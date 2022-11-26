Read full article on original website
Arkansas educators in the Fort Smith Public School district are eligible for $1,500 bonus check and a salary increaseAmarie M.Fort Smith, AR
Who Has The Best Breakfast Burrito In Fort Smith, Arkansas?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Who Has The Best Thanksgiving Dinner In Fort Smith, Arkansas?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Who Has The Best Pork Chops In Fort Smith, Arkansas?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Who Has The Best Pulled Pork In Fort Smith, Arkansas?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
List of Best & Worst College Towns in US released; How did Arkansas schools fare?
Not just the college but the college town can make a difference for students, according to a recent survey, and a number of college towns in Arkansas are receiving high marks.
KHBS
Fort Smith welcomes holiday lights at Creekmore Park
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The annual tradition also brings out the crowds to take a ride on the Holiday Express Train.
Whataburger opens in Fort Smith, traffic delays expected
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Whataburger officially opened its first location in Fort Smith on Monday, Nov. 28. The restaurant will open at 11 a.m. and is located at 8120 Phoenix Avenue. It has a dine-in and drive-thru which will operate 24/7. Officials say the restaurant is bringing over 100...
talkbusiness.net
Little Rock insurance firm plans Fayetteville expansion
The owner of one of Arkansas’ oldest privately owned independent insurance agencies is investing in downtown Fayetteville to establish a second location. Roberts Lee, principal of Meadors Adams & Lee (MAL) in downtown Little Rock, recently closed a $1.35 million deal to buy a 3,686-square-foot building at 109 N. Block Ave. in downtown Fayetteville.
Chuy’s sets opening date for Fayetteville location
Tex-Mex restaurant chain Chuy's is opening its first Fayetteville location soon and has set a target date.
KHBS
Committee approves using ARPA funding for Washington County jail improvements
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Tuesday, the Washington County Quorum Court members voted during a committee meeting to appropriate $750,000 in American Rescue Plan to make improvements to the jail. It will go towards getting new cameras in the jail, and a new HVAC system. But some Justices of The...
Fort Smith marijuana cultivator has license revoked
River Valley Relief LLC, a medical marijuana cultivator in Fort Smith, has had its license revoked by the Alcoholic Beverage Control Administration.
New Whataburger opening to bring traffic to Fort Smith, police warn
Fort Smith Police is warning the public of potential traffic in the city due to the grand opening of a new Whataburger restaurant.
KHBS
River Valley Relief appeals decision to revoke medical marijuana license
FORT SMITH, Ark. — In response to a recent court ruling, the director of the Alcoholic Beverage Control revoked the medical marijuana license for River Valley Relief. "It's really to remain in compliance with the court order. To say there are a lot of moving parts here would be a bit of an understatement," said Scott Hardin with the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration.
KATV
Teen missing for nearly a month from northwest Arkansas found safe
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A nearly months-long search for a missing 17-year-old boy out out of northwest Arkansas ended Wednesday. In an update and comment on their Facebook post just after 6:30 p.m., state police said Braiden Layne Taylor had been found safe. Taylor had been missing since the...
Early voting for Arkansas runoff elections begins Nov. 29
Early voting for all Arkansas runoff elections begins tomorrow. There are 11 races going to a runoff across Benton and Washington Counties.
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Further performances of the Razorbacks football team jeopardized as a third player gets arrested within a month
Fayetteville, Arkansas – After a not-so-brilliant season so far, other issues are also jeopardizing the further performances of the Arkansas Razorbacks football team, as another player was arrested last week on accusations of theft of property. This marks the third arrest of a Razorbacks football player within a month....
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Trio of Razorbacks Selected for Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Razorback football greats Glen Ray Hines and Jimmy Walker and Arkansas baseball legend Jeff King were announced Sunday as part of the 2023 class of the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame. In addition, longtime Arkansas television sportscaster Steve Sullivan will join the three former Razorbacks and five additional honorees at a ceremony on Friday, April 14, 2023, at the organization’s 64th annual induction banquet at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock. Hines will be inducted posthumously.
ualrpublicradio.org
Medical marijuana cultivation license revoked for Arkansas grower
Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission Director Doralee Changer has revoked the cultivation license of Fort Smith-based River Valley Relief. Her action was procedural and followed a Nov. 3 court ruling to revoke the license. RVR has appealed the court ruling. The formal order will likely be issued no later than the...
Fort Smith police arrest man suspected of selling $10,000 in stolen property
FORT SMITH, Ark. — According to the Fort Smith Police Department, a man has been arrested after more than $10,000 in stolen property was found. On Nov. 21, police say they received a call from a deputy at the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office reporting a stolen truck connected to three commercial trailer thefts in Fort Smith was linked to 41-year-old Joshua Abbott.
UAPD identifies Ole Miss helmet thief, helmet located
The University of Arkansas Police Department needs help finding someone who stole an Ole Miss player's helmet.
Investigators: 64-year-old Oklahoma man shot in front of his home
WATTS, Okla. — State authorities in Oklahoma are investigating after a 64-year-old man was shot in front of his house on Nov. 27 in Watts. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) was requested to help by the Adair County Sheriff's Department, who was alerted of the shooting after the victim called 911 after 9 p.m. on Sunday.
If Briles Departs, There is Only One Man Pittman Should Have on Speed Dial
Arkansas needs to pull out all the stops to bring back fan favorite if it needs new offensive coordinator
KTUL
Man dies in ATV accident in Le Flore County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has died in an ATV accident in Le Flore County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The accident happened on private property near Heavener, Okla. and only involved the ATV. Troopers say 74-year-old James Bain was driving an ATV uphill on a private...
