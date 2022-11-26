ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Skaters slip and slide at Ice at Canalside opening day

By Tara Lynch
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YomuW_0jNwzi8s00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The holiday spirit was in the air at Canalside Friday night. The Ice at Canalside is officially open for the season and people of all ages experienced the sights and sounds of the biggest skating rink in New York State.

“We got the holiday music playing right now. Where else would you rather be than experiencing this downtown?” Mike Sprong, business development manager for the Buffalo Waterfront, said. “They’ve [families] been laughing and giggling. It just brings great memories in a time of year that is supposed to be joyous and loving.”

Skaters from near and far descended on Downtown Buffalo to slip and slide on the ice. From ice skating to ice bikes to bumper cars and curling, people were enjoying being together to kick off the holiday season.

“The weather’s perfect and we’re having a great time. Everybody seems to be having fun. We got free hot chocolate and free popcorn,” Caryn Poland of Buffalo said.

The youngest skaters enjoyed seeing their favorite mascots take the ice including Buster Bison, Chicken Wing and Sabretooth for a bumper car race.

Earlier this week, the massive snow totals made the prospect of opening night grim. Fortunately, the temperature warm-up melted the snow away, making the ice usable Friday.

“We came here Monday morning and it was this daunting task of taking away the weekend. The warm weather helped. It helped melt the snow faster. We could really throw it on the sidewalks here and have it melt for us,” Sprong added.

The Ice at Canalside is celebrating its ninth season after opening in 2014. It’s the largest outdoor rink in the state and it brings a major boost to this section of downtown Buffalo.

“We love it down here. In the summer we come down here and do everything. We have season passes to Explore and More. We just love coming down here and all that it has to offer. And it’s great for my son,” Christine Petrillo of Kenmore said with her two-year-old son Teddy.

The rink is more than a sheet of ice. It’s a place for everyone to enjoy.

“It’s just a great time for the whole family. Just to have the kids, mom and dad and everybody come out and have a great time. It’s fun. It’s great. It’s awesome,” Jacob Deinzer of Buffalo continued.

The Ice at Canalside is open through February 26. To view public skating times, visit Buffalo Waterfront’s website.

Here’s a look at pricing:

Skating:

  • 5 and under: free
  • Children and military: $6
  • 13 and up: $8
  • Skate rental: $5

*Highmark BCBS of WNY Members receive $1 off admission, $10 off season passes, and $19 off family season passes.

Curling:

  • $15 a person
  • There is a 4-person minimum, 10-person maximum

Bumper Cars:

  • $8 for an 8-minute ride

Ice Bikes:

  • $12 for a half hour

Tara Lynch is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team as a reporter in 2022. She previously worked at WETM in Elmira, N.Y., a sister station of News 4. You can follow Tara on Facebook and Twitter and find more of her work here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

Code Blue 32 for Nov. 29-30, two of three shelters open

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Code Blue 32 has been issued for Southern Erie County Tuesday, with an additional Code Blue issued during the day Wednesday in the City of Buffalo. Shelters will be open on Nov. 29 and 30 with temperatures below 32°, however the Niagara Street shelter at Holy Cross is closed for […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Sweet Buffalo Monday: Rocky the Sweet Buffalo elf

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Christmas is a time for giving and Sweet Buffalo is teaming up with WNY Property Kings and StandOut Marketing to bring smiles to children who need it. It comes in the form of a giant elf. On this week’s Sweet Buffalo Monday, Rocky the Sweet Buffalo Elf, Stephen Szortyka from StandOut […]
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Best Places To Cry In Buffalo, New York

While a good cry in the shower will usually cover it, sometimes you need a little more. Maybe you need to get out of the house for a little bit to have a proper cry, or maybe you want to cry in a public space with others (without worrying about somebody checking on you).
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Music Monday: No Vacancy

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Alternative band No Vacancy hails from Lewiston, but plays all over Western New York, including the Buffalo, Niagara Falls, and Rochester areas. The band began playing together in high school, with their first gig being a high school dance. “That was quite the feat for us at the time,” said John […]
LEWISTON, NY
WGRZ TV

Sahlen's looks for big growth in a much smaller (hot dog) size

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It’s been a big year for Sahlen Packing Co., which just launched a second new hot dog product: Sahlen’s Cocktail Wieners. The company, which employs about 85 people at its Buffalo plant, started selling the tiny hot dogs in September, just seven months after debuting its pre-grilled “Grilled for You” hot dog.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Another Retail Store Vandalized In Buffalo

Lately, a few stores in Western New York have been damaged by vandals who have been disrupting the community. There has been a recent string of stores in Buffalo and Western New York being broken into. Some stores had their storefronts damaged, but ultimately didn't sustain any theft. While others...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Sonic Drive-In plans 6 more sites in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Get ready for more Sonic Drive-In locations across Western New York. Franchisee Kevin DiPirro is scouting locations across the region for up to six more sites, in addition to the Sonic sites operating on Union Road in Cheektowaga and another in Buffalo at Hertel and Elmwood avenues.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Code Blue 32 issued, warming shelters open

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — With temperatures dropping below 32° once again, Buffalo and Southern Erie County issued a Code Blue 32 on Sunday. Shelters will be open Nov. 27 and 28. Code Blue locations include: 412 Niagara St., Buffalo, N.Y. 14201 (Holy Cross) from 6 p.m. – 7 a.m. The location is not accessible, clients […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Watch Buffalo Kickoff Live ahead of NFL slate

This broadcast has ended. BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills played on Thursday, but the Buffalo Kickoff Live crew will be bringing you another edition on Sunday before the day’s NFL slate. The show is being held at Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino. You can watch at 11 a.m. on this page or on WIVB and […]
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Is The Best Christmas Decoration For Western New York

You probably should have taken advantage of the good weather we had at the beginning of this month. Those warm days with hardly any wind would have been perfect to get the lights on the house and those reindeer on the front lawn. But, like most of us, you may have procrastinated? Don't worry, there is some good news.
BUFFALO, NY
WGRZ TV

2 The Outdoors: The future of Times Beach

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Mother Nature can be a hard task mistress, even to her own. Times Beach Nature Preserve on the Outer Harbor has been mostly closed since 2019. A storm in October of that year spawned a seiche that heavily damaged the waterfront sanctuary. Jay Burney of Friends...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy