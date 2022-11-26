ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

foxnebraska.com

Minnesota spoils Nebraska's Senior Night with sweep

LINCOLN, Neb. — The No. 5 Nebraska volleyball team dropped its regular-season finale to No. 9 Minnesota, 22-25, 23-25, 22-25, on Saturday night in front of 8,225 fans at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Huskers finished the regular season 24-5 overall and 16-4 in the Big Ten. Minnesota...
LINCOLN, NE
foxnebraska.com

Nebraska lands No. 2 seed in Louisville Quarter, hosts Delaware State Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. — Husker Volleyball was the last team in the field of 64 to hear their name called on Selection Sunday, earning the No. 2 seed in the Louisville Quarter. Nebraska will host Delaware State on Thursday at 7 p.m. for their opening round matchup. This is the Hornets' inaugural NCAA Tournament appearance.
LINCOLN, NE
foxnebraska.com

Husker Nation welcomes Head Coach Matt Rhule

LINCOLN, Neb. — Husker fans welcomed new Head Coach Matt Rhule Monday as he was officially introduced during a press conference. The announcement was made Saturday, a day after the Huskers came out with a win against Iowa. NTV's Nicole Weaving was LIVE outside the Hawks Championship Center as...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Matt Rhule, Nebraska expected to hire elite recruiting coordinator to staff

Matt Rhule is already making big moves as the head coach of Nebraska. Rhule is expected to hire Evan Cooper to join Nebraska’s staff. Cooper is a longtime assistant of Rhule’s, coaching alongside him at the Carolina Panthers and Baylor. Cooper has served as Rhule’s recruiting coordinator and...
LINCOLN, NE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa men’s basketball suffers first loss of the season

(Iowa City) TCU defeated #25 Iowa on Saturday in the Emerald Coast Classic. Both teams are 5-1 on the year. Tony Perkins made 7/15 shots and scored 15 points. Ahron Ulis (pictured) went 7/8 from the field and also scored 15. Kris Murray posted 11 points and 10 rebounds. The Hawkeyes shot only 17.6% from 3-point range (3/17).
IOWA CITY, IA
foxnebraska.com

NSP troopers arrest 26 impaired drivers over Thanksgiving weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol removed 26 impaired drivers from the road during Thanksgiving weekend. This weekend marked one of the busiest travel times of the year and coincided with the national Click it or Ticket campaign. Troopers across Nebraska joined law enforcement officers across the country in the annual Thanksgiving weekend effort, which ran from Wednesday through Sunday.
LINCOLN, NE

