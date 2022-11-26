ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

247Sports

Rick Barnes provides latest update on Josiah-Jordan James

No. 13 Tennessee basketball traveled south to the Bahamas over Thanksgiving and won the Battle 4 Atlantis by beating Butler, USC and No. 3 Kansas. It did so without starting guard Josiah-Jordan James who didn't play in any of the three games. Tennessee said following the win over Butler that...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Tennessee basketball climbs in AP Poll after winning Battle 4 Atlantis

Tennessee basketball climbed nine spots to No. 13 in Monday's AP Poll after winning last week's Battle 4 Atlantis down in the Bahamas. The Vols beat No. 3 Kansas 64-50 on Friday night following a 71-45 win over Butler on Wednesday night, and a 73-66 win over USC in overtime on Thanksgiving day, to win three games in three days. They never trailed the Jayhawks to end the defending National Champions' 17-game winning streak which was the longest active streak in all of college basketball.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Lady Vols fall out of AP Top 25 women's basketball poll

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — South Carolina remained the unanimous No. 1 choice in The Associated Press women's basketball poll released Monday as the Gamecocks keep close watch on the foot injury of reigning Player of the Year Aliyah Boston. The Gamecocks received all 29 first-place votes in the poll released...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Coordinator Tagged as Potential Cincinnati Coaching Candidate

The college football coaching carousel is turning. On Sunday, the University of Wisconsin announced that former Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell is on his way to coach the Badgers, thus leaving a spot with the Bearcats open. The Bearcats play in the American Athletic Conference, which is outside of the...
CINCINNATI, OH
rockytopinsider.com

What Are Tennessee’s Greatest Positions Of Need In The Transfer Portal?

The regular season is over and the transfer portal season is here. The portal opened Monday and there’s been no shortage of players entering the portal across the country. Josh Heupel and his staff began the evaluation process of positions they want to target early in the season and now they begin the evaluation process of players in the portal to try and figure out who they should target.
KNOXVILLE, TN
tennisrecruiting.net

Five-Star Raidt Ready to Return to Tennessee

After Conley Raidt’s family moved to Nashville when she was 7 years old, her mother searched for sports activities for Conley and her younger brother. She couldn’t find a summer soccer class, so she signed them up for tennis lessons. Once the first day arrived, they all climbed into their black Volkswagen minivan and headed to the courts.
KNOXVILLE, TN
purduesports.com

Purdue Selected to Play Tennessee In NCAA First Round

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The postseason journey is set to begin for the No. 8 seeded Purdue Boilermaker volleyball squad (20-10, 11-9 Big Ten) on Friday in a rematch vs. Tennessee at 4 p.m. ET in Louisville, Kentucky. The match will be played in L&N Federal Credit Union Arena.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Earthquakes shake Northeast Tenn. & Eastern Kentucky Tuesday morning

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WJHL) – Two earthquakes were recorded in the region early Tuesday morning. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquakes occurred near Rutledge, Tennessee and Cawood, Kentucky. The Tennessee earthquake was recorded at 3:57 a.m. on Tuesday. It was centered in Rutledge, the county seat of Grainger County. The USGS […]
CAWOOD, KY
WBIR

UT Athletics hosting cleanup event for No Trash November

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee is collaborating with the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s Nobody Trashes Tennessee campaign on Nov. 29. This is a part of No Trash November, a month-long initiative to encourage Tennesseans to help with cleanups within their communities. Director of Athletics Danny White...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Human remains found on vacant Knoxville school property

Man arrested after setting fire to camper, home in Jefferson County, police say. The JCSO Criminal Investigation Division is leading the investigation. Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker could be among the finalists in the prestigious award. Gatlinburg mayor remembers deadly fires six years later. Updated: 2 hours ago. Mayor Mike...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Anderson County community to celebrate JROTC cadets

CLINTON, Tenn. — Anderson County's inaugural Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (JROTC) Appreciation Day event is happening on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 1 p.m. at the Anderson County Courthouse in Clinton. The event will show appreciation to units from Anderson County High School Navy JROTC, Clinton High School Air...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Maryville College names new scholarship for late professor

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Maryville College announced a new scholarship in honor of Dr. Regina Benedict. "Gina" was an associate professor of criminal justice and the coordinator for the criminal justice program at the college and did what she could to best prepare her students. The Dr. Regina White Benedict...
MARYVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Infant, 3 others injured in Blount County camper fire

Your headlines from 11/29 in 8 minutes. Featuring: Big Give Tuesday 2022, Arson investigation in Jefferson County, White house looks to avoid railroad strike. The Elf on the Shelf scavenger hunt in Downtown Knoxville gives kids an immersive experience while shopping. Tennessee basketball jumps to No. 13 after upset win...
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
insideofknoxville.com

Knoxville’s First Moonshine Distillery, Drop Zone Distillery; Open for Business (And Headed to Kerns Bakery!)

(Today’s article is by guest writer Heather Ryerson) Step into Drop Zone Distillery and you will instantly understand its name and a bit more about it’s owner. Rod Parton served 8 years in the Army as a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne division and he is also a Gulf War Veteran, reaching the rank of sergeant before the end of his military career. He spent 28 years in law enforcement and 3 years as a fireman on the dive and recovery team in Blount County. In his company’s logo, you will see his commitment to the servicemen and women he still honors.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

LGBTQIA+ Event Bombarding by Protestors

Protestors attempted to dissuade attendees of an LGBTQIA event that hosted a toy drive at a Maryville book store. Protestors attempted to dissuade attendees of an LGBTQIA event that hosted a toy drive at a Maryville book store. Family Searching for Answers in East TN Man’s Mysterious …. A...
MARYVILLE, TN

