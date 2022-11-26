Read full article on original website
CNET
Find 8 Walmart Cyber Monday Deals With Prices Amazon Can't Beat
Amazon has dominated the online holiday shopping season so much in recent years that it's easy to forget that Walmart used to be the king of low prices. In fact, there are still lots of bargains to be had at Walmart, some at prices that are much lower than at Amazon. On Cyber Monday, Walmart still has some of the best sales that you'll find in real life or online, despite intense holiday competition from Amazon, Best Buy, Target and other online retailers.
Here's How Jenna Ortega And The "Wednesday" Team Pulled Off That Iconic Dance Scene
Wednesday's dance in Wednesday has already sparked so many fan reactions, and it's a moment Jenna Ortega created herself.
Best Cyber Monday Fitness Deals: Fitness Trackers, Equipment, Apparel and More
It's the perfect time of year to do some fitness shopping with Cyber Monday deals now in full swing. There are plenty of sales on solid fitness equipment and gear now live so you can get fully equipped. There are tons of options to choose from, whether you're looking to...
Final Day to Spin the Wheel to Win $20 in Amazon Credit for Cyber Monday
Amazon's Cyber Monday deals are here, and if you're looking to save even more money on the items you buy, the online giant has a Spin & Win game you can play on its Amazon app. There are six options you can land on: $5 off, two spots for $10 off, $20 off and two spots that say "better luck next time." If you win, the amount you land on will be credited to your account.
This Discounted 50-Inch 4K Fire TV Includes a $50 Credit for a Future Amazon Purchase
This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. If you're looking to upgrade to a 4K TV and missed out on some of the major deals happening between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, don't fret. There are still some great offers to take advantage of at various retailers, including Amazon. Right now you can score a 50-inch Hisense U6 Series QLED 4K smart Fire TV for just $340. While that is technically $40 more than we saw this same TV go for during the aforementioned holiday sales, Amazon has sweetened the deal by offering a $50 credit free with purchase. Just be sure to use promo code AB9ME9JX3SY4 at checkout. That means you technically save $10 more overall, which is a solid deal if you're an avid Amazon shopper. This offer is available now through Dec. 18 while supplies last.
Cyber Monday Adjustable Dumbbell Deals: Bowflex, PowerBlock, CAP and more
When it comes to your physical health, strength training is a good way to build muscle, get stronger and become more fit. Having dumbbells or weights at home can be a good way to get started. Those who may not have the time or flexibility in their schedule to head to the gym may find that having an at-home gym can make this more feasible. However, not everyone has enough space to keep multiple pairs of dumbbells.
