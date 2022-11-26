Millbrook football, behind 3 TDs from Xavier Pugh, upends No. 1 Hillside in 4A semifinal

Quarterbacks and wide receivers have been the talk of the Millbrook offense the past couple of years.

Friday, running back Xavier Pugh shifted the focus with a jarring performance.

Pugh ran for all three Millbrook touchdowns, including the game-winner with four minutes to play in regulation, to lead the No. 12 Wildcats to a 19-14 win over No. 1 seed Hillside of Durham in an NCHSAA 4A East region semifinal.

Millbrook advances to face No. 2 seed New Bern, which ousted No. 11 Rolesville in their East region semifinal on Friday.

Given the teams’ proclivity for scoring points this season, that they battled to a stalemate in the first quarter was a bit of a surprise, though both defenses acquitted themselves well.

Millbrook’s Xavier Pugh (6) reacts after scoring the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Hillside Hornets and the Millbrook Wildcats met in the NCHSAA 4a fourth round playoff game in Durham, NC, on November 25, 2022. Steven Worthy/newsobserver.com

Millbrook got on the board first in the second quarter when Xavier Pugh rumbled into the end zone from about 15 yards out, running around — and through — the Hillside defense to cap the drive.

The Hornets responded just before halftime. Wilson Kargbo Jr. fired a pass to Tahir Henry over the middle, and the shifty receiver was in for the touchdown in the final minute of the first half.

Much like the first quarter, defense ruled the third, and again the teams each posted a blank slate, setting up the decisive fourth frame.

Pugh was the first to cause damage in the fourth, finally pounding the ball across the line on his third try from inside the 5-yard line. The extra point try was no good, however, giving the visiting Wildcats a 13-7 lead with 11:16 to play in regulation.

Hillside matched the effort fewer than four minutes later when Hornets star Jimmyll Williams barreled over the middle of the line and into the end zone for a touchdown with 7:45 to play. The extra point was good, putting the home team on top by a point, setting the stage for Pugh’s finale.