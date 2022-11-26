ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

1-on-1 Interview with Trev Alberts

CHI Health opens one-stop-shop clinic in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A new CHI Health clinic in Lincoln celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting on Monday. The clinic is located at 40th Street and Yankee Hill Road and opens for business on Thursday. Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird attended the event to congratulate the hospital...
YMCA of Lincoln raising “5k the hard way” for Strong Kids

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Giving Tuesday, the YMCA of Lincoln is contributing to their Annual Fundraising Campaign, Strong Kids. Throughout the entire day YMCA staff and members will walk, run, bike or swim for families in need. Strong Kids offers financial assistance for YMCA memberships, after school activities and...
Historic Pershing mural finds new home

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The iconic mural that once donned the Pershing Center no longer lives in downtown Lincoln. Piece by piece, it was taken down and now we know where it will be going - just a short drive east on ‘O’ Street. A major fundraising campaign...
Vehicles slide off slick, snowy roads across Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The York County Communications Center said early Tuesday morning that it was already getting calls of vehicles sliding off the interstate. It’s urging everyone to be careful if you have to travel. There have also been several reports of crashes around Buffalo County, including...
Status: Pre-Loved Luxury Handbags: FACES of Omaha 2022

Christi Ballard’s passion for designer luxury handbags began in high school, later spurring a side hustle in the online resale market while working a corporate job. In May 2020, she officially started her business, naming it Status: Pre-Loved Luxury Handbags. Her Omaha customers were thrilled at the opening of her Aksarben Village boutique one year later.
Mayor Jean Stothert is All Business

When Jean Stothert was the only woman serving on Omaha’s city council, a man once addressed the chamber with “Councilmen.” After a pause, he looked at her and added a derisive “oh, you too, honey.”. No one calls Stothert “honey” anymore. Now just shy of a...
Small Business Saturday

Nebraska football players parade the Heroes Trophy around Kinnick Stadium following the Huskers 24-17 win over Iowa. Dozens of retail stores in Lincoln opened their doors between 5-7 a.m. on Black Friday. Waverly unveils designs for a new, joint city and volunteer fire building. Updated: Nov. 25, 2022 at 7:13...
“Keaton was the light of our family,”; A donation tradition continues

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Stuhr family started collecting gifts for families in the hospital three years ago. It was a tradition that started because of their son Keaton. “Keaton was the light of our family,” said Lindsey Stuhr, Keaton’s mom. But it’s also a holiday tradition that...
Lincoln shopper support local businesses during Small Business Saturday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Many people who didn’t use all their energy Black Friday shopping spent Saturday getting holiday gifts while supporting local. Small Business Saturday is an initiative started nearly a decade ago to get community members out into local stores. For downtown Lincoln businesses, Saturday was a way to bring regular shoppers and new customers alike into their stores and into a new part of town that many might not shop at.
Power outages impact portions of Lancaster, Jefferson and Gage Counties Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Power outages were reported Monday, impacting portions of Lancaster, Gage and Jefferson Counties. Norris Public Power said they were responding to a “large-scale outage’ in southern Lancaster and northern Gage counties. Its website showed nearly 200 customers were without power as of 10:30am. As of 7:41 p.m., only two customers are without power in Jefferson and Thayer counties.
Oil prices in the U.S. have hit a low not seen in nearly a year

Three men were arrested for auto theft in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department arrested three men for reportedly stealing a vehicle. LPD said officers were sent to the 1600 block of Otoe at 10:00 a.m. on Nov. 26 for a report of suspicious people. Officers said the caller reported seeing unknown males getting out of a...
