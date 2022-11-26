Greenville Co. families continue traditions at Christmas tree farm

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Brian Fink and his family have owned Mystic Farm for more than 40 years.

“When I was born about 40 years ago, my parents bought the property,” explained Fink. “It had about 100 Christmas trees on it. They started selling them. I grew up here. As a kid, I would run around and do stuff my parents probably wouldn’t approve of.”

But, running the farm is not all fun and games.

“It is a full-time job,” said Fink. “We’re here every other weekend planting trees, doing fertilizer, making sure they [trees] are growing straight and then sheering them so they look like Christmas trees for us here.”

Each year, their family plants between 1,000 and 1,500 trees. Fink said it takes six years before those trees are ready to be chopped down and sold.

“Each year, it just gets busier and bigger,” said Fink. “As Greenville grows, so do we.”

At Mystic Farm, people can cut down their own tree or pick a Fraser Fir brought in from North Carolina, just like the Holtzclaw family.

“We like it really full and probably eight to nine feet,” said Ryan Holtzclaw.

Others have different plans.

“We’re looking for more of a white pine,” said Megan and Jacob Montour. “It’s kind of a more classic, pine tree. It’s not quite so dense, but it kind of has sturdy branches so it can hold heavier ornaments.”

“We just got a short, tabletop tree,” added Megan Martins.

Picking out a tree on Black Friday has become a tradition for many families and even their pets.

“We try to come after every Thanksgiving,” said Megan Montour.

It gives them a chance to make memories that will last for years to come.

Mystic Farm is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.