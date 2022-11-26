Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The wealthiest person in San Antonio is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
7 great places in San Antonio to see Christmas lightsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Jealousy Leads Texas Woman to Burn Boyfriend's Home DownAnthony JamesSan Antonio, TX
Related
3 Great Burger Places in Texas
Photo byPhoto by Chad Montano on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and your favorite comfort food is a nice, juicy burger, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Texas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
KSAT 12
Runners, walkers can get discounts at these San Antonio restaurants, bars for Rock ‘n’ Roll weekend
SAN ANTONIO – Runners and walkers participating in this weekend’s 2022 Certified Piedmontese Beef Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series in downtown San Antonio can take advantage of a few perks in their preparation and celebration. According to Rock ‘n’ Roll website, participants can show up at...
travelawaits.com
11 Reasons This Texas City Is My Favorite Place To Visit During Christmas
Everything is bigger in Texas, and that includes Texas Christmas celebrations! While there are amazing Christmas celebrations taking place throughout Texas, there is one Texas city that I visit year after year during the holiday season: San Antonio! I guess you could say that San Antonio is my favorite place to visit during Christmas.
Best Areas Of San Antonio, Texas To Buy A Home
Planning to move to San Antonio, TX? Get to know the city's neighborhoods and surrounding towns, and learn the best places to buy a home.
Texas named worst state for a girl’s night based on safety, costs of drinks, access to five-star bars
Texas ranks dead last on the list due to low safety levels and high overall costs.
KSAT 12
As Seen on SA Live - Tuesday, November 29, 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, a new cookbook, a bread pudding recipe, DIY ornaments, and a Mariachi performance. Plus, we give you the first look at “The Nutcracker.”. Julia Rosenfeld tells us about her new cookbook “San Antonio Cooks,” and Chef Pieter Sypesteyn helps us make a mouth watering bread pudding featured in the book.
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
Photo byPhoto by behrouz sasani on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around and want to see what a really delicious steak should taste like.
Former San Antonio mayor to convert Southside golf course into arboretum
A former San Antonio mayor is leading the change.
7 great places in San Antonio to see Christmas lights
It's less than a month until Christmas, which means holiday lights are on display around San Antonio. With Thanksgiving over and lights around San Antonio, it feels like Christmas.
inforney.com
San Antonio, TX Is One of the Best Cities for Veterans
This past Veterans Day, there were all the usual gestures of appreciation from the public, lawmakers, and companies who offer freebies to active and former members of the uniformed armed services. There are, however, far more substantive and perennial publicly funded services for the veterans who served their country. All...
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
According to the San Antonio Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Wednesday morning in San Antonio. Officials confirmed that one woman died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred between Harry Wurzbach and Nacogdoches Road.
Metallica skipping over San Antonio on its newly unveiled M72 tour
The closest the tour will get to the Alamo City is Arlington's AT&T Stadium.
San Antonio Current
An all-concrete home on the Guadalupe River called the 'Monolith House' is now for sale
A sprawling new riverfront home northwest of San Antonio with a facade comprised entirely of concrete has hit the market for $5.5 million. That unusual construction explains its nickname: the "Monolith House." The 4,500-square-foot residence near the town of Hunt was designed and constructed by architectural engineer Ueli Schlunegger, who's...
Almost 40 tenants evacuated from their apartments due to 2-alarm fire
SAN ANTONIO — A fire early Tuesday morning at an apartment complex on the northside has displaced almost 40 tenants from their homes. It happened just before 3 a.m. at The Place at Oak Hills apartments off Northwest Military Highway near Lockhill Selma Road. When first responders arrived, they...
KSAT 12
Tamales are back at Bill Miller Bar-B-Q for a limited time
SAN ANTONIO – Bill Miller Bar-B-Q is giving us something to unwrap ahead of the holidays. The San Antonio-based barbecue chain is now selling tamales at its restaurants for a limited time. The plate, which includes pork tamales, rice, beans and tea, is available from Monday, Nov. 28 through...
foxsanantonio.com
Rosario's served customers for the last time at old location
SAN ANTONIO - It’s the end of an era, as Rosario's in Southtown serves up margaritas and Mexican food in the space it's occupied for more than two decades. "I think they're going to be excited I know for many of them it's mixed emotions because so many of them have been coming here for many years. special occasions, anniversaries, wedding engagements, you name it. But I think for most of my customers I think they're excited for a new environment, a new space. there's nothing like having uh a new restaurant especially for my kitchen staff," said Lisa Wong, President and owner of Rosario's.
travelawaits.com
My 8 Favorite Places For Mexican Food In San Antonio
We enjoyed simply amazing food on our recent visit to San Antonio. If you’re a foodie of any sort, I highly recommend you put San Antonio on your bucket list. The food scene here is on another level, with fabulous restaurants around every corner. Here are some of my favorites for Mexican food specifically.
Texas Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating
Texas definitely has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings, these places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about Texas' very own version of Area 51.
Will Texans Finally Be Allowed To Buy Booze On Sundays After 2023?
If a new bill being proposed in 2023 passes, it will finally allow Texas liquor stores to sell the hard stuff on Sundays. Texas liquor laws are weird and the no Sunday sales bit is one of the oldest. It started in 1935, when prohibition ended and alcohol sales in Texas resumed.
KSAT 12
RBFCU, Zapatos offer more options to Share the Shoes
SAN ANTONIO – Drop off a new pair of socks and shoes at any SAPD substation and you will be setting kids and teens up for success by fitting their feet with a proper pair of shoes. Tennis shoes are the primary request but any new shoes that are...
Comments / 0