Parents Reunited With Daughter Who Was Abducted as a Baby 51 Years AgoFatim HemrajFort Worth, TX
Texas Family Solves Cold Case On Their OwnStill UnsolvedFort Worth, TX
3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Buddhist Temples Being Targeted by Criminal Ring Requesting FBI AssistanceLarry LeaseWhite Settlement, TX
TCU completes perfect season, could become the first Texas school to qualify for the College Football PlayoffsJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
Texas High School Football Replay: Plano Prestonwood v. Fort Worth Nolan
DALLAS (KDAF) — It was a Thanksgiving weekend showdown!. In an explosive matchup, Plano Prestonwood faced off against Fort Worth Nolan Catholic this past Saturday, Nov. 26. The Plano Prestonwood Lions earned a spot in the TAPPS Division I Championship round, defeating Nolan Catholic 52-21. If you missed this...
Thanksgiving Hoopfest: Top two juniors Tre Johnson and Ian Jackson battle, more five-stars show out
DUNCANVILLE, Texas – Multiple No.1 players, one of them 2024's No. 1 Tre Johnson facing the No. 2 player, Ian Jackson, in his class to headline the event you say? If you are fan of high school basketball and wanted to see the best of the best over the weekend, then you couldn’t have picked a better place to be than Duncanville High for the 14th annual Thanksgiving Hoopfest. Director Glenn Smith has built a monster of an event that has become a destination for the country’s top teams and talent.
Holiday season in full swing as Christmas events kick off across North Texas
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Thanksgiving may be over, but the holiday fun continues tonight and through the weekend. Christmas celebrations and light displays across North Texas are opening for the season. The Fort Worth Stockyards expects about 30,000 visitors Friday to mark the start of the holiday season. Cowboy Santa made his grand entrance earlier in the day and will light the 40-foot tree at 6 p.m. during a special ceremony. "We're officially kicking off our Christmas celebration," said Ethan Cartwright with the Stockyards Heritage Development. The first annual Stockyards Rodeo Rink, a 4,000+ sq. ft. professional ice skating rink, will take over the lawn...
Flower Mound park reopens with new play structures
The town of Flower Mound announced Friday that it has reopened Peacock Park and its new playground features. The playground at Peacock Park, 3000 Old Settlers Road, was shut down in early October so that crews could install a new play structure with a new peacock theme. It was reopened late last week to give families a look at the new features.
New principal named at Justin-area elementary school
Northwest ISD has named Aaron McAdams as the new principal at Clara Love Elementary School south of Justin. McAdams currently serves as an assistant principal at Haslet Elementary School, and he previously served in the same capacity at Schluter Elementary School. Both schools reside among the fastest-growing areas of Northwest ISD, which will assist Mr. McAdams as the Love attendance zone currently sees similar fast growth. He replaces Dr. Lisa Crosslin, who has taken extended family medical leave, according to a district news release. His first day will be on Nov. 28, the first day back from the Thanksgiving break.
Marcus, Flower Mound cheerleaders to appear in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade
When you’re watching the 96th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday morning, keep an eye out for cheerleaders from Marcus and Flower Mound high schools, making their debut in the classic Thanksgiving tradition. About six months ago, Flower Mound Jaguar cheerleaders found out they were invited to participate...
This Is Texas' Most Sung About City
When you think of Texas, what song pops into your head? For music lovers, there's no better way to show your appreciation for something than by singing about it. People love singing about their hometowns, the towns where they fell in love, or their college towns. There are tons of iconic songs written about big cities, like New York, Los Angeles, or Nashville. But there are also tons of songs written about cities right here in your state.
New Dallas burger restaurant wants to take on McDonalds
Thanks to Dallas entrepreneur Mark Brezinski, burger fans in Dallas now have a new option to try. Brezinski is well known for creating the Asian fusion restaurant Pei Wei and other popular restaurants, including Velvet Taco, Bengal Coast, Tin Star, and Marugame. Now along with co-founder Larry Lavin, he has opened Bizzy Burger.
Mountain Mike’s Pizza coming to Lewisville
A national pizza chain hopes to open its first Texas location in Lewisville by the end of the year. Mountain Mike’s Pizza — known for its crispy curly pepperonis, mountain-sized pizzas and dough made fresh daily — recently announced that it’s coming to 4740 Hwy 121, Lewisville. The new restaurant will introduce Mountain Mike’s signature experience of “Pizza the Way it Oughta Be!” to the Lone Star State and will feature the same family-friendly atmosphere guests have enjoyed for more than four decades at other locations around the country.
Escondido Open in Dallas
Escondido Tex-Mex Patio, the highly anticipated restaurant from Jon Alexis, is set to open to the public on Monday, November 14. Located at 5950 Royal Lane A, Dallas, TX 75230 in the southwest corner previously occupied by Ruggeri’s, Alexis and his new restaurant group, Imperial Fizz, are bringing Tex-Mex back to Preston Royal for the first time since the 2019 tornado. Escondido will open for dinner seven days a week with lunch and weekend brunch coming soon.
Double Oak Police Beat
Recent calls for service provided by the Double Oak Police Department:. 9/20 – Animal Complaint – Chapel Hill Dr. – A subject was out for a run and a loose dog jumped on him causing minor scratches. Runner was concerned for children in the area. The owner was contacted and it appeared the lawn person left the gate open.
Tuesday Morning Unexpectedly Closing
Photo byBy Tuesday Morning - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Dallas News and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Driver killed in crash on FM 1171
One person died early Friday morning in a crash in west Flower Mound. Officers responded to the single-vehicle crash around 1:15 a.m. to the 8600 block of Cross Timbers Road, according to a Flower Mound police spokesperson. The vehicle, traveling westbound, left the roadway and crashed into the wood area on the north side of the road.
Blood drives to be held in Flower Mound
The Carter BloodCare Bus will conduct blood drives in Flower Mound on Sunday and on Dec. 7. This holiday season, residents are invited to give a gift that makes a lifesaving difference for neighbors in need, says a statement from Carter BloodCare. Donating blood helps local patients in urgent need of transfusions because of surgeries, severe trauma, cancer treatments, organ transplants, difficulties during childbirth and age-related health issues. The need for blood is nonstop, even during the holidays. As special thanks for giving in December, each Carter BloodCare donor will receive a colorful fleece blanket, available while supplies last, according to a news release.
Weir: Ben Bumgarner is our new Texas House Rep. in District 63
After a long election season, voters made their choice of leaders they want representing them going forward. One of those leaders is former Flower Mound Town Council Member Ben Bumgarner. Tan Parker, the current House Rep. in 63, was elected to the State Senate. In January, both men will be sworn in to their new positions in the Texas Legislature. I asked Mr. Bumgarner to come over for an interview to tell his constituents about the issues he’s most concerned with. During the campaign, Bumgarner’s website outlined some of the issues he ran on:
Marcus senior earns major role in star-studded Christmas movie
Claire Capek has filmed hundreds of auditions. She’s also memorized thousands of pages of scripts, wowed casting directors at nearly every turn, and kept her chin up despite her fair share of no callbacks — all with the belief that her first big acting break was somewhere out there in the universe.
Northlake Notes — November 2022
It doesn’t seem possible but we’re already seeing the end of 2022 not far away. The fall activities are well underway from football, pumpkin patches, cooler weather, harvest markets and all the great and fun things to do between now and Thanksgiving. Considering all that is going on...
FM 407 railroad crossing to close
Union Pacific Rail Road will close FM 407 at the Hwy 377 railroad crossing as part of ongoing maintenance. The railroad has been conducting construction at many crossings in and around Argyle the past couple months, and the closures can cause major traffic issues in the small town with few thoroughfares.
Robson Ranch Rambler — November 2022
Gratitude and proximity are linked for me. While I am grateful for many things; family, friendships, health and security, we are blessed to be in proximity here at Robson Ranch to friends, activities and the indoor and outdoor surroundings that enrich our lives. Within our community gates, we can participate...
