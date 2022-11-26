Read full article on original website
Related
Battalion Texas AM
Women’s basketball loses a nail-biter to Rice in final game of home stretch
After a chaotic Saturday night in College Station, Aggie fans filed into Reed Arena on Sunday, Nov. 27, to watch A&M take on the undefeated Rice Owls. The weekend of fun would be spoiled for the Aggies, however, as A&M was handed its second loss of the season by the Owls, 66-58.
Battalion Texas AM
Texas A&M upsets No. 6 LSU
Editor’s note: These are the immediate stats for A&M’s game against LSU. A full recap will follow after the post-game press conference and can be found here when available. On Saturday, Nov. 26, Texas A&M football closed out its 2022 season at home in Kyle Field against the...
Illinois rips Northwestern, falls short in Big Ten West bid
EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Safety Sydney Brown returned a touchdown and an interception for scores and Illinois snapped a three-game losing streak with a 41-3 rout of Northwestern on Saturday. Brown raced 53 yards for a touchdown after Northwestern quarterback Cole Freeman fumbled, then sprinted in for a 39-yard score off an interception, both in the third quarter. Illinois (8-4 overall, 5-4 Big Ten) entered with a chance to win the Big Ten West and advance to the conference championship for the first time. However, Purdue defeated Indiana 30-16 to win the division title and will play Michigan at Indianapolis next Saturday. Still, the Illini took a huge step forward under second-year coach Bret Bielema and now look forward to playing in a postseason bowl game... somewhere.
First-play fireworks and clutch defense send Loyola Academy home with third state championship in last seven seasons
Loyola Academy quarterback Jake Stearney and wide receiver Declan Ford have been classmates since they started kindergarten at St. Mary of the Woods in Chicago’s Wildwood neighborhood, and when they began playing football they thrived on collaborating on long passes for touchdowns. Years later, on the Ramblers’ first play from scrimmage in the IHSA Class […] The post First-play fireworks and clutch defense send Loyola Academy home with third state championship in last seven seasons appeared first on The Record.
Highlights: Illinois 41 – Northwestern 3 – 11/26/22
Northwestern Wildcats vs. Illinois Fighting Illini – November 26, 2022 Box score | Recap Video highlights
St. Olaf College football player charged with reckless homicide in Chicago crash
MINNEAPOLIS -- A St. Olaf College football player was charged with reckless homicide and aggravated reckless driving after a deadly crash in Chicago.Kendall Sprouts, 18, was allegedly driving around 75 mph in a 30 mph zone on Monday when he crashed into a Hyundai trying to make a U-turn. Police had tried to pull over the Hyundai for a traffic stop.Sprouts had pulled into the left turn lane to try and get around police car, missed running over a police officer, and then crashed into the Hyundai and several other parked cars, CBS Chicago reports.The 22-year-old driver of the Hyundai died, and an 18-year-old passenger was critically injured. Five others, including Sprouts, were injured in the crash. Prosecutors said preliminary results from a DUI kit revealed he was not driving under the influence at the time of the crash. "He is a good young man and this was an unfortunate accident," his attorney Donna Rotunno said in a statement.Sprouts played football at Morgan Park High School before attending St. Olaf College in Northfield, CBS Chicago says. His bail was set to $20,000 and he is due back in court on Dec. 12.
phoenixgsu.com
GSU senior dies in auto crash
Chasatte Simeon died on Wednesday, Nov. 16, in a vehicular accident in Chicago. Simeon, a GSU senior and political science major, was a very active and involved student, friend, and community member. Simeon joined the GSU community as a freshman in 2019. She was an engaged student, a Center for Junior Year peer mentor, and a member of the GSU dance company.
5mag.net
Jesse Saunders hospitalized following “major stroke”
Chicago native and house music pioneer Jesse Saunders has been hospitalized after what is being called a “major stroke,” according to online reports and information from sources close to the DJ and producer. The Chosen Few DJs, to which Saunders belongs, posted messages on all major social media...
Chicago and four IL towns make ‘Best Cities for Breakfast Lovers’ list
CHICAGO — It’s long been said that ‘breakfast is the most important meal of the day’ and that’s apparently very true in Chicago!. The Windy City is ranked No. 3 on “2023’s Best Cities for Breakfast Lovers” by Lawn Love. Researchers looked...
‘It's a Game Changer': New Youth Community Center Set to Open on Chicago's West Side
A new youth and community center will soon open its doors on Chicago's west side. It's a major project by non-profit organization BUILD that could become a game changer for youth in the area. The facility is taking shape on the corner of Harrison Street and Laramie Avenue in the...
4 Chicago-area Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close by the end of the year
A total of six retail locations are closing in Illinois. Photo byTony Webster from Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons. (CHICAGO) Nationwide, Bed Bath & Beyond has released a list of 56 stores that are closing. Six of those stores are in Illinois, and four are in Chicagoland.
Buddy Guy Announces Dates For Chicago Residency
Blues legend Buddy Guy announces the dates for his annual Chicago residency at his blues club.
wgnradio.com
Famous Dave’s BBQ and his Chicago roots
Famous Dave Anderson joins Dane Neal to talk about his Chicago roots, BBQ, and his wild rice soup recipe. Dave also talks about the role of cranberries in a Thanksgiving meal and how he prefers using them. For more information on all things food and fun for the holidays check out https://www.famousdaves.com/
wgnradio.com
Paul Eisenberg: Lincoln Oasis is more than just a rest stop
Chicago Tribune’s Paul Eisenberg joins Jon Hansen to pay tribute to one of the last hidden gems of the Chicago expressways, the Lincoln Oasis. Paul shares many of his own personal anecdotes and some of the history of the last remaining oases, something unique to Chicago. You can read about more on the Lincoln Oasis in Paul’s latest article here.
fox32chicago.com
1 in custody after SWAT team surrounded home on Chicago's Southwest Side
CHICAGO - SWAT team members were outside a home on Chicago's Southwest Side early Friday morning. Around 6:50 a.m. law enforcement surrounded a residence on 87th Street and Southwest Highway in Scottsdale near Hometown. Hometown police say this was a domestic incident. Someone was taken into custody and the scene...
'PANDEMIC OF VIOLENCE': Lightfoot's record on crime at the forefront of Chicago mayoral election
The Chicago mayoral election features a number of candidates and comes amid a spike in crime as incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot seeks to retain her post leading the city.
cwbchicago.com
North Side home invader beat victim with metal baton — until the victim stabbed him, prosecutors say
Chicago — Prosecutors have charged a Chicago man with beating a complete stranger with a metal baton during a Thanksgiving night home invasion on the North Side. Al’Aswan McKay, 33, remained hospitalized with stab wounds inflicted by the victim as prosecutor Michael Magnowski laid out the allegations against him during a bail hearing on Saturday afternoon.
Man shot inside hotel in the Loop, Chicago police say
CHICAGO — A man was wounded in a shooting early Saturday morning inside a hotel in the Loop, according to the Chicago Police Department. The shooting happened around 3:45 a.m. at the La Quinta Inn near West Madison Street and South Franklin Street. According to police, two men were arguing when one man pulled out […]
globalconstructionreview.com
FAA approves $7bn expansion of Chicago’s O’Hare
Contractors will start a $7.1bn expansion of Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport when the ground thaws this spring. The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) gave the all-clear for the project this week, following an environmental review begun in 2018. The airport’s owner, the Chicago Department of Aviation (CDA), will...
cwbchicago.com
Carjacking victim disarms offender, beats him with his own gun, prosecutors say
Chicago, IL — Prosecutors say a Chicago man disarmed a would-be carjacker and beat him with his own firearm on Saturday. It happened just east of Midway Airport, at the intersection of 56th Street and Kolin Avenue. Moments after a man parked near the intersection, a gunman wearing a...
Comments / 0