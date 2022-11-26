Read full article on original website
The best free agent (after Judge) according to execs is ...
It’s been an annual tradition here at MLB.com to poll executives around the league as to who is the winter’s top available free agent. After asking the first general manager that question, it became apparent we were going to have to take a different approach. “It’s Aaron Judge,”...
Astros sign 2020 AL MVP José Abreu to 3-year deal
HOUSTON -- Less than a month after winning their second World Series championship in six seasons, the Astros on Monday made a move to bolster their chances of repeating by signing free-agent first baseman José Abreu to a three-year deal, the team announced Monday night. Abreu, who turns 36...
Best FA bat after Judge? The answer might surprise you
There’s no debate about who the best hitter is in the current free-agent class. Aaron Judge just won the American League MVP Award after setting an AL record with 62 homers and leading MLB in a long list of categories. The 6-foot-7 slugger is No. 1, case closed. But...
Abreu already proving a good fit in Astros clubhouse
HOUSTON -- How much of a fit could slugger José Abreu be in the Astros' clubhouse? Owner Jim Crane said Tuesday morning that Abreu pulled out his phone during a meeting Monday night and had the stored phone numbers of the entire team at his fingertips. “I guess he...
The unheralded FA relievers that could make a difference
This year's free-agent market for relievers was long known to be a weak one, and teams, knowing that, went all out to retain their best free-agent arms before they ever reached the market -- like Edwin Díaz, Robert Suarez and Rafael Montero. What’s left, then, is a collection of older pitchers coming off mostly uncertain seasons. You might have to pay more than you would expect for one of the older, still-effective names (like Kenley Jansen, 35, or Adam Ottavino, 37), or gamble on the name value of the inconsistent Craig Kimbrel (35), or hope that Taylor Rogers (soon to be 32) is a lot more like he was before 2022 than in 2022, or work your way down from there.
Merkin: Abreu's impact extended far beyond the lines
CHICAGO -- For nine years in Chicago, José Abreu represented pure class and became one of the most influential players in White Sox history. I tweeted something to this effect after news broke Monday concerning Abreu’s three-year deal with Houston, pending a physical. After the tweet, I started to think about the “most influential” part of my sentiment.
Could this club sign Senga to entice Judge?
Kodai Senga, one of the best pitchers in Nippon Professional Baseball, is exploring MLB free agency, and MLB.com is tracking the latest rumors surrounding the right-hander. Nov. 29: Could this club sign Senga to entice Judge?. MLB.com's Jon Paul Morosi reported during Tuesday's edition of Hot Stove that the Giants...
Hot Stove standouts: 5 tools, 5 free agents
No matter what type of player your team wants, it can find one on the free-agent market. Sluggers? They're out there. Speedsters? Those too. Elite defenders? Yep. Let's try to find the free agents with the best individual skills, using baseball's classic five tools. In other words, we're looking for the players with the best power, the best contact hitting, the best speed, the best arm and the best glove. One top free agent in each category.
Fans storm field after Acuña wows crowd
Ronald Acuña Jr. put on a show alongside a handful of fellow Major Leaguers on Monday night in the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League Home Run Derby at Estadio Universitario de Caracas. Acuña, who participated in the T-Mobile MLB Home Run Derby in 2019 and 2022, hit the winning homer...
Here's where the Rays stand ahead of Winter Meetings
ST. PETERSBURG -- The last time MLB’s Winter Meetings were held in person, Randy Arozarena was still a St. Louis Cardinal, Shane McClanahan had just reached Double-A and Wander Franco was an 18-year-old in High-A ball. Yeah, it’s been a while. Baseball’s marquee offseason event will return next...
Here are the 10 best Rule 5 Draft picks of past decade
On Wednesday, Dec. 7, the Rule 5 Draft will take place at the Winter Meetings in San Diego. As always, it will be an opportunity for teams to take some low-risk gambles to find big league talent. For the uninitiated, a quick primer on how it works:. Players first signed...
4 moves the Twins could make this offseason
This story was excerpted from Do-Hyoung Park's Twins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. On a macro scale, it seems that the course of this Twins offseason will come down to the question of whether they’ll be able to bring back Carlos Correa and keep the star shortstop in a Twins uniform for the foreseeable future.
Maddux embraces another opportunity with Rangers
ARLINGTON -- Mike Maddux said it doesn’t seem that long ago that he was commanding a Rangers pitching staff at The Ballpark in Arlington, but it’s been a long seven years in Texas without him. Maddux was the Rangers’ pitching coach from 2009-15, making him the second-longest-tenured pitching...
How Nats may approach new Draft lottery
This story was excerpted from Jessica Camerato's Nationals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. As the Nationals head to the Winter Meetings next week in San Diego, there will be more on their agenda than free agency, potential trades and the Rule 5 Draft.
Tigers' priorities heading into Winter Meetings
Scott Harris spent his first league function as Tigers president of baseball operations at baseball’s General Managers Meetings laying the groundwork for a potentially busy offseason, talking with other executives as well as agents. Now comes the time when that groundwork could pay off. “This is sort of like...
Correa aside, what's on tap for Twins at '22 Winter Meetings?
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Twins’ front office has pushed for big moves when needed in the recent past. Do they have it in them to make their biggest splash yet?. Baseball’s annual Winter Meetings have long served as a means of bringing all of the game’s decision-makers to one place to jog those conversations, and the Twins will have to continue discussions with superagent Scott Boras, who represents Carlos Correa, the superstar shortstop seeking a long-term deal whose one season in Minnesota can’t be understated in terms of impact.
Here's what matters for Red Sox in Winter Meetings
After a two-year hiatus, MLB’s Winter Meetings are back next week. For the Red Sox, a team with much to do this offseason in hopes of rebounding from a last-place finish in the American League East in 2022 and returning to the postseason hunt, it will be a hectic few days in San Diego for chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and his staff.
Mariners' agenda for Winter Meetings after early moves
SEATTLE -- President of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto, general manager Justin Hollander and the rest of the Mariners’ front-office contingent will head to San Diego next week for the first in-person Winter Meetings since 2019, potentially addressing the rest of Seattle’s offseason checklist. The most prominent offseason event...
What to expect from Blue Jays during Winter Meetings
TORONTO -- The Blue Jays will roll into MLB’s Winter Meetings in San Diego next week with their offseason laid out in front of them. Some early work has been done, dealing Teoscar Hernández to the Mariners for reliever Erik Swanson and pitching prospect Adam Macko (No. 8). This solved an immediate problem for the Blue Jays, bringing in Swanson as a potentially elite option on the back end of their bullpen alongside Jordan Romano, but the price tag wasn’t cheap.
How will Guardians attack upcoming Winter Meetings?
CLEVELAND -- Last offseason, the Guardians signaled that they had room to increase the team’s payroll, but as CBA negotiations continued into March, the team was left with a smaller window in which to make an impact move, either in the trade market or via free agency. Left with a young team that ultimately saw the debut of 17 rookies, Cleveland arrived as a contender sooner than anyone expected, claiming the AL Central title and advancing to the AL Division Series.
