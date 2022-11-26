Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: EJ Barthel tabbed as running backs coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Huskers offer 2023 Texas running backThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Ochaun Mathis leaning towards NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Marcus Satterfield tabbed as offensive coordinatorThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule wants toughness and work ethic in programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
1-on-1 Interview with Trev Alberts
klkntv.com
CHI Health opens one-stop-shop clinic in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A new CHI Health clinic in Lincoln celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting on Monday. The clinic is located at 40th Street and Yankee Hill Road and opens for business on Thursday. Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird attended the event to congratulate the hospital...
1011now.com
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Giving Tuesday, the YMCA of Lincoln is contributing to their Annual Fundraising Campaign, Strong Kids. Throughout the entire day YMCA staff and members will walk, run, bike or swim for families in need. Strong Kids offers financial assistance for YMCA memberships, after school activities and...
1011now.com
Historic Pershing mural finds new home
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The iconic mural that once donned the Pershing Center no longer lives in downtown Lincoln. Piece by piece, it was taken down and now we know where it will be going - just a short drive east on ‘O’ Street. A major fundraising campaign...
klkntv.com
Vehicles slide off slick, snowy roads across Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The York County Communications Center said early Tuesday morning that it was already getting calls of vehicles sliding off the interstate. It’s urging everyone to be careful if you have to travel. There have also been several reports of crashes around Buffalo County, including...
omahamagazine.com
Status: Pre-Loved Luxury Handbags: FACES of Omaha 2022
Christi Ballard’s passion for designer luxury handbags began in high school, later spurring a side hustle in the online resale market while working a corporate job. In May 2020, she officially started her business, naming it Status: Pre-Loved Luxury Handbags. Her Omaha customers were thrilled at the opening of her Aksarben Village boutique one year later.
1011now.com
$36,000 in tools and copper wire stolen from northeast Lincoln construction site
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is looking for suspects who stole roughly $36,000 in tools and copper wire from a construction site. Monday around 7:36 a.m., LPD said officers were dispatched to a construction site on Northwoods Drive, off 84th and Holdrege Streets, for a report of a belated theft.
omahamagazine.com
Mayor Jean Stothert is All Business
When Jean Stothert was the only woman serving on Omaha’s city council, a man once addressed the chamber with “Councilmen.” After a pause, he looked at her and added a derisive “oh, you too, honey.”. No one calls Stothert “honey” anymore. Now just shy of a...
The Best Place To Live In Nebraska
Sitting at the center of the country, Nebraska is often overshadowed by coastal states, but one Nebraska city consistently ranks among the best places to live.
KETV.com
Outage impacting emergency services in 3 Nebraska counties, according to officials
SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. — An outage is impacting 911 service for three Nebraska counties, according to officials. Officials said the 911 system is down for Butler, Platte and Saunders counties. In Saunders County, residents can call 402-443-1000 for emergencies. There is no indication at this time to the cause...
1011now.com
Small Business Saturday
Nebraska football players parade the Heroes Trophy around Kinnick Stadium following the Huskers 24-17 win over Iowa. Dozens of retail stores in Lincoln opened their doors between 5-7 a.m. on Black Friday. Waverly unveils designs for a new, joint city and volunteer fire building. Updated: Nov. 25, 2022 at 7:13...
1011now.com
“Keaton was the light of our family,”; A donation tradition continues
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Stuhr family started collecting gifts for families in the hospital three years ago. It was a tradition that started because of their son Keaton. “Keaton was the light of our family,” said Lindsey Stuhr, Keaton’s mom. But it’s also a holiday tradition that...
klkntv.com
Car flips north of Lincoln before landing on its side in a home’s driveway
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A car rolled onto its side north of Lincoln on Monday morning. This happened along North 14th Street in between Davey and Rock Creek Roads, a little after 6 a.m. Right now we do not know if anyone was injured in this wreck or what...
1011now.com
Lincoln shopper support local businesses during Small Business Saturday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Many people who didn’t use all their energy Black Friday shopping spent Saturday getting holiday gifts while supporting local. Small Business Saturday is an initiative started nearly a decade ago to get community members out into local stores. For downtown Lincoln businesses, Saturday was a way to bring regular shoppers and new customers alike into their stores and into a new part of town that many might not shop at.
1011now.com
Power outages impact portions of Lancaster, Jefferson and Gage Counties Monday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Power outages were reported Monday, impacting portions of Lancaster, Gage and Jefferson Counties. Norris Public Power said they were responding to a “large-scale outage’ in southern Lancaster and northern Gage counties. Its website showed nearly 200 customers were without power as of 10:30am. As of 7:41 p.m., only two customers are without power in Jefferson and Thayer counties.
1011now.com
Oil prices in the U.S. have hit a low not seen in nearly a year
klkntv.com
Nearly $10,000 worth of items stolen in Lincoln cannabis shop smash-and-grab
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Lincoln dispensary suffered a loss in the thousands after a burglar broke in and stole merchandise, according to police. Officers were called to the Cannabis Factory on Antelope Valley on report of a disturbance Saturday night. Police say they found a glass door and...
News Channel Nebraska
Three men were arrested for auto theft in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department arrested three men for reportedly stealing a vehicle. LPD said officers were sent to the 1600 block of Otoe at 10:00 a.m. on Nov. 26 for a report of suspicious people. Officers said the caller reported seeing unknown males getting out of a...
WOWT
Sarpy County homeowners demand stoplight at intersection on Highway 31
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A building boom in the southwest metro area is bringing in new homeowners and concerns that the best way out of one neighborhood is taking a dangerous turn. Across from a harvested field lies fertile ground for home growth and Giles is the main road...
