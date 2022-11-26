ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, NY

seniorshousingbusiness.com

Selfhelp Opens Affordable Community on Long Island

WYANDANCH, N.Y. — Selfhelp has opened 11 Park Drive, an affordable housing community for seniors in the Long Island hamlet of Wyandanch. The developer’s SHASAM service model will provide onsite social services. The property is located adjacent to a Long Island Railroad stop, as well as a larger affordable housing development named Wyandanch Village.
WYANDANCH, NY
northforker.com

Schmitt’s farm expands to second location in Laurel￼

Matt and Phil Schmitt of Riverhead have plans to take over their cousin’s Laurel farm stand. They are currently open for Christmas trees and will celebrate a grand opening in the spring. (Credit: Tara Smith) There’s a new place to buy Christmas trees in Laurel with a familiar name....
RIVERHEAD, NY
brickunderground.com

I’ve been a NYC doorman for 22 years. This is what I think about holiday tipping

A longtime doorman (22 years!) in a mid-level rental building on the Upper East Side (who asked to be anonymous, for reasons that will soon be obvious) shared his thoughts with Brick on holiday tipping. If you’re new to tipping, or wondering if you should up your game, read on for his perspective. For even more detail, check out Brick Underground’s newly updated Holiday Tipping Guide.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

The Best Brunch Spots in Huntington

The Shed is a great restaurant to go to for either brunch, lunch, or dinner! With delicious food and a great atmosphere, The Shed has something on the menu for everyone and will guarantee a great time. Hatch. Photo by @sammygramm. Hatch in Huntington is the perfect restaurant for a...
HUNTINGTON, NY
CBS New York

L.I. recycling center reopens thanks to over $7M investment

YAPHANK, N.Y. -- How much of our garbage actually gets recycled?Four years after the worldwide recycling market crashed, you may be surprised to learn it's making a comeback.CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff was invited inside Long Island's largest recycling processing center in Yaphank for a look at what's been the game-changer and what more can be done.After a sudden halt four years ago when China stopped buying United States recyclables, Brookhaven town's recycling center closed up shop."Recycling was really on almost life support," said Winters Brothers senior vice president Will Flower.But it's back, thanks in part...
YAPHANK, NY
Hudson Valley Post

What’s With ‘RV Row’ Outside this Store in Monroe, New York?

New York State is experiencing a homeless crisis. According to the United States Interagecy Council on Homelessness, roughly 90,000 New Yorkers do not have are homeless. I don't get out to this are very often but there always seems to be several RV's camped out here. Some Hudson Valley residents are complaining about the sight but are they breaking any rules or laws?
MONROE, NY
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Smithtown, NY

Smithtown is a delightful little town in Suffolk County, New York. Originally known as “Smithfield,” it was first settled in the 1960s and has been home to a vibrant and lovely community ever since. It’s a place that’s filled with life and culture, making it the perfect place...
SMITHTOWN, NY

