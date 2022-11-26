ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo County, CO

cbs12.com

Arkansas man accused of trying to steal Key Largo food truck

KEY LARGO, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Arkansas was arrested by deputies after witnesses said he was seen erratically driving a stole food truck in Key Largo. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to Overseas Highway at approximately 6 a.m. Witnesses told deputies they saw 42-year-old Steven Wayne McClelland acting erratically while driving his vehicle around a food truck.
KEY LARGO, FL
995qyk.com

Two Florida Highways Among Most Dangerous Roads In U.S.

Two Florida highways were listed among AAA’s most dangerous roads in the U.S.. We see a lot of accidents here in Florida. One may think it could be because we have drivers from so many different states that are not familiar with our area. Other’s blame it on cell phone usage behind the wheel.
FLORIDA STATE
theapopkavoice.com

5 Ways Florida Landowners can Make Money on their Property this Year

There's something about owning land that feels different from other commercial property forms. It gives people a sense of comfort, connection, and security. Land is the foundation of commerce, development, and progress. There are various methods for making money from land, and each owner has preferences. And Florida, the Sunshine State, is full of land – 53,525 square miles to be exact – and therefore ample opportunities to make the most of it. In fact, despite increasing competition, land listings in Florida are still plenteous.
FLORIDA STATE
10 Tampa Bay

Woman arrested under controversial Florida voter fraud program pleads 'no contest,' man heads to trial

TAMPA, Fla. — Two of the six controversial voter fraud cases in Hillsborough County came before Judge Laura Ward Monday morning. They are among 20 people arrested in August under a controversial election fraud program launched by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The governor said the people charged were convicted of murder or a felony sexual offense and therefore exempt from a constitutional amendment that restores voting rights to some felons.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
L. Cane

The Best Hot Dogs Joints in Florida in 2022, According to Travel Websites

Photo byPaul Goyette, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. The hot dog has a long history. It is thought that the cook of the Greek emperor Nero invented the first sausage. From there, the new food traveled through Europe until it got to Germany and underwent a bit of a transformation. Germans began to add different spices and flavorings to the meats. As a result, Frankfort, Germany is thought to be the birthplace of the modern hot dog.
FLORIDA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Don't call Florida a red state yet: Left-leaning groups say their voters stayed home

Florida Republicans won elections up and down the ballot by staggering margins this year. Some political experts say this election could mark the end of Florida's longtime status as the biggest swing state in the country, but Democrats and third-party groups say they are not convinced Florida is officially a Republican stronghold.
FLORIDA STATE
Jake Wells

Stimulus program would give Florida families hundreds each month

Counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you're noticing that your wallet is a bit emptier than usual right now, you'll want to keep reading. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. The parents of older kids would get $250 per child per month until the child turns 18 years old.
FLORIDA STATE

