ABC 15 News
Police investigating shooting death at home near Cave Creek Road and Union Hills Drive
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after a man was found dead in his home Thursday afternoon. Officers were called to investigate the scene near Cave Creek Road and Union Hills Drive around 3:30 p.m. At the home, 38-year-old David Sepulveda Chavez suffered an apparent gunshot wound. He died...
Man dies after drive-by shooting in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A man is dead after a reported drive-by shooting in west Phoenix Thursday night. The man was shot near 67th Avenue and McDowell Road on the evening of Dec. 1, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Detectives are currently investigating the incident. Police said a witness saw...
Phoenix police investigating man's death as homicide
PHOENIX — A man is dead and Phoenix police are treating it as a homicide investigation, the city's police department said. Officers were called to the home of 38-year-old David Chavez near Cave Creek Road and Union Hills Drive on Thursday. Officers found the body of Chavez with a gunshot wound.
Police seeking answers after burned body found in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A grizzly discovery in Phoenix has homicide detectives searching for answers Friday. On Thursday around 3 p.m., Phoenix police officers in the area of 9th Avenue and Buchanan Street saw smoke from a fire. When they arrived on scene, they located the fire and put it out, according to the Phoenix Police Department,
Lockdown lifted after Scottsdale police find no one with gun on school campus
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A lockdown at two Scottsdale schools is now lifted after police investigated a reported person with a gun on one of the school's campuses, the city's police department said. The lockdown went into effect after a student at Cactus Shadows High School told an on-site school...
ABC 15 News
Mesa police officers involved in deadly shooting near Dobson Road and Southern Avenue
MESA, AZ — Mesa police officers were involved in a deadly shooting along Dobson Road near Southern Avenue. The incident occurred Wednesday just after 4 a.m. when a 7-Eleven store employee called the police to report someone who was in a vehicle in front of the store who may have been sick, asleep, or injured.
ABC 15 News
Mesa grocery store employee stabbed by coworker
MESA, AZ — An employee at a Mesa grocery store near Ellsworth and Broadway roads was stabbed by a coworker on the morning of November 23. Officials say the employee, only identified as a man, had multiple wounds. He was transported to the hospital in life-threatening condition. The coworker...
fox10phoenix.com
Woman accused of stabbing, killing boyfriend in Phoenix apartment
PHOENIX - A Phoenix woman has been arrested for manslaughter after she reportedly stabbed her boyfriend during an argument. Shaqueila Hudson, 27, was taken into custody after a reported stabbing at an apartment complex near 29th Avenue and Sweetwater on Nov. 29. The victim, 44-year-old Cory Little, had been found...
AZFamily
Packs of coyotes terrorizing north Phoenix neighborhood
The people of Tempe now get to decide if they want the proposed Coyotes arena and entertainment district in their neighborhood. Medicine found next to chips among violations at Phoenix area restaurants. Updated: 23 minutes ago. |. Health inspectors found medicine next to chips and green fuzzy growth on garlic...
Phoenix New Times
These 7 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Are Now Closed, Another is Closing Soon
A long-time deli that served the community for decades and a short-term concept that shut down one day before its grand opening party are among the restaurants, cafes, and bars that closed in metro Phoenix in November. Here are the Valley's permanent closures, along with one spot that has just a few weeks left.
ABC 15 News
Police investigating homicide after woman found dead in home near 67th Avenue and McDowell Road
PHOENIX — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a Phoenix home Wednesday morning. Officers were called to a home near 67th Avenue and McDowell Road around 3 a.m. where a woman was found dead. Police say the woman showed signs of trauma, which was possibly...
AZFamily
Remains of Grandmother missing since May found on South Mountain
GRAPHIC: An Arizona's Family investigation revealed some men accused of shooting at Phoenix officers were prohibited possessors and should've been behind bars. Search continues for Flagstaff man after wife swept away at sea in Mexico. Updated: 48 minutes ago. |. NAU professor Yeon-Su Kim was swept away while kayaking in...
Man shot near 59th Ave and Camelback Road, multiple people detained
At about 9:30 p.m., Phoenix police officers were called to the area of 59th Avenue and Camelback Road for reports of a shooting.
ABC 15 News
Three girls missing from Mesa group home have been found
MESA, AZ — Mesa police say the three teenage girls who went missing from a group home near Crismon and Guadalupe roads were found Thursday afternoon. The girls were last seen Wednesday night around 7 p.m. The girls are believed to have left on foot. All three have mental...
KTAR.com
Mesa police fatally shoot man who allegedly drove into patrol vehicle
PHOENIX – Police shot and killed a man who allegedly drove into a patrol vehicle outside a Mesa convenience store early Wednesday, authorities said. Officers responded to the Circle K at Dobson Road and Eighth Avenue around 4 a.m. after a store clerk called 911 about a man inside a parked vehicle and requested assistance, the Mesa Police Department said in a press release.
ABC 15 News
Man killed, woman arrested after stabbing near I-17 and Cactus Rd
Phoenix police say a man is dead after he was stabbed near I-17 and Cactus Road Tuesday evening. Officials say the man was found bleeding and unresponsive when crews arrived, he was later pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified by police as 44-year-old Cory Little. On Wednesday, Phoenix...
AZFamily
Man accused of killing armored car guard in Phoenix taken off FBI's most wanted list
Terry Goddard, former Arizona attorney general, and Rick Romley, former Maricopa County attorney, called for a criminal investigation into the Cochise County Board of Supervisors. Tempe City Council unanimously votes to go ahead with proposed entertainment district. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The next step would be for Coyotes officials...
AZFamily
Arizona mother's Facebook hacked, scammer told friends that her son died of cancer
Arizona R&B artist becomes finalist to sign with a record label. Meet Sam Opoku of Phoenix who is ecstatic to take the next step in their musical journey after collaborating with Darkchild as his Protégé. Arizona's largest resort set to open in late 2023 in Glendale. Updated: 4...
Police, fire projects prioritized for Phoenix's proposed bond money
PHOENIX — >> Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. <<. A special committee recommends the City of Phoenix spend $83 million of a proposed bond initiative on reducing emergency response times by upgrading multiple fire stations. After holding several public meetings over the last few...
AZFamily
Man accused of stabbing Mesa Fry’s employee because he felt “disrespected”
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies say a man is facing charges for stabbing a Fry’s Food & Drug employee in Mesa last week, claiming he felt “disrespected.” The suspect, 37-year-old Henry Mcleod, was arrested on Wednesday afternoon. On Nov. 23, just...
