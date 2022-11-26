Read full article on original website
Rick Barnes provides latest update on Josiah-Jordan James
No. 13 Tennessee basketball traveled south to the Bahamas over Thanksgiving and won the Battle 4 Atlantis by beating Butler, USC and No. 3 Kansas. It did so without starting guard Josiah-Jordan James who didn't play in any of the three games. Tennessee said following the win over Butler that...
WBIR
Tennessee men's basketball player Santiago Vescovi named SEC Player of the Week
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee men's basketball senior guard Santiago Vescovi has been named SEC Player of the Week following a standout showing in the Battle 4 Atlantis, the conference announced Monday. Vescovi earned Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament MVP as the Vols captured the tournament title in the Bahamas last...
Tennessee basketball climbs in AP Poll after winning Battle 4 Atlantis
Tennessee basketball climbed nine spots to No. 13 in Monday's AP Poll after winning last week's Battle 4 Atlantis down in the Bahamas. The Vols beat No. 3 Kansas 64-50 on Friday night following a 71-45 win over Butler on Wednesday night, and a 73-66 win over USC in overtime on Thanksgiving day, to win three games in three days. They never trailed the Jayhawks to end the defending National Champions' 17-game winning streak which was the longest active streak in all of college basketball.
Lady Vols fall out of AP Top 25 women's basketball poll
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — South Carolina remained the unanimous No. 1 choice in The Associated Press women's basketball poll released Monday as the Gamecocks keep close watch on the foot injury of reigning Player of the Year Aliyah Boston. The Gamecocks received all 29 first-place votes in the poll released...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Coordinator Tagged as Potential Cincinnati Coaching Candidate
The college football coaching carousel is turning. On Sunday, the University of Wisconsin announced that former Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell is on his way to coach the Badgers, thus leaving a spot with the Bearcats open. The Bearcats play in the American Athletic Conference, which is outside of the...
Josh Heupel Discusses Importance of Coming Weeks With Recruiting, Bowl Prep on Horizon
Tennessee handled business in the regular season finale against Vanderbilt tonight in Nashville to improve to 10-2 on the season. Following the outing, Volunteer Country asked Heupel the importance of the coming weeks with the transfer portal, recruiting and bowl prep on the horizon. You can watch ...
rockytopinsider.com
What Are Tennessee’s Greatest Positions Of Need In The Transfer Portal?
The regular season is over and the transfer portal season is here. The portal opened Monday and there’s been no shortage of players entering the portal across the country. Josh Heupel and his staff began the evaluation process of positions they want to target early in the season and now they begin the evaluation process of players in the portal to try and figure out who they should target.
tennisrecruiting.net
Five-Star Raidt Ready to Return to Tennessee
After Conley Raidt’s family moved to Nashville when she was 7 years old, her mother searched for sports activities for Conley and her younger brother. She couldn’t find a summer soccer class, so she signed them up for tennis lessons. Once the first day arrived, they all climbed into their black Volkswagen minivan and headed to the courts.
purduesports.com
Purdue Selected to Play Tennessee In NCAA First Round
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The postseason journey is set to begin for the No. 8 seeded Purdue Boilermaker volleyball squad (20-10, 11-9 Big Ten) on Friday in a rematch vs. Tennessee at 4 p.m. ET in Louisville, Kentucky. The match will be played in L&N Federal Credit Union Arena.
Did you feel it? 2 tiny earthquakes rumble near each other in East Tennessee and Kentucky
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Editor's Note: The video in this story is from 2019. A couple of earthquakes shook up portions of East Tennessee and eastern Kentucky early Tuesday morning. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the first 2.2-magnitude earthquake struck near Rutledge, Tennessee around 4 a.m. Tuesday. A few...
Earthquakes shake Northeast Tenn. & Eastern Kentucky Tuesday morning
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WJHL) – Two earthquakes were recorded in the region early Tuesday morning. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquakes occurred near Rutledge, Tennessee and Cawood, Kentucky. The Tennessee earthquake was recorded at 3:57 a.m. on Tuesday. It was centered in Rutledge, the county seat of Grainger County. The USGS […]
TN Dept. of Education releases report card evaluating districts, state education performance
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Education released its 2021-2022 report card evaluating school districts across the state, and the state's performance as a whole when it comes to education. The state said 967,356 students were enrolled in Tennessee schools. Around 30% of those students were considered economically...
WBIR
Knoxville College on Giving Tuesday
Two buildings on Knoxville College's campus are being cited by the city. Officials said the Robert H. Harvey College Center and Elnathan Hall are "unfit."
UT Athletics hosting cleanup event for No Trash November
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee is collaborating with the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s Nobody Trashes Tennessee campaign on Nov. 29. This is a part of No Trash November, a month-long initiative to encourage Tennesseans to help with cleanups within their communities. Director of Athletics Danny White...
wvlt.tv
Human remains found on vacant Knoxville school property
Man arrested after setting fire to camper, home in Jefferson County, police say. The JCSO Criminal Investigation Division is leading the investigation. Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker could be among the finalists in the prestigious award. Gatlinburg mayor remembers deadly fires six years later. Updated: 2 hours ago. Mayor Mike...
Anderson County community to celebrate JROTC cadets
CLINTON, Tenn. — Anderson County's inaugural Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (JROTC) Appreciation Day event is happening on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 1 p.m. at the Anderson County Courthouse in Clinton. The event will show appreciation to units from Anderson County High School Navy JROTC, Clinton High School Air...
Maryville College names new scholarship for late professor
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — Maryville College announced a new scholarship in honor of Dr. Regina Benedict. "Gina" was an associate professor of criminal justice and the coordinator for the criminal justice program at the college and did what she could to best prepare her students. The Dr. Regina White Benedict...
wvlt.tv
Infant, 3 others injured in Blount County camper fire
Your headlines from 11/29 in 8 minutes. Featuring: Big Give Tuesday 2022, Arson investigation in Jefferson County, White house looks to avoid railroad strike. The Elf on the Shelf scavenger hunt in Downtown Knoxville gives kids an immersive experience while shopping. Tennessee basketball jumps to No. 13 after upset win...
insideofknoxville.com
Knoxville’s First Moonshine Distillery, Drop Zone Distillery; Open for Business (And Headed to Kerns Bakery!)
(Today’s article is by guest writer Heather Ryerson) Step into Drop Zone Distillery and you will instantly understand its name and a bit more about it’s owner. Rod Parton served 8 years in the Army as a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne division and he is also a Gulf War Veteran, reaching the rank of sergeant before the end of his military career. He spent 28 years in law enforcement and 3 years as a fireman on the dive and recovery team in Blount County. In his company’s logo, you will see his commitment to the servicemen and women he still honors.
WATE
LGBTQIA+ Event Bombarding by Protestors
Protestors attempted to dissuade attendees of an LGBTQIA event that hosted a toy drive at a Maryville book store. Protestors attempted to dissuade attendees of an LGBTQIA event that hosted a toy drive at a Maryville book store. Family Searching for Answers in East TN Man’s Mysterious …. A...
