Florida couple accused of tricking elderly out of $243,000 in investment scheme
A Florida couple has been arrested for financial exploitation of the elderly, as well as securities law violation.
Meanwhile In Florida: Instant Karma Finds Woman After Dog Does Business
To paraphrase an old saying: Poop stinks. It stinks even worse when it comes from someone else’s dog and it’s all over your yard. Your neighbor’s lawn is not your dog’s bathroom, regardless of the design. The nitrogen content in the urine could damage her
Is Florida Becoming the Country’s Largest Parking Lot?
Remember the day when you could drive from Sarasota to Bradenton in about 15 minutes. Or, how about the short drive from Venice, FL to North Port, FL under 20 minutes. For that matter every destination by car in the state of Florida has become a challenge. The simple explanation...
Arkansas man accused of trying to steal Key Largo food truck
KEY LARGO, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Arkansas was arrested by deputies after witnesses said he was seen erratically driving a stole food truck in Key Largo. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to Overseas Highway at approximately 6 a.m. Witnesses told deputies they saw 42-year-old Steven Wayne McClelland acting erratically while driving his vehicle around a food truck.
Meanwhile In Florida…Alligator Snags The Catch Of The Day
Alligators have inhabited Florida’s marshes, swamps, rivers, and lakes for many centuries, and are found in all 67 counties. In recent years, Florida has experienced tremendous human population growth. Many residents seek waterfront homes and increasingly participate in water-related activities. This can result in more frequent
Court weighs Florida Department of Corrections officer’s firing over marijuana use
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - In what could be a first-of-its-kind case in Florida, a former state correctional officer is asking an appeals court to overturn his dismissal for using medical marijuana at the reception center in Lake Butler. Samuel Velez Ortiz, who was a sergeant for the Florida Department of...
Two Florida Highways Among Most Dangerous Roads In U.S.
Two Florida highways were listed among AAA’s most dangerous roads in the U.S.. We see a lot of accidents here in Florida. One may think it could be because we have drivers from so many different states that are not familiar with our area. Other’s blame it on cell phone usage behind the wheel.
5 Ways Florida Landowners can Make Money on their Property this Year
There's something about owning land that feels different from other commercial property forms. It gives people a sense of comfort, connection, and security. Land is the foundation of commerce, development, and progress. There are various methods for making money from land, and each owner has preferences. And Florida, the Sunshine State, is full of land – 53,525 square miles to be exact – and therefore ample opportunities to make the most of it. In fact, despite increasing competition, land listings in Florida are still plenteous.
Florida woman sues Kraft Heinz for $5M, says mac and cheese preparation is misleading
HIALEAH, Fla. (WFLA) —A Florida woman is suing the Kraft Heinz Food Company for $5 million, claiming they misled the public about the time it takes to prepare Velveeta microwavable mac and cheese cups. Amanda Ramirez is listed as the main plaintiff for the class-action suit, which alleges Kraft...
Five North Carolina Men Arrested In Florida For Stealing Over 180 Catalytic Converters
Deputies have arrested five suspects in connection to a large-scale catalytic converter theft operation, which occurred near the 2600 block of Center Road in Ft. Pierce on Thursday, November 24, and Friday, November 25, 2022. According to deputies, the closing manager of a local business
St. Johns sheriff: Murder suspect Aiden Fucci ‘does not have a right’ to pick where he is housed
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County Sheriff Rob Hardwick said teen murder suspect Aiden Fucci should have no say in how he’s held in jail while awaiting trial. Fucci, 15, is accused of killing 13-year-old classmate Tristyn Bailey in May 2021 in their Durbin Crossing neighborhood in St. Johns County.
Woman arrested under controversial Florida voter fraud program pleads 'no contest,' man heads to trial
TAMPA, Fla. — Two of the six controversial voter fraud cases in Hillsborough County came before Judge Laura Ward Monday morning. They are among 20 people arrested in August under a controversial election fraud program launched by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The governor said the people charged were convicted of murder or a felony sexual offense and therefore exempt from a constitutional amendment that restores voting rights to some felons.
Hurricane treasure hunters: Daddy-daughter duo strike gold on Florida coastline
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Nicole devastated parts of Florida’s coastline, but it also churned up the sea and spit out long-lost treasure. While the wind was still whipping our state, Jonah Martinez and his daughter, Kaylee Martinez, set their sights on the sand. [TRENDING: New video shows man...
Dunkin’ Offers a Free 'Cup of Thanks' to Florida Residents
On November 29th, participating Dunkin’ locations across the state of Florida will offer guests a Free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee. Excluding Cold Brew, Nitro Cold Brew & Frozen Coffee
Judge Accepts Insanity Plea Deal for Florida Man in Face-Biting Murder Case
A judge accepted a plea deal Monday for a man who randomly killed a Florida couple in their garage six years ago and then chewed on one victim’s face that will send him to a mental hospital for treatment. Austin Harrouff, 25, pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity...
The Best Hot Dogs Joints in Florida in 2022, According to Travel Websites
Photo byPaul Goyette, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. The hot dog has a long history. It is thought that the cook of the Greek emperor Nero invented the first sausage. From there, the new food traveled through Europe until it got to Germany and underwent a bit of a transformation. Germans began to add different spices and flavorings to the meats. As a result, Frankfort, Germany is thought to be the birthplace of the modern hot dog.
Nikki Fried calls on DeSantis to reclassify 911 operators, Agriculture officers as first responders
Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried asked Gov. Ron DeSantis to reclassify Florida's 911 dispatchers, Department of Agriculture law enforcement officers, and Florida Forestry personnel as first responders, requesting they receive the same assistance as other responders in Hurricane Ian's aftermath.
Don't call Florida a red state yet: Left-leaning groups say their voters stayed home
Florida Republicans won elections up and down the ballot by staggering margins this year. Some political experts say this election could mark the end of Florida's longtime status as the biggest swing state in the country, but Democrats and third-party groups say they are not convinced Florida is officially a Republican stronghold.
Stimulus program would give Florida families hundreds each month
Counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you're noticing that your wallet is a bit emptier than usual right now, you'll want to keep reading. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. The parents of older kids would get $250 per child per month until the child turns 18 years old.
Florida woman seeks $5 million in suit over microwavable mac and cheese
A Florida woman is suing the Kraft Heinz Food Company for $5 million, claiming they misled the public about the time it takes to prepare Velveeta microwavable mac and cheese cups.
