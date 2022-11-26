ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Keon Keeley, nation's No. 1 edge-rusher, visiting Alabama Crimson Tide this weekend: Report

By Andrew Nemec
 4 days ago

Ever since Berkeley Prep (Florida) five-star edge-rusher Keon Keeley decommitted from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, the Alabama Crimson Tide have been rumored to be the favorites.

That belief has fluctuated somewhat deepening on Keeley's interviews and visits, but there's never been a question about whether or not Alabama has a shot.

And this weekend, Nick Saban's program will have its best opportunity yet to impress the nation's No. 6 overall prospect and No. 1 edge-rusher .

According to On3 , Keeley is taking a visit to Alabama for the Iron Bowl contest against Auburn this weekend.

The 6-foot-6, 242-pound defensive standout is also strongly considering Florida, Ohio State and Notre Dame.

Keeley has been one of the nation's most productive players over the past two seasons, racking up a stunning 101 total tackles, 57.5 tackles-for-loss, 33.5 sacks and seven forced fumbles.

Here's what 247Sports had to say , in part, about him as a prospect:

"A larger-framed pass rusher that’s best football still appears to be well ahead of him, which is bad news for future opponents. The first one off the bus with his hulking, muscular frame that looks to be pushing 6-foot-6, 245 pounds. Has a bit of a natural up-right demeanor to him, but isn’t exactly stiff, and has shown time and time again on Friday nights that he can bend and find some leverage. Does a variety of different things well at this stage in his development, but the most promising trait might be his motor and ability to make stops/plays in backside pursuit. Has experience working out of both a two and three-point stance in a 4-3 base defense. Superb snap anticipation allows him to quickly shoot into the backfield and get to work. Tends to make the most of the opportunities presented to him as a well-timed spin move has turned into a bit of a money maker, but that’s not the only trick he uses to get after the quarterback as he also can beat offensive tackles with a long-arm and bull rush."

Junior season highlights

