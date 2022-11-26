Read full article on original website
WKRC
Fire guts Butler County home
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Fire gutted a Hanover Township home Tuesday morning. Firefighters were called to the house on Stillwell Beckett Road near US 27 at about 7:30 a.m. Firefighters from Hanover Township, Reily Township and Milford Township worked to put out the flames. Pictures from Reily Township's fire...
WKRC
Suspect accused of shooting neighbor over politics wants bond lowered over illness
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - A man accused of shooting his next-door neighbor to death wants his bond lowered because of his health. A motion filed by lawyers for Austin Combs in Butler County court says he suffers from irritable bowel syndrome. Combs is accused of killing Anthony Lee King earlier...
WKRC
Police ID woman's body found on side of the road in Miami Township
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - Authorities have identified a woman's body found on the side of the road involved in a homicide investigation in Miami Township. Hamilton County Sheriff's Office were called to Miamiview Drive for a report of a dead person found on the side of the road on November 10.
WKRC
Thieves target beloved holiday display twice over the holiday weekend
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC)- A beloved holiday tradition was hit by thieves during the Thanksgiving holiday. Someone stole three outdoor speakers from Light Up Middletown this past weekend. Light Up Middletown Chairman Bill Becker says this is the 23rd year for the drive-thru display. "Light Up Middletown is a Christmas display....
WKRC
Caught on camera: Police searching for people involved in shooting near Ziegler Park
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are searching for the people involved in a shooting Wednesday, Nov. 23. It happened near E 13th Street and Sycamore Street, by Ziegler Park in Over-The-Rhine. Authorities say multiple suspects shot at an unknown target. One round apparently went into a nearby building, striking...
WKRC
Police investigating shooting in Pendleton
PENDLETON, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Pendleton Sunday. Officers were called to the scene on East 13th Street around 1:30 p.m. One male victim was found and crews called EMS. The extent of his injuries is unknown.
WKRC
West End shooting leaves victim in critical condition
WEST END, Ohio (WKRC) - Two people are injured after a shooting in the West End Sunday night. Officers were called to the intersection of Linn Street and Poplar Street around 8 p.m. They found two victims. Both were taken to the hospital. One has non-life threatening injuries, but the...
WKRC
Police identify woman killed in South Fairmount crash
SOUTH FAIRMOUNT, Ohio (WKRC) - Police have identified the woman who was killed in a two-car crash in South Fairmount Sunday. Officers were called to the scene on Harrison Avenue near Hansford Place around 2:30 p.m. Preliminary investigation revealed the driver of an SUV was heading west when she crossed...
WKRC
Delivery driver for a day: Couple drops off packages after reportedly seeing them tossed
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A local couple went out of their way to help save the holidays after, they say, a delivery driver tossed some packages that hadn't been delivered yet. Zach Arnwine and his fiancée were driving along Ohio State Route 123 in German Township on Friday evening....
WKRC
Police arrest man in connection to Millvale shooting death
MILLVALE, Ohio (WKRC) - Police arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a person in Millvale. On October 14, police responded to a call of a shooting in Millvale. Police found Davonte Hollis, 32, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Wendall Foster, 26, was...
WKRC
Cincinnati Police mourn loss of K-9 Cairo
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Police Department is mourning the loss of a K-9 officer. In a Facebook post, the department said Cairo passed away due to medical complications. Cairo and his handler, Officer Michael Harper, started patrolling just over eight years ago. CPD said Cairo was used for patrol,...
WKRC
Police seek help to identify suspect, vehicle in shooting
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police are seeking help to identify and locate an alleged suspect who exchanged gunfire with subjects in a vehicle in downtown Cincinnati. According to a press release, last Monday afternoon, at 1820 Walnut Street, people in a vehicle exchanged gunfire with a suspect walking on the street. The vehicle was struck.
WKRC
Police investigating after local school receives fake active shooter warning
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - An investigation is underway after a local school received a warning about an active shooter on campus that turned out to be fake. According to a press release, the Hamilton County Communications Center received the call around 2 p.m., saying there was a shooter hiding in the bathroom of Winton Woods High School.
WKRC
OSHP: 1 dead after crash in Clinton County
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A 27-year-old woman was killed in a crash Sunday night in Clinton County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Ashley Maynard was driving westbound on SR 350 in Vernon Township around 10:30 p.m. when she reportedly lost control, left the road and hit a tree. She was dead on scene.
WKRC
Covington gets first dog park named after local veteran
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - The first dog park in the city of Covington is scheduled to open Friday. The Jason Bishop Memorial Dog Park is located at Ninth and Philadelphia streets. There are separate areas for big dogs and small dogs and there is plenty of places for people to...
WKRC
Changes coming for NKY drivers due to Texas Turnaround
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Work on the Texas Turnaround in Covington is almost finished and that means changes for drivers heading to the Brent Spence Bridge. Those changes go into effect Thursday, Dec. 1, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The ramp from Pike Street to northbound I-75/71 will reopen...
WKRC
Apartment residents say they're still without water after unit fire, water main break
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Some people living in a Cincinnati apartment complex were left without running water for days after a fire and water main break. Local 12 News went to Williamsburg of Cincinnati after receiving several complaints from people who live there. A woman named Tiffany, who did not want...
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Chopper is waiting to come home with you
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Animal Care Humane Society showed off Chopper today, one of the many pets waiting for adoption. Chopper (As in "Get to the chopper!") is a big, happy party animal. He's a goofy but well-trained dog and he is always excited to play.
WKRC
Local high school put on lockdown after weapon was found, student arrested
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - A student at a local high school has been arrested after authorities found a weapon on campus. A parent of a student at Holmes High School says that they received a call about a weapon found in the school. The school was put on lockdown for...
WKRC
Bridge maintenance to begin on Carroll Cropper Bridge
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - Drivers in Kentucky can expect lane closures due to a maintenance project on the Carroll Cropper Bridge. The work on the I-275 bridge began in Boone County Monday, according to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The maintenance work is expected to last until Wednesday, November 30. Several...
