After a long election season, voters made their choice of leaders they want representing them going forward. One of those leaders is former Flower Mound Town Council Member Ben Bumgarner. Tan Parker, the current House Rep. in 63, was elected to the State Senate. In January, both men will be sworn in to their new positions in the Texas Legislature. I asked Mr. Bumgarner to come over for an interview to tell his constituents about the issues he’s most concerned with. During the campaign, Bumgarner’s website outlined some of the issues he ran on:

FLOWER MOUND, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO