

Don’t miss…

Idris Elba Photographs Sabrina Dhowre For DuJour Magazine

5 Times Sabrina Elba Slayed The Fashion Game

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Johnny Depp’s Daughter Lily-Rose, 23, Looks Just Like Chanel Icon Mom Vanessa Paradis At Chanel Show

Lily-Rose Depp looked every inch the cover girl daughter of gorgeous parents when she stepped out at the Chanel show in Miami on Friday, Oct. 4. The 23-year-old The Idol actress, whose father is iconic actor Jonny Depp and mother is legendary model Vanessa Paradis, stunned at the star-studded show in a light blue cropped tank top and matching miniskirt. The beauty slipped into a pair of black and white wedged heels and added a Chanel belt and Chanel handbag to the ensemble.
MIAMI, FL
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Shines In Plunging Purple Dress & Red Sandals at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022

Heidi Klum shined on the blue carpet at the 11th annual LACMA Art + Film Gala held at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art tonight. The “America’s Got Talent” judge posed for photos in a purple sequin gown. The sparkling silhouette had a halter neck with a plunging deep V-neckline and a cinched waist. For glam, Klum went with her signature soft smokey eye, dust of blush and neutral matte pout. She styled her straight and let her bangs frame her face. Adding a pop of color to her look, the German supermodel coordinated her long red nails with her small...
In Style

Olivia Wilde’s Gold Breastplate Made a Simple Black Maxi Dress Red Carpet-Ready

With just weeks remaining in 2022, it seems that metallic breastplates (of all shapes and colors) may just be the final surprise trend of the year. From Sydney Sweeney’s silver corset to Kendall Jenner’s gold Schiaparelli boobs, celebrities can’t stop adding shine to their bodices as of late — so much so that Olivia Wilde decided to give the trend even more gumption by wearing it on the red carpet on Thursday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
In Style

TBT: Cody Simpson Said He was "Immediately Infatuated" with Gigi Hadid

Who: Supermodel and fashion founder Gigi Hadid, 27, and Australian swimmer and singer Cody Simpson, 25. How They Met: Hadid and Simpson met when they were just teenagers back in 2013. They were introduced by a mutual friend after the musician and the aforementioned friend were driving and spotted Gigi outside a Guess store, presumably in Beverly Hills.
Vogue

Florence Nails ’90s Grunge Style In A Slip Dress And Platforms

#Barbiecore may increasingly seem like a distant summer memory, but Florence Pugh is keen to keep interest in the colour pink alive. From rose to blush, peach to magenta, pink is a colour that the actor returns to time and again – see the sheer Valentino PP pink gown she wore to the house’s couture show in July, for just one example.
Footwear News

Kelly Rowland Turns Heads in Cutout Maxi Dress & Sparkling Big-Toe Sandals at Glamour’s Women of the Year Event

The stars aligned for the 2022 Glamour Women of the Year Awards held at The Grill & The Pool in New York City on Tuesday. The annual event recognizes and celebrates the industry’s biggest trailblazers of the moment. Kelly Rowland was a show-stopper at the celebration. The Grammy Award-winning R&B singer turned heads on the red carpet as she arrived in a black maxi gown from LaQuan Smith’s fall 2022 collection. The garment had long fitted sleeves with cutouts on the chest and at the back. To amp up the glam factor, the “Merry Liddle Christmas” actress elevated her ensemble with statement...
Footwear News

Elle King Pops in Plunging Midi Dress & Bow Platform Sandals at CMA Awards 2022 With Fiancé Dan Tooker

Elle King took a satin midi dress to new heights for the 56th annual CMA Awards held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. The “Ex’s & Oh’s” singer appeared on the red carpet tonight alongside her fiancé Dan Tooker. For the occasion, King wore a burnt orange midi dress. The satin silhouette featured a plunging square neckline, pointy shoulder pads and tight sleeves. The piece also had structured contour boning details and a form-fitting skirt. Giving her look a boost, the “Worth a Shot” musician slipped into a pair of cream platform sandals. The show style had an oversized bow on...
NASHVILLE, TN
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Massive Christmas Tree As She Begins To Decorate For The Holidays: Watch

Kylie Jenner is feeling festive! The makeup mogul, 25, didn’t wait long after Thanksgiving to kick off Christmas season. She got things started with some home decorating, showing off her gigantic Christmas tree in a Sunday, Nov. 27 Instagram video, which you can see here on her page and below from a fan account. Making the clip all the more fun, she backed the video with Micheal Bublé’s rendition of “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas.”
TVLine

9-1-1 Fall Finale Delivers Devastating Surprise for Bobby — Watch Sneak Peek

Monday’s fall finale of 9-1-1 (Fox, 8/7c) introduces a dark mystery for Bobby to solve, and TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek of his unsettling first clue. It comes in the form of a disturbing voicemail from his sponsor Wendell: “I think I screwed up. I didn’t know what else to do. I thought I could handle it, but I can’t. I can’t do it. You ever do something and it doesn’t go like you planned? I tried. I really tried to be a good man. But I’m tired now. So tired.” Bobby frantically tries calling Wendell back, only to be met...
Footwear News

Madonna Poses in Lace Corset & Ankle Boots for Thanksgiving Photo With Her 6 Children

‘Tis the season to be thankful, and Madonna has a long list that includes her family. The “Material Girl” singer posed with all six of her children for a Thanksgiving portrait that she shared on Friday. The gang gathered at Madonna’s New York City home for the annual holiday. Her daughters, twins Estere and Stelle, 10, Mercy James, 16, Lourdes, 26, and her sons David, 17, and Rocco, 22, had the time of their lives writing down what they are thankful for, learning to mix on the turntables and enjoying each other’s company.  View this post on Instagram A post shared...
Footwear News

Camila Cabello Revives the ‘No-Pants’ Trend in T-Shirt Dress & Sparkling Jimmy Choo Sandals on ‘The Voice’

Camila Cabello had a sparkling fashion moment as she coached her team through the top 16 eliminations on “The Voice” on Nov. 15. For her outfit, the “Havana” singer embraced the “no-pants” trend of 2018. Ariana Grande, Olivia Culpo and more were among the stars who used the silhouette for their street-style moments. Last month, Tia Mowry recently revived the trend while posing on Instagram. Karlie Kloss and Gwen Stefani also embraced the look in September, and Maren Morris took the same fashion route in July on the “Today” show.
Footwear News

Vanessa Hudgens Turns Into a Raven in Feathered Dress & Glossy Boots at Prince Jackson’s Thriller Night Halloween Party

Vanessa Hudgens brought the drama with her sleek raven costume to the annual Thriller Night Halloween party. The event was hosted by Prince Jackson at his family home yesterday in Encino, Calif. The former “High School Musical” cast member slipped into a black gown dotted with rows upon rows of shiny black faux-feathers that made the star look as if she was about to fly. The dress consisted of a  turtleneck collar and a peekaboo keyhole cutout that gave way to a fitted waistline and a high leg slit and a trailing feathered train. Amping up the glam, Hudgens wore her hair...
HollywoodLife

Margot Robbie Stuns In Green Dress With Cutouts At Governors Awards: Photos

Margot Robbie, 32, dazzled at the 13th annual Governors Awards on Nov. 19! The actress showed up to the event, which celebrated awards granted by the Academy’s Board of Governors, including the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award, the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award and the Honorary Award, in a satin green dress and posed on the carpet. The fashion choice included a cutout section in the middle and one over the shoulder sleeveless section.
LOS ANGELES, CA
shefinds

Anya Taylor-Joy Turns Up The Heat In A Fiery Red Minidress And Sheer Tights

Anya Taylor-Joy rocked a ruby-red, monochromatic outfit while promoting The Menu in New York City, inspiring us to swap our all-black looks for scarlet this holiday season!. The Golden Globe winner, 26, was photographed by paparazzi while showing off her curves in a plunging mini lace dress with a matching shiny red overcoat, sheer tights and classic glamorous pumps, all of the same crimson hue. The Emma star’s get-up is from Magda Butrym, and she donned this stunning look for a Good Morning America appearance.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Magic 95.5

Magic 95.5

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' Best R&B

 https://mycolumbusmagic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy