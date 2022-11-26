ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

The Hill

Tornados, severe thunderstorms likely to hit US on Tuesday

Story at a glance About 30 million people from Texas to Illinois are expected to be affected by severe weather on Tuesday.   Sections of northeastern Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas and southwestern Tennessee are at risk of severe thunderstorms and some strong and long-track tornadoes.    Much of the same area saw severe late-season tornadoes last…
ARKANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

FORECAST: 40s/50s Tuesday, but a cold front is coming

Starting off rather mild on Tuesday morning, with heavy cloud cover and gusty winds. Temperatures only drop to the low and middle 40s, and we anticipate increasing temperatures to the middle and upper 50s by early Tuesday afternoon just ahead of the cold front. But after mid-day, temperatures will fall dramatically.
Outsider.com

Midwestern States Could Face Heavy Snow This Week

Midwesterners better bundle up this week, because you could be getting heavy snow coming your way. According to a report from FOX Weather, temperatures are dropping and rain and snow are headed to the central Midwest. Bismark, North Dakota is gearing up to be cold and windy, with temperatures dropping...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
natureworldnews.com

Developing Storm To Bring Heavy Rain and Thunderstorms to U.S

The latest weather forecast warned that a developing storm could unleash heavy rain and snow in the Southern U.S., especially in portions of Houston, Atlanta, and New Orleans. The storm is expected to persist until the weekend and a few weeks before December starts. As Thanksgiving kicked in, many Americans...
GEORGIA STATE
KCTV 5

Storms could spawn major tornadoes, floods in several states

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Residents in several towns across Louisiana and Mississippi took cover as tornado sirens blared late Tuesday, and forecasters warned of the threat of strong twisters capable of tracking long distances on the ground as a severe weather outbreak erupted in the Deep South. There were...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
natureworldnews.com

Snow and Rain to Sweep Across Northeast and Plains as Winter Comes Near

The latest weather forecasts reported that portions of the Northeast and Plains could expect snow and potential rain starting Monday. According to reports, the unseasonable weather could bring snow to many areas of the United States. The temperatures becoming colder in the second week of November marks the arrival of...
INDIANA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Potential Storm Could Bring Heavy Rain and Snow to Eastern US, Affecting Thanksgiving

As many Americans prepared their travel for the 2022 Thanksgiving, the latest forecast revealed that a developing storm could bring heavy rain and snow in portions of the Eastern United States, causing it to affect the Thanksgiving. With just over a week before the much-awaited Thanksgiving, many have been preparing...
natureworldnews.com

Flooding and Heavy Rain Could Unleash in Eastern U.S This Week

Many Americans are now preparing for Thanksgiving travel in 2022. As Thanksgiving and winter come near, the latest forecast revealed that portions of the Eastern United States could experience flooding due to rainfall. The heavy rain could cause travel delays and hazards. The early days of November recorded heavy rains,...
TENNESSEE STATE
natureworldnews.com

Severe Weather with Thunderstorms and High Winds Could Affect Over 30 Million People in South-Central U.S; Forecasts Monitor Potential Tornadoes

The latest weather forecast warned that severe weather conditions are expected this week in portions of the South-Central U.S., including Texas, Indiana, and Illinois. The forecast added that the potent storm could bring thunderstorms, strong winds, and potential tornadoes. Residents in the said areas should stay updated with the storm,...
ILLINOIS STATE

