12 News

Man dies after drive-by shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A man is dead after a reported drive-by shooting in west Phoenix Thursday night. The man was shot near 67th Avenue and McDowell Road on the evening of Dec. 1, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Detectives are currently investigating the incident. Police said a witness saw...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Phoenix police investigating man's death as homicide

PHOENIX — A man is dead and Phoenix police are treating it as a homicide investigation, the city's police department said. Officers were called to the home of 38-year-old David Chavez near Cave Creek Road and Union Hills Drive on Thursday. Officers found the body of Chavez with a gunshot wound.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Police seeking answers after burned body found in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A grizzly discovery in Phoenix has homicide detectives searching for answers Friday. On Thursday around 3 p.m., Phoenix police officers in the area of 9th Avenue and Buchanan Street saw smoke from a fire. When they arrived on scene, they located the fire and put it out, according to the Phoenix Police Department,
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Mesa grocery store employee stabbed by coworker

MESA, AZ — An employee at a Mesa grocery store near Ellsworth and Broadway roads was stabbed by a coworker on the morning of November 23. Officials say the employee, only identified as a man, had multiple wounds. He was transported to the hospital in life-threatening condition. The coworker...
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Woman accused of stabbing, killing boyfriend in Phoenix apartment

PHOENIX - A Phoenix woman has been arrested for manslaughter after she reportedly stabbed her boyfriend during an argument. Shaqueila Hudson, 27, was taken into custody after a reported stabbing at an apartment complex near 29th Avenue and Sweetwater on Nov. 29. The victim, 44-year-old Cory Little, had been found...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Packs of coyotes terrorizing north Phoenix neighborhood

The people of Tempe now get to decide if they want the proposed Coyotes arena and entertainment district in their neighborhood. Medicine found next to chips among violations at Phoenix area restaurants. Updated: 23 minutes ago. |. Health inspectors found medicine next to chips and green fuzzy growth on garlic...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

These 7 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Are Now Closed, Another is Closing Soon

A long-time deli that served the community for decades and a short-term concept that shut down one day before its grand opening party are among the restaurants, cafes, and bars that closed in metro Phoenix in November. Here are the Valley's permanent closures, along with one spot that has just a few weeks left.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Remains of Grandmother missing since May found on South Mountain

GRAPHIC: An Arizona's Family investigation revealed some men accused of shooting at Phoenix officers were prohibited possessors and should've been behind bars. Search continues for Flagstaff man after wife swept away at sea in Mexico. Updated: 48 minutes ago. |. NAU professor Yeon-Su Kim was swept away while kayaking in...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Three girls missing from Mesa group home have been found

MESA, AZ — Mesa police say the three teenage girls who went missing from a group home near Crismon and Guadalupe roads were found Thursday afternoon. The girls were last seen Wednesday night around 7 p.m. The girls are believed to have left on foot. All three have mental...
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Mesa police fatally shoot man who allegedly drove into patrol vehicle

PHOENIX – Police shot and killed a man who allegedly drove into a patrol vehicle outside a Mesa convenience store early Wednesday, authorities said. Officers responded to the Circle K at Dobson Road and Eighth Avenue around 4 a.m. after a store clerk called 911 about a man inside a parked vehicle and requested assistance, the Mesa Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Man killed, woman arrested after stabbing near I-17 and Cactus Rd

Phoenix police say a man is dead after he was stabbed near I-17 and Cactus Road Tuesday evening. Officials say the man was found bleeding and unresponsive when crews arrived, he was later pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified by police as 44-year-old Cory Little. On Wednesday, Phoenix...
PHOENIX, AZ
