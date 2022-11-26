MT Lottery
HELENA, Mont. (AP) _ These Montana lotteries were drawn Friday:
Big Sky Bonus
01-12-20-31, Bonus: 7
(one, twelve, twenty, thirty-one; Bonus: seven)
Estimated jackpot: $9,399
Lucky For Life
01-06-23-36-42, Lucky Ball: 1
(one, six, twenty-three, thirty-six, forty-two; Lucky Ball: one)
Mega Millions
29-31-46-54-67, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 2
(twenty-nine, thirty-one, forty-six, fifty-four, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $305,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 48,000,000
