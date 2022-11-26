ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Texas

Photo byPhoto by Chad Montano on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and your favorite comfort food is a nice, juicy burger, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Texas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
TEXAS STATE
travelawaits.com

11 Reasons This Texas City Is My Favorite Place To Visit During Christmas

Everything is bigger in Texas, and that includes Texas Christmas celebrations! While there are amazing Christmas celebrations taking place throughout Texas, there is one Texas city that I visit year after year during the holiday season: San Antonio! I guess you could say that San Antonio is my favorite place to visit during Christmas.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

As Seen on SA Live - Tuesday, November 29, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, a new cookbook, a bread pudding recipe, DIY ornaments, and a Mariachi performance. Plus, we give you the first look at “The Nutcracker.”. Julia Rosenfeld tells us about her new cookbook “San Antonio Cooks,” and Chef Pieter Sypesteyn helps us make a mouth watering bread pudding featured in the book.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Texas

Photo byPhoto by behrouz sasani on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around and want to see what a really delicious steak should taste like.
TEXAS STATE
inforney.com

San Antonio, TX Is One of the Best Cities for Veterans

This past Veterans Day, there were all the usual gestures of appreciation from the public, lawmakers, and companies who offer freebies to active and former members of the uniformed armed services. There are, however, far more substantive and perennial publicly funded services for the veterans who served their country. All...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Tamales are back at Bill Miller Bar-B-Q for a limited time

SAN ANTONIO – Bill Miller Bar-B-Q is giving us something to unwrap ahead of the holidays. The San Antonio-based barbecue chain is now selling tamales at its restaurants for a limited time. The plate, which includes pork tamales, rice, beans and tea, is available from Monday, Nov. 28 through...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Rosario's served customers for the last time at old location

SAN ANTONIO - It’s the end of an era, as Rosario's in Southtown serves up margaritas and Mexican food in the space it's occupied for more than two decades. "I think they're going to be excited I know for many of them it's mixed emotions because so many of them have been coming here for many years. special occasions, anniversaries, wedding engagements, you name it. But I think for most of my customers I think they're excited for a new environment, a new space. there's nothing like having uh a new restaurant especially for my kitchen staff," said Lisa Wong, President and owner of Rosario's.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
travelawaits.com

My 8 Favorite Places For Mexican Food In San Antonio

We enjoyed simply amazing food on our recent visit to San Antonio. If you’re a foodie of any sort, I highly recommend you put San Antonio on your bucket list. The food scene here is on another level, with fabulous restaurants around every corner. Here are some of my favorites for Mexican food specifically.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Travel Maven

Texas Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating

Texas definitely has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings, these places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about Texas' very own version of Area 51.
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

RBFCU, Zapatos offer more options to Share the Shoes

SAN ANTONIO – Drop off a new pair of socks and shoes at any SAPD substation and you will be setting kids and teens up for success by fitting their feet with a proper pair of shoes. Tennis shoes are the primary request but any new shoes that are...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

