Intoxicated CEO Attacks Woman With a Sex Toy on ThanksgivingAnthony JamesFort Myers, FL
Fort Myers residents are frustrated with how long it is taking to have the debris removed following Hurricane IanLimitless Production Group LLCFort Myers, FL
First Trump, Now Madison Cawthorn – Florida Gets Another Election Loser.Matthew C. WoodruffCape Coral, FL
Iconic Captiva Island Resort First to Reopen After Hurricane IanNOISE Inc.Captiva, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
WINKNEWS.com
Poinsettia Christmas tree to return to Fort Myers Beach
A holiday staple is starting to take shape on Fort Myers Beach. The community is taking on the task of building the poinsettia tree in the middle of the debris in Times Square. It hurts Lindsey McDermott to see Fort Myers Beach after Ian. “This is very emotional and a...
Street artists create Christmas mural in North Naples
NORTH NAPLES, Fla. — Santa and Rudolph are vacationing in Southwest Florida, and Frosty is desperately trying to find them to Save Christmas. At least that’s the theme of a beautiful new mural in North Naples. Local street artists, Brian Weaver and Cesar Aguilera, designed and created it...
WINKNEWS.com
Love Boat Ice Cream expands to downtown Fort Myers, explores franchise opportunities
When Brian Borst bought Love Boat Ice Cream in 2014, he did it without knowing anything about running an ice cream shop. . During the past eight years, learning on the job changed to growing it into Lee County’s burgeoning ice cream empire. . The newest Love Boat Ice Cream opened...
WINKNEWS.com
Refurbishing the Big John statue in Cape Coral
A Cape Coral staple, Big John, a statue standing tall outside a restaurant, needs some work done before it can return to its former glory. Recently, Big John is a little closer to the community members than before Hurricane Ian impacted the area. Ralph Sangiovanni, the owner of Razzle Dazzle,...
WINKNEWS.com
How to help local organizations on Giving Tuesday
Whether it’s donating your time or money, lots of people and organizations can use it. Just make sure your money is going to a reputable organization. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has a “Check a Charity” tool to make sure those donations are going to the right place.
Fort Myers Beach residents reflect on rebuilding two months after Hurricane Ian’s destruction
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — It has been two months since Hurricane Ian made landfall in SWFL. Residents and business owners say a lot still needs to be done before they can feel normal again. Although through the destruction, many are still staying positive. “Everybody knew it wasn’t going...
happeningsmagazine.net
Punta Gorda Symphony offers jazz and holiday concerts in December
The Punta Gorda Symphony presents exciting concerts in December – a jazz afternoon and a matinee and evening performances of classical holiday favorites – to delight music lovers in the community. On Saturday, Dec. 3 at 4 p.m., the symphony’s three-concert Jazz on the Lawn series begins outdoors...
WINKNEWS.com
Post-Thanksgiving travelers find RSW jam-packed
Many travelers were expected to pass through Southwest Florida International Airport on Sunday, with people returning home from the Thanksgiving holiday all across the country. Like so many airports nationwide, RSW was especially busy throughout the day. Most people WINK News spoke to say they had little trouble with delays,...
WINKNEWS.com
Which SWFL foundations can use your Giving Tuesday donations
If you’re thinking about donating on Giving Tuesday, there are many Southwest Florida families in need and two community foundations that accept donations and can turn money around quickly. One is the Collier Community Foundation. To date, it has handed out $2 million to 54 organizations, one being the...
WINKNEWS.com
Tommy Bohanon Foundation hosts 3rd annual charity softball tournament in Cape Coral
The Tommy Bohanon Foundation is hosting a three-in-one event to help local families in need for the holidays on Sunday. This is the third year in a row the former NFL fullback is hosting the event. The foundation is spreading holiday cheer by hosting its third annual charity softball tournament, along with a toy drive and a hurricane relief drive.
WINKNEWS.com
Southwest Florida artist chosen for Gulfshore Life’s Men of the Year
Many can relate to losing something priceless during Hurricane Ian. Maybe a family heirloom or pictures. But think about artists and their life’s work swept up in water in minutes. Hurricane Ian devastated Chad Jensen’s gallery Method and Concept. Jensen is one of the few people who can...
Iron Joe Turkey Ride: Cyclists pedal for better rider safety in Naples
One rider told Fox 4 the event was about creating a community and supporting an organization dedicated to safer rides for cyclists.
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers police officer honors fallen heroes from across the country
Fort Myers Police Officer Bill Schettino knows what it means to be a first responder. In 2019, he started a woodworking business but wanted it to have a higher purpose. Schettino is a New Jersey native and a Fort Myers police officer. He dedicates his time out of uniform to honoring those who lost their lives wearing one.
WINKNEWS.com
Monday brings isolated rain and cloudy skies
High temperatures will barely reach the low 80s under mostly cloudy skies. High humidity will create dense areas of patch fog in the morning, primarily inland and in Collier, Glades, and Hendry counties. This fog will likely be gone by 9-10 am. Apart from a few stray showers, boaters will...
Marconews.com
SWFLA To Do List: Collier County Snowfest, tree lighting, more
Jay Moreno and Mark Viera perform 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Off The Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901. DECEMBER. Traditional Holiday Stroll. From 6-9 p.m., Dec. 1. Third Street South shopping district, Naples. New this...
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $5.5 Million, This Breathtaking Home in Naples Florida comes with Elegance and Overwhelming Beauty
3855 Isla Del Sol Way Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 3855 Isla Del Sol Way, Naples, Florida is an impressive in the award-winning community of Fiddler’s Creek with a breathtaking view of the pool, lake, and golf course. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3855 Isla Del Sol Way, please contact Michelle Thomas (Phone: 239-860-7176) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
Shrimpers explain difficult process with boat removal
During a fundraiser for shrimpers at the Torch Bar & Grill, owner of Trico Shrimp company explained the "long process" to rebuilding.
WINKNEWS.com
Suspect in box truck wanted for stealing boat in Bonita Springs
Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding and identifying the person who stole a boat in Bonita Springs. Crime Stoppers says the suspect in the box truck pictured above was seen taking the boat from where it was sitting along Bonita Beach Road SW in Bonita Springs. The...
WINKNEWS.com
Consequences for Lee County dog after second biting incident
In 2018 a dog attacked a 4-year-old boy outside of a Winn Dixie in St. James City, and after the same dog recently attacked another dog, the family is being asked to give the dog up. In 2018 the incident resulted in a citation from the county rather than taking...
Residents want boat abandoned in Cape Coral neighborhood removed
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A random boat popped up along a Cape Coral street and hasn’t moved since it was dropped off. The beat-up pontoon boat sits roadside along SW 5th Street near SW 29th Place. That’s right across from Bud Lawrence’s home, who said it showed up about a week ago.
