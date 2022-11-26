LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Many people who didn’t use all their energy Black Friday shopping spent Saturday getting holiday gifts while supporting local. Small Business Saturday is an initiative started nearly a decade ago to get community members out into local stores. For downtown Lincoln businesses, Saturday was a way to bring regular shoppers and new customers alike into their stores and into a new part of town that many might not shop at.

