All seven Ohio High School Athletic Association state championship football games are set for this week in Canton. Eight teams punched their tickets Friday to play in the games scheduled for Thursday and Friday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Thursday's game is for the Division II title, while Divisions I, III and V play on Friday. The remaining three title games are Saturday for Divisions IV, VI and VII.

All games at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton

Thursday

Division II: Hoban (14-1) vs. Tol. Central Catholic (14-1), 7 p.m.

OHSAA Football State Finals: Hoban football team advances to OHSAA Division II state title game with win over Massillon

Friday

Division V: Ironton (15-0) vs. South Range (15-0), 10:30 a.m.

Division III: Canfield (13-1) vs. Bloom-Carroll (14-1), 3 p.m.

Division I: St. Edward (14-1) vs. Springfield (13-1), 7:30

OHSAA Football State Finals: 'We're excited to be in Canton': OHSAA director likes football state championships near Hall of Fame

Saturday

Division VI: Marion Local (15-0) vs. Kirtland (15-0), 10:30 a.m.

Division VII: New Bremen (12-3) vs. Warren JFK (13-1), 3 p.m.

Division IV: Cin. Wyoming (15-0) vs. Cle. Glenville (14-0), 7:30

This article originally appeared on The Repository: 2022 Ohio high school football state championship schedule | OHSAA state finals in Canton