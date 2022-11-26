ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKRC

Fire guts Butler County home

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Fire gutted a Hanover Township home Tuesday morning. Firefighters were called to the house on Stillwell Beckett Road near US 27 at about 7:30 a.m. Firefighters from Hanover Township, Reily Township and Milford Township worked to put out the flames. Pictures from Reily Township's fire...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Thieves target beloved holiday display twice over the holiday weekend

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC)- A beloved holiday tradition was hit by thieves during the Thanksgiving holiday. Someone stole three outdoor speakers from Light Up Middletown this past weekend. Light Up Middletown Chairman Bill Becker says this is the 23rd year for the drive-thru display. "Light Up Middletown is a Christmas display....
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WKRC

Police investigating shooting in Pendleton

PENDLETON, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Pendleton Sunday. Officers were called to the scene on East 13th Street around 1:30 p.m. One male victim was found and crews called EMS. The extent of his injuries is unknown.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

West End shooting leaves victim in critical condition

WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - Two people are injured after a shooting in the West End Sunday night. Officers were called to the intersection of Linn Street and Poplar Street around 8 p.m. They found two victims. Both were taken to the hospital. One has non-life threatening injuries, but the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Police identify woman killed in South Fairmount crash

SOUTH FAIRMOUNT, Ohio (WKRC) - Police have identified the woman who was killed in a two-car crash in South Fairmount Sunday. Officers were called to the scene on Harrison Avenue near Hansford Place around 2:30 p.m. Preliminary investigation revealed the driver of an SUV was heading west when she crossed...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Police arrest man in connection to Millvale shooting death

MILLVALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Police arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a person in Millvale. On October 14, police responded to a call of a shooting in Millvale. Police found Davonte Hollis, 32, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Wendall Foster, 26, was...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati Police mourn loss of K-9 Cairo

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Police Department is mourning the loss of a K-9 officer. In a Facebook post, the department said Cairo passed away due to medical complications. Cairo and his handler, Officer Michael Harper, started patrolling just over eight years ago. CPD said Cairo was used for patrol,...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Police seek help to identify suspect, vehicle in shooting

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police are seeking help to identify and locate an alleged suspect who exchanged gunfire with subjects in a vehicle in downtown Cincinnati. According to a press release, last Monday afternoon, at 1820 Walnut Street, people in a vehicle exchanged gunfire with a suspect walking on the street. The vehicle was struck.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Police investigating after local school receives fake active shooter warning

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - An investigation is underway after a local school received a warning about an active shooter on campus that turned out to be fake. According to a press release, the Hamilton County Communications Center received the call around 2 p.m., saying there was a shooter hiding in the bathroom of Winton Woods High School.
FOREST PARK, OH
WKRC

OSHP: 1 dead after crash in Clinton County

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A 27-year-old woman was killed in a crash Sunday night in Clinton County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Ashley Maynard was driving westbound on SR 350 in Vernon Township around 10:30 p.m. when she reportedly lost control, left the road and hit a tree. She was dead on scene.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Covington gets first dog park named after local veteran

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - The first dog park in the city of Covington is scheduled to open Friday. The Jason Bishop Memorial Dog Park is located at Ninth and Philadelphia streets. There are separate areas for big dogs and small dogs and there is plenty of places for people to...
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

Changes coming for NKY drivers due to Texas Turnaround

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Work on the Texas Turnaround in Covington is almost finished and that means changes for drivers heading to the Brent Spence Bridge. Those changes go into effect Thursday, Dec. 1, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The ramp from Pike Street to northbound I-75/71 will reopen...
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

Adopt-a-Pet: Chopper is waiting to come home with you

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Animal Care Humane Society showed off Chopper today, one of the many pets waiting for adoption. Chopper (As in "Get to the chopper!") is a big, happy party animal. He's a goofy but well-trained dog and he is always excited to play.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Bridge maintenance to begin on Carroll Cropper Bridge

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - Drivers in Kentucky can expect lane closures due to a maintenance project on the Carroll Cropper Bridge. The work on the I-275 bridge began in Boone County Monday, according to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The maintenance work is expected to last until Wednesday, November 30. Several...
BOONE COUNTY, KY

