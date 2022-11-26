High school scores/schedules: Nov. 25

REPORTING SCORES

Schools are encouraged to report scores by email at bjsports@thebeaconjournal.com. Please report scores from home and away games and from wins and losses and include statistics from both teams. Let your athletic director and coach know if you do not see your school’s result.

NOMINATE ATHLETES

Coaches are encouraged to submit nominations for the High School Spotlight by noon on Mondays. Please email bjsports@thebeaconjournal.com with the nominee’s name, school, grade, accomplishments for the week and, most important, a color headshot (a jpeg image).

FOOTBALL

State Playoff Scoreboard

Friday's Results

Division I

Lakewood St. Edward 31, Gahanna Lincoln 7

Springfield 28, Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller 24

Division II

Archbishop Hoban 41, Massillon 20

Toledo Central Catholic 52, Kings Mills Kings 49

Division III

Canfield 38, Parma Heights Holy Name 21

Carroll Bloom-Carroll 35, Tipp City Tippecanoe 12

Division V

Canfield South Range 35, Liberty Center 0

Ironton 35, Germantown Valley View 21

Friday's Scoring Summary

Division II State Semifinal

ARCHBISHOP HOBAN 41, MASSILLON 20

Hoban 14 7 7 13 — 41

Massillon 0 6 8 6 — 20

AH: Rodgers 50 pass from Long (Burns kick)

AH: Crable 64 pass from Long (Burns kick)

Mas.: Hartson 20 run (kick failed)

AH: Sperling 11 run (Burns kick)

Mas.: Dor. Pringle 7 run (Gamble pass from Slaughter)

AH: Sperling 55 run (Burns kick)

AH: Sperling 1 run (kick failed)

Mas.: Hartson 20 pass from Slaughter (run failed)

AH: Sperling 5 run (Burns kick)

Hoban Massillon

Records 14-1 12-2

BOYS BASKETBALL

Friday's Scoring Summary

Bristol Tip-Off Tournament

LAKE CENTER CHRISTIAN 66, HEARTLAND CHRISTIAN 65

LAKE CENTER: Warder 9-5-25, Norman 6-2-14, N. Miller 3-0-7, Underwood 1-0-3, Lynch 4-3-11, Stokes 2-0-4, B. Miller 1-0-2. Totals 26-11-66.

HEARTLAND: J. Walker 6-3-16, Gault 2-1-7, Morgan 8-0-20, Royo 1-0-2, Kling 0-2-2, D. Walker 2-2-7, Reynolds 5-1-11. Totals 24-9-65.

Lake Center - 21 - 17 - 15 - 13 — 66

Heartland - 6 - 28 - 16 - 15 — 65

3-Point Goals: Morgan 4, Warder 2, Gault 2, J. Walker, D. Walker, N. Miller, Underwood. Total Fouls: 15-15.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Friday's Scoring Summaries

CHIPPEWA 63, ROOTSTOWN 52

CHIPPEWA (2-0): An. Henegar 1-0-2, A. Regan 3-0-7, Rodriguez 5-2-13, Johnson 1-0-2, S. Regan 5-0-11, Shiarla 0-3-3, Jundzilo 1-0-2, Ab. Henegar 6-8-23. Totals 22-13-63.

ROOTSTOWN (2-1): Hamrick 1-1-3, White 2-4-8, Plecko 1-2-5, P. Smith 1-0-2, McIntyre 7-0-14, Lough 7-5-20. Totals 19-12-52.

Chippewa - 11 - 20 - 20 - 12 — 63

Rootstown - 11 - 7 - 15 - 19 — 52

3-Point Goals: Ab. Henegar 3, A. Regan, Rodriguez, S. Regan, Plecko, Lough. Total Fouls: Rootstown 16-14.

JACKSON 64, WHITEHOUSE ANTHONY WAYNE 49

ANTHONY WAYNE (2-1): Pike 2-1-6, Roder 2-0-5, Szul 2-1-5, E. Bender 5-9-19, Pollock 3-1-8, B. Bender 2-2-6. Totals 16-14-49.

JACKSON (2-0): Lahmers 2-0-5, Rofe 4-0-8, Campbell 1-0-3, Lepley 1-0-3, Pallotta 7-5-20, Patibandla 11-2-25. Totals 26-7-64.

Anthony Wayne - 8 - 11 - 12 - 18 — 49

Jackson - 21 - 10 - 13 - 20 — 64

3-Point Goals: Lahmers, Campbell, Lepley, Pallotta, Patibandla, Pike, Roder, Pollock. Total Fouls: Jackson 17-10. Fouled out: B. Bender. Rebounds: Jackson 33 (Patibandla 8).

STOW 71, PAINESVILLE RIVERSIDE 44

RIVERSIDE (0-2): Mapes 1-1-3, Hendershot 3-0-6, Bozic 1-0-2, Fulton 2-0-5, Laureaty 1-0-2, Volpe 9-6-26. Totals 17-7-44.

STOW (2-0): Ray 5-0-15, Young 2-1-6, Hurst 3-0-6, Ka. Dodds 0-1-1, Fischer 3-0-6, Frailey 3-0-9, Crews 1-0-2, Croyle 4-4-12, Ke. Dodds 4-6-14. Totals 25-12-71.

Riverside - 10 - 13 - 9 - 12 — 44

Stow - 18 - 17 - 14 - 20 — 71

3-Point Goals: Ray 5, Frailey 3, Volpe 2, Young, Fulton.

FOOTBALL

State Playoff Schedule

Saturday's Games

(All games at 7 p.m.)

Division IV

Jefferson Area (11-3) vs. Cleveland Glenville (13-0), at Jim Schalmo Field, Dr. Martin Smilek Stadium, Canal Fulton

Steubenville (12-2) vs. Cincinnati Wyoming (14-0), at Historic Crew Stadium, Columbus

Division VI

Kirtland (14-0) vs. Beverly Fort Frye (13-1), at Canfield South Range Reminder Athletic Complex

Maria Stein Marion Local (14-0) vs. Columbus Grove (12-2), at Lima Spartan Stadium

Division VII

New Bremen (11-3) vs. Lima Central Catholic (10-4), at Wapakoneta Mercy Health Wapak Ford Field

Warren JFK (12-1) vs. Newark Catholic (11-1), at Orrville Red Rider Stadium, Heartland Field

BOYS BASKETBALL

Schedule

Saturday's Games

Cincinnati Taft at Archbishop Hoban, 5:20 p.m.

Garrettsville at Mogadore, 7 p.m.

Nordonia at Mayfield, 7:30 p.m.

---

Sunday's Games

Lakewood St. Edward at Medina, 1:45 p.m.

Walsh Jesuit at Lyndhurst Brush, 3 p.m.

---

Tuesday's Games

(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

Chippewa at Cloverleaf

Garfield at North Canton Hoover

Highland at Firestone

Jackson at Wooster, 7:30 p.m.

Lakewood at Twinsburg, 7:30 p.m.

Louisville at Canton McKinley, 7:30 p.m.

Norwayne at Orrville

Rootstown at Springfield

Strasburg at Cuyahoga Falls, 7:30 p.m.

Streetsboro at Kent Roosevelt, 7:30 p.m.

Strongsville at Olmsted Falls

Triway at St. Thomas Aquinas

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Schedule

Saturday's Games

Brecksville at Cuyahoga Falls, 1 p.m.

Green at Louisville, 1:30 p.m.

Highland at Cleveland St. Joseph Academy, 7 p.m.

Mogadore at Buchtel, 1:30 p.m.

North Canton Hoover at Walsh Jesuit, 1 p.m.

---

Monday's Games

(All games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

Brunswick at Bay Village Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Firestone at Warren Harding, 5:30 p.m.

Garfield at Archbishop Hoban

Southeast at Ellet

Twinsburg at Maple Heights

---

Tuesday's Game

Springfield at Field, 7 p.m.