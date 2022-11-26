Read full article on original website
Related
KCTV 5
Gardner-Edgerton falls in double overtime in Kansas 6A championship game
Paul Chaney Memorial Fitness Party honors trainer, raises funds for a cause. The Foundation Gym was packed on Saturday, but not just for exercise. Friends and family of a personal trainer that recently passed away came together to remember him and make a difference in his honor. Updated: 5 hours...
Tornados, severe thunderstorms likely to hit US on Tuesday
Story at a glance About 30 million people from Texas to Illinois are expected to be affected by severe weather on Tuesday. Sections of northeastern Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas and southwestern Tennessee are at risk of severe thunderstorms and some strong and long-track tornadoes. Much of the same area saw severe late-season tornadoes last…
KCTV 5
FORECAST: 40s/50s Tuesday, but a cold front is coming
Starting off rather mild on Tuesday morning, with heavy cloud cover and gusty winds. Temperatures only drop to the low and middle 40s, and we anticipate increasing temperatures to the middle and upper 50s by early Tuesday afternoon just ahead of the cold front. But after mid-day, temperatures will fall dramatically.
natureworldnews.com
Wet Weather To Soak Portions of Sunshine State, Florida This Midweek, Forecast Says
The latest forecast showed that portions of Florida would expect wet weather this midweek. A round of rain showers could unload, affecting holiday travel for the much-awaited Thanksgiving. Residents affected by the wet weather should stay updated if they plan for outdoor activities. They should bring raincoats, jackets or ready...
Tornado survivors 'at a loss of words' following deadly severe weather outbreak
Residents in northeastern Texas and southeastern Oklahoma were thankful to be alive after severe weather rampaged across the southern Plains on Friday, killing at least two people, injuring others and leveling scores of buildings. In the southeastern Oklahoma town of Idabel, located about 190 miles southeast of Oklahoma City, a...
Midwestern States Could Face Heavy Snow This Week
Midwesterners better bundle up this week, because you could be getting heavy snow coming your way. According to a report from FOX Weather, temperatures are dropping and rain and snow are headed to the central Midwest. Bismark, North Dakota is gearing up to be cold and windy, with temperatures dropping...
natureworldnews.com
Developing Storm to Unload Heavy Rain, Snowfall and Thunderstorms on Thanksgiving, Forecast Warns
The latest weather forecast warned that a developing form would impact the day of Thanksgiving until the weekend. The giant storm is expected to unleash heavy rain, snowfall, and thunderstorms that could cause localized flooding. Travelers and residents should expect severe weather conditions that could lead to travel hazards. Weather...
natureworldnews.com
Developing Storm To Bring Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms to U.S
The latest weather forecast warned that a developing storm could unleash heavy rain and snow in the Southern U.S., especially in portions of Houston, Atlanta, and New Orleans. The storm is expected to persist until the weekend and a few weeks before December starts. As Thanksgiving kicked in, many Americans...
Southern US storm to unleash travel disruptions from rain, 'season's worth of snow'
A storm tracking through the southern United States will pack heavy rain that will hinder post-Thanksgiving travel and could trigger urban flooding in Houston, Atlanta and New Orleans, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The same storm will also unleash many months' worth of snow on parts of New Mexico and western Texas into the Thanksgiving weekend.
KCTV 5
Storms could spawn major tornadoes, floods in several states
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Residents in several towns across Louisiana and Mississippi took cover as tornado sirens blared late Tuesday, and forecasters warned of the threat of strong twisters capable of tracking long distances on the ground as a severe weather outbreak erupted in the Deep South. There were...
Rain and thunderstorms will make for difficult post-Thanksgiving travel
Whether you are out shopping Black Friday deals, exercising off your Thanksgiving feast, or traveling back home, rain and thunderstorms may cause some delays and headaches.
KCTV 5
Dec. 11 Chiefs vs. Broncos game will start at different time, air on KCTV5
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Chiefs vs. Broncos game that was originally going to take place at night on Sunday, Dec. 11, will now happen earlier in the day. Kickoff will take place at 3:05 p.m. that day, according to a tweet from the Chiefs. The game, which takes...
natureworldnews.com
Snow and Rain to Sweep Across Northeast and Plains as Winter Comes Near
The latest weather forecasts reported that portions of the Northeast and Plains could expect snow and potential rain starting Monday. According to reports, the unseasonable weather could bring snow to many areas of the United States. The temperatures becoming colder in the second week of November marks the arrival of...
natureworldnews.com
Potential Storm Could Bring Heavy Rain and Snow to Eastern US, Affecting Thanksgiving
As many Americans prepared their travel for the 2022 Thanksgiving, the latest forecast revealed that a developing storm could bring heavy rain and snow in portions of the Eastern United States, causing it to affect the Thanksgiving. With just over a week before the much-awaited Thanksgiving, many have been preparing...
natureworldnews.com
Wet Weather Mixed With Snow and Rain Expected in Northeast Until Weekend, Forecast Says
As Thanksgiving ends and travelers are thinking of returning to their homes, the latest weather forecast showed that wet weather could unleash in portions of the Northeast this coming weekend, causing a mix of snow and rain. The arrival of Thanksgiving might have been chaotic for many travelers as the...
natureworldnews.com
Flooding and Heavy Rain Could Unleash in Eastern U.S This Week
Many Americans are now preparing for Thanksgiving travel in 2022. As Thanksgiving and winter come near, the latest forecast revealed that portions of the Eastern United States could experience flooding due to rainfall. The heavy rain could cause travel delays and hazards. The early days of November recorded heavy rains,...
KCTV 5
Chiefs quarterback, wife announce arrival of Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have welcomed their second child into the world!. In a tweet, QB Mahomes said that Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III was born on Nov. 28. Baby Patrick weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces.
Thanksgiving weekend forecast 2022: Rounds of rain could make for soggy travel from South to Midwest to East
While Thanksgiving Day produced anything but frightful weather across the U.S., it could be a different story for Americans returning home as the FOX Forecast Center tracks a storm system that has the potential to cause some travel delays from the South to the Midwest and the East over the holiday weekend.
natureworldnews.com
Severe Weather with Thunderstorms and High Winds Could Affect Over 30 Million People in South-Central U.S; Forecasts Monitor Potential Tornadoes
The latest weather forecast warned that severe weather conditions are expected this week in portions of the South-Central U.S., including Texas, Indiana, and Illinois. The forecast added that the potent storm could bring thunderstorms, strong winds, and potential tornadoes. Residents in the said areas should stay updated with the storm,...
natureworldnews.com
Rainfall and Snowflakes to Unload in Portions of U.S As December Comes Near
As the month of December begins in a few days, the latest weather forecast revealed that portions of the Northeastern United States would expect rainfall and snowflakes starting this week. The much-awaited month means that Christmas and winter 2022 are near. The chilly weather is due to the reported snow,...
Comments / 0