Captiva, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Poinsettia Christmas tree to return to Fort Myers Beach

A holiday staple is starting to take shape on Fort Myers Beach. The community is taking on the task of building the poinsettia tree in the middle of the debris in Times Square. It hurts Lindsey McDermott to see Fort Myers Beach after Ian. “This is very emotional and a...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

Street artists create Christmas mural in North Naples

NORTH NAPLES, Fla. — Santa and Rudolph are vacationing in Southwest Florida, and Frosty is desperately trying to find them to Save Christmas. At least that’s the theme of a beautiful new mural in North Naples. Local street artists, Brian Weaver and Cesar Aguilera, designed and created it...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Refurbishing the Big John statue in Cape Coral

A Cape Coral staple, Big John, a statue standing tall outside a restaurant, needs some work done before it can return to its former glory. Recently, Big John is a little closer to the community members than before Hurricane Ian impacted the area. Ralph Sangiovanni, the owner of Razzle Dazzle,...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

How to help local organizations on Giving Tuesday

Whether it’s donating your time or money, lots of people and organizations can use it. Just make sure your money is going to a reputable organization. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has a “Check a Charity” tool to make sure those donations are going to the right place.
LEE COUNTY, FL
happeningsmagazine.net

Punta Gorda Symphony offers jazz and holiday concerts in December

The Punta Gorda Symphony presents exciting concerts in December – a jazz afternoon and a matinee and evening performances of classical holiday favorites – to delight music lovers in the community. On Saturday, Dec. 3 at 4 p.m., the symphony’s three-concert Jazz on the Lawn series begins outdoors...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Post-Thanksgiving travelers find RSW jam-packed

Many travelers were expected to pass through Southwest Florida International Airport on Sunday, with people returning home from the Thanksgiving holiday all across the country. Like so many airports nationwide, RSW was especially busy throughout the day. Most people WINK News spoke to say they had little trouble with delays,...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Which SWFL foundations can use your Giving Tuesday donations

If you’re thinking about donating on Giving Tuesday, there are many Southwest Florida families in need and two community foundations that accept donations and can turn money around quickly. One is the Collier Community Foundation. To date, it has handed out $2 million to 54 organizations, one being the...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Southwest Florida artist chosen for Gulfshore Life’s Men of the Year

Many can relate to losing something priceless during Hurricane Ian. Maybe a family heirloom or pictures. But think about artists and their life’s work swept up in water in minutes. Hurricane Ian devastated Chad Jensen’s gallery Method and Concept. Jensen is one of the few people who can...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers police officer honors fallen heroes from across the country

Fort Myers Police Officer Bill Schettino knows what it means to be a first responder. In 2019, he started a woodworking business but wanted it to have a higher purpose. Schettino is a New Jersey native and a Fort Myers police officer. He dedicates his time out of uniform to honoring those who lost their lives wearing one.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Monday brings isolated rain and cloudy skies

High temperatures will barely reach the low 80s under mostly cloudy skies. High humidity will create dense areas of patch fog in the morning, primarily inland and in Collier, Glades, and Hendry counties. This fog will likely be gone by 9-10 am. Apart from a few stray showers, boaters will...
GLADES COUNTY, FL
Marconews.com

SWFLA To Do List: Collier County Snowfest, tree lighting, more

Jay Moreno and Mark Viera perform 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901. DECEMBER. Traditional Holiday Stroll. From 6-9 p.m., Dec. 1. Third Street South shopping district, Naples. New this...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
luxury-houses.net

Listed at $5.5 Million, This Breathtaking Home in Naples Florida comes with Elegance and Overwhelming Beauty

3855 Isla Del Sol Way Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 3855 Isla Del Sol Way, Naples, Florida is an impressive in the award-winning community of Fiddler’s Creek with a breathtaking view of the pool, lake, and golf course. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3855 Isla Del Sol Way, please contact Michelle Thomas (Phone: 239-860-7176) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Suspect in box truck wanted for stealing boat in Bonita Springs

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding and identifying the person who stole a boat in Bonita Springs. Crime Stoppers says the suspect in the box truck pictured above was seen taking the boat from where it was sitting along Bonita Beach Road SW in Bonita Springs. The...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Consequences for Lee County dog after second biting incident

In 2018 a dog attacked a 4-year-old boy outside of a Winn Dixie in St. James City, and after the same dog recently attacked another dog, the family is being asked to give the dog up. In 2018 the incident resulted in a citation from the county rather than taking...
LEE COUNTY, FL

