Montana State

MT Lottery

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

HELENA, Mont. (AP) _ These Montana lotteries were drawn Friday:

Big Sky Bonus

01-12-20-31, Bonus: 7

(one, twelve, twenty, thirty-one; Bonus: seven)

Estimated jackpot: $9,399

Lucky For Life

01-06-23-36-42, Lucky Ball: 1

(one, six, twenty-three, thirty-six, forty-two; Lucky Ball: one)

Mega Millions

29-31-46-54-67, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 2

(twenty-nine, thirty-one, forty-six, fifty-four, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $305,000,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 48,000,000

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

