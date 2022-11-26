ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Nuggets And Clippers Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
 4 days ago

The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers are facing off in California on Friday night.

For the game, the two teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Nuggets have ruled out Collin Gillespie, Jeff Green, Bones Hyland and Michael Porter Jr.

Nikola Jokic and Ish Smith are both available.

Meanwhile, the Clippers will be without Brandon Boston Jr., Moussa Diabate, Paul George, Luke Kennard, Kawhi Leonard and Jason Preston.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups have bene relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Nuggets will start Murray, Caldwell-Pope, Brown, Gordon, Jokic on Friday."

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Clippers will start Jackson, Mann, Coffey, Morris, Zubac on Friday."

The Nuggets are 7-5 in the 12 games they have played on the road outside of Colorado.

On the season, they are 11-7 in their first 18 games, which has them as the second seed in the Western Conference.

Jokic missed three games in a row due to health and safety protocols but has played in each of the last two games and will also be available on Friday night.

The two-time MVP is averaging 22.7 points, 9.5 rebounds and 9.0 assists per contest on 62.7% shooting from the field.

As for the Clippers, they are 11-8 in their first 19 games and the sixth seed in the west.

They are 6-4 in the ten games they have played at home.

However, they will be without their two best players (Leonard and George) for Friday's game.

Both teams dealt with injuries last season, so the Clippers missed the NBA Playoffs, while the Nuggets lost in the first round.

