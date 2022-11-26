ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berlin, MD

Stephen Decatur football falls just short of Maryland title game in classic playoff battle

By Alec Branch, Salisbury Daily Times
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40rK13_0jNwyj8E00

With an appearance in next week's Maryland state title game on the line, the football teams for Stephen Decatur and Milford Mill put together a classic, back-and-forth playoff battle in Baltimore on Friday night. But only one team could advance, and the Milford Mill Millers (13-0) defeated Decatur (10-3) to advance to the state championship game.

Here is how things unfolded in Friday night's epic matchup

How it Happened

  • Decatur jumped out to an early 7-0 lead on their first drive of the game, with quarterback Brycen Coleman hitting Gavin Solito for a touchdown. Milford Mill tied the game at 7-7 with a rushing touchdown of their own, and that was the score at the end of the first quarter.
  • Decatur's signature Coleman to Luke Mergott connection put them back up 14-7 on a wild fourth down touchdown catch that Mergott made over two Milford Mill defenders. On the very next drive, the Millers got their second rushing touchdown of the game, but missed the PAT, with Decatur still leading 14-13 heading into halftime.
  • The second half was a shootout between the two teams, and Milford Mill struck first, taking their first lead on a long touchdown catch and run by wide receiver Daysen Shell to go up 19-14.
  • Decatur scored the next 11 points on a field goal by kicker Brogan Eastlack, a Mergott rushing touchdown in the red zone and a safety recorded by their special teams on an errant punt snap to go up 25-19 to start the fourth quarter.
  • Milford Mill then went on an unanswered run of their own, striking back with an interception on defense that led to their third rushing touchdown of the day, and a fourth rushing touchdown that gave them a 32-25 lead.
  • The Seahawks showed no quit on their next drive, driving all the way down the field to not only score but also take the lead. After a couple big throws by Coleman to put them in the red zone, Mergott scored on another rushing touchdown, and the Seahawks converted a two-point conversion to give them a 1-point 33-32 lead.
  • The game-winning drive for Milford Mill featured the Millers running the ball frequently to burn the clock and put themselves in scoring range. Once in the red zone, Milford Mill's quarterback Deshawn Purdie ran in the game-winning touchdown on a bootleg, putting Milford Mill up 40-33 following the two-point conversion.
  • With only a few seconds left, Decatur's season came to an end, with the Seahawks unable to muster up one last touchdown drive.

What it means and what's next

For head coach Jake Coleman and his Seahawk squad, their best season in almost two decades comes to an end in the state semifinals. After a stellar 7-2 regular season, their march to the state semifinals was their longest playoff run since 2004.

The Millers will have the chance to complete their undefeated season next week in Annapolis, where they will face yet another Bayside Conference squad, the Kent Island Buccaneers.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Maryland Football lands first 2024 commitment

Maryland football picked up its first commitment in the Class of 2024 with three-star linebacker Justin Okoronkwo announcing his pledge. Okoronkwo is a three-star prospect, according to 247Sports, and picked up offers from Michigan and Penn State over the summer after camping in the United States. He returned to see his first college football action in November as the Terps hosted No. 2 Ohio State.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
saturdaytradition.com

Maryland sees multiple players head for transfer portal

The Maryland Terrapins are losing two of their players to the transfer portal, linebacker Kam Blount and redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Ja’Khi Green. Blunt announced his intentions on social media. Blount is a two-star outside linebacker from Waldorf, Maryland, and will be entering the portal as a senior. Blount...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
baltimorepositive.com

Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 10: Union Brewing in Hampden and The Crab Queen in Randallstown

The tenth day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland featured a lunchtime tour of Union Brewing in Hampden with gracious host and founder Adam Benesch and an insanely delicious crab cake and platter from The Crab Queen in Randallstown. (This was one of our absolute favorites!)
BALTIMORE, MD
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Lobster Rolls in Maryland

If you're visiting Annapolis, stop by Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls, where you'll find a delicious lobster roll sandwich. The menu at the restaurant also includes salads and soups. The Lobster Roll Sandwich Café is another excellent option for enjoying a great lobster roll. Mason's is known for its authentic New England-style lobster rolls. They're available in more than a dozen locations around the country. The menu includes classic lobster rolls with mayo, Connecticut lobster rolls, and lobster salad rolls. You can also order a lobster salad, shrimp salad, and clam chowder.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Nottingham MD

Maryland city named among worst for singles

BALTIMORE, MD—With nearly 50% of all U.S. adults being single and the average date costing over $90, the personal-finance website WalletHub this week released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst Cities for Singles. Some singles are closer to a happily-ever-after than they think, but it depends on...
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

Grocery Worker Carts Away $100,000 Scratch-Off Prize

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – After more than 40 years of working for a grocery store chain, a Severna Park man bagged enough moolah from a $5 Maryland Lottery scratch-off to start counting the days to his retirement. The happy winner, who frequently plays Powerball and Mega Millions, said he adds...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Maryland Reporter

State Roundup: Hogan racks up $220K+ in travel security for 2022; how Howard County turned blue; Hoyer ponders future outside Dem leadership

HOGAN’s SECURITY DETAIL FOR TRAVEL TOPS $220,000 FOR 2022: Maryland taxpayers paid $236,584.80 for Gov. Larry Hogan’s security detail on out-of-state and out-of-country trips from January through September of this year, according to information provided by the Maryland State Police. Some of Hogan’s out-of-Maryland trips were on official business but many more were for personal political business. Pamela Wood/The Baltimore Banner.
MARYLAND STATE
luxury-houses.net

This $4.21M Dazzling Home Speaks Volumes in Towson, MD

The Estate in Towson is a luxurious home which is perfect in every way with sophistication tailored to your dream home now available for sale. This home located at 1861 Circle Rd, Towson, Maryland; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 9,635 square feet of living spaces. Call Alan Klatsky (410 356-4700) – Monument Sotheby’s International Realty (443 708-7074) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Towson.
TOWSON, MD
The Center Square

Maryland charter school enrollment rising, traditional public school counts declining

(The Center Square) – The number of Maryland students enrolling in charter schools is rising as pupil counts in traditional public schools across the state are trending downward, a recent study reveals. The National Alliance for Public Charter Schools, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit trade association, recently released “Changing Course: Public School Enrollment Shifts During the Pandemic.” According to the organization’s findings, Maryland has been in the midst of a gradual...
MARYLAND STATE
wfmd.com

Frederick County Sheriff Makes History

Sheriff Chuck Jenkins becomes the only sheriff in Frederick County to be elected for five terms. Frederick, Md. (BW)- Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins was elected to his fifth consecutive term in office when the election results were certified on Nov 21. Jenkins made history by becoming the only Frederick...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Two young adults identified in fatal North Baltimore crash

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City Police have identified the two adults that died in a one-car crash this weekend.Officers responded to the wreck that happened in the 1900 block of W. Northern Parkway near Greenhaven Drive on Sunday afternoon.Around 3:30 p.m., a 2008 Nissan was traveling on W. Northern Parkway when the driver lost control, crashed into the median strip and flipped over several times. 22-year-old Andre Owens, and 23-year-old Kayla Polley died at the scene, according to police.  
BALTIMORE, MD
Delmarva Now | The Daily Times

Delmarva Now | The Daily Times

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
702K+
Views
ABOUT

DelmarvaNow focuses on in-depth and breaking news, sports, things to do at the beach and features on Delmarva, including Salisbury Md., Ocean City Maryland, Delaware beaches and the Eastern Shore of Virginia.

 http://delmarvanow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy