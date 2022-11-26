Read full article on original website
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Broome County HS Hockey: C-V/Windsor Upsets Undefeated Elmira for First Win of the Season
The Chenango Valley/Windsor Hockey club was 0-8 heading into Sunday's contest against Elmira who boasted an undefeated record (7-0), thanks to just 14 goals allowed in 7 games this season. The CV/W squad took a surprising 2-1 lead late in the 2nd period. Elmira would tie it to go into...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Owego Boy's Basketball Opens Season Against Ithaca
The Owego Boy's Basketball team opened up play at home against Ithaca. The Indians and Little Red fought throughout the game, but Ithaca had an answer for everything Owego did as the away team went home with a 42-40 win. John Bangel led the way in the game with 18...
Three local hoop standouts earn Empire 8 honors
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Three local basketball standouts were honored by the Empire 8 on Monday. Horseheads grad and Alfred University’s Brewster Marshall along with Elmira College’s Bryan Adams were named Empire 8 CO-Player of the Week for men’s basketball. Marshall scored 29 points and had 11 rebounds in a win versus Pitt-Bradford. The graduate […]
Binghamton man saved with revolutionary heart tech at Rochester Regional Health
Dr. Scott Feitell, the Director of Heart Failure at Rochester Regional Health, spoke with News 8 about this technology.
WETM 18 News
Elmira Renegades excited to make franchise debut
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Renegades will make their franchise debut next month. The Elmira Renegades begin training camp on December 9th and will begin to prepare for their inaugural season in the brand new Professional Box Lacrosse Association. Elmira will make their franchise debut on the road against the Binghamton Bombers on Friday, […]
New York Town Makes List Of The Best College Towns In America
Whether you'll be going to college this fall, or next, if you plan on staying in New York, you might want to check out this town. A lot of people have already begun their search for a college. It is such a big decision because there is so much to consider. First of all, can you afford it? Are there scholarships and grants available to be earned? Does it focus on the things you want to learn? Will it set you on the right path to achieving the career you want to achieve? Do you want to stay in-state or move out-of-state? Do you like the campus and the town that it's located in?
owegopennysaver.com
Woman-owned business in Candor celebrates 20 years
Pucky Huddle Delight, a woman-owned business located at 71 Owego Rd. (Rte. 96B) in Candor, N.Y., celebrated their 20th anniversary in October. Customers travel far and wide to visit the popular purple building, located just north of the Rte. 96 and 96B intersection. Inside, first-time visitors and sewing enthusiasts alike...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Harlem Globetrotters Announce Stop in Binghamton
The Harlem Globetrotters are making the trip to the Southern Tier in early 2023. The Globetrotters will take on the vaunted Washington Generals on Tuesday, February 14th. Tipoff is set for 7 pm at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena. Tickets go on sale a week from yesterday, Monday, December 5th. Those can be purchased at the Mirabito box office located at the arena or online at ticketmaster.com. Fans can also go to Harlemglobetrotters.com to get pre-sale offer codes.
Binghamton University Pipe Dream
BCSD to rebuild Binghamton elementary school
Binghamton City School District’s (BCSD) Board of Education (BOE) has announced their plan to rebuild Theodore Roosevelt Elementary School. On Tuesday, Nov. 15, representatives of the BCSD and families from the district attended a BOE board meeting to discuss the future of one of the district’s seven elementary schools. Community members expressed concerns about some of the proposed scenarios, which included the possibility of closing down Roosevelt, and whether or not they should plan to rebuild and renovate the school instead. Throughout the event, a series of presentations were displayed among the crowd, analyzing the district’s feasibility study, according to a WBNG article. At the end of the meeting, the BOE decided not to decommission any other elementary school and to work on rebuilding Roosevelt.
Demolition of Endicott walkover begins
At 7 a.m. this morning, Phoenix Industrial Investors began demolishing the south walkover of the Huron campus in Endicott.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Sbarra Century 21 Real Estate Joins Company's North East Office
Sbarra Century 21 in Johnson City has merged with the Century 21 North East office, which covers a handful of New England states. The Sbarra office, headed by Tom and Debi Sbarra, has served families in the Triple Cities for decades. They join their Century 21 office of the North East which covers Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Maine, and Rhode Island, and is the 9th largest regional office in the country.
cortlandvoice.com
Third time's a charm: Mahar gets first win at the Dome (Photos included)
Cortland native Eamonn Mahar and the Bryant University men’s basketball team (5-1) stunned the Syracuse Orange (3-3) with a 73-72 victory on Saturday at the JMA Wireless Dome. Senior Sherif Gross-Bullock dropped in the game-winning bucket with 0.8 seconds in regulation to help the Bulldogs edge the Orange. “(This...
Latest numbers, November 28th
The number of Broome County COVID-19 cases is hovering around 100 to begin the week.
Weather: Wild, windy, Wednesday expected during stormy week
ITHACA, N.Y. — We head into astronomical winter this week as thoughts turn to December and the holiday season. While no major snow storms are in the forecast, multiple storm systems will impact the area over the next several days, and Wednesday and Thursday could be rather dicey as strong winds send your inflatable Santa for a sleigh ride across town.
State Street Opens After 7-Month Closure but Project Isn’t Done
Business operators along a downtown street that had been closed most of this year for a reconstruction project are pleased the work has wrapped up for the season. After struggling to stay open for the past several months, they are concerned that the job to remake State Street between Henry and Lewis streets has not been completed.
East Middle students save woman in motor accident
On October 24th, Izaiah DeJesus Malachi Bell and Logan Ostrander were walking to school and were just a few blocks from East Middle when they witnessed a collision between two vehicles.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Kentucky Company, Vice President Convicted of Illegal Disposal in Chenango County
A Kentucky-based company and its vice president have been convicted of illegally dumping contaminated railroad ties in Chenango County. According to a press release from New York Attorney General Letitia James' office, Cross Tie Disposal, Inc. and Harold Young pleaded guilty to illegally dumping the railroad ties and creating fake receipts to conceal the illegal disposal.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
100 Years Ago: November 28, 2022
100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, it has now been confirmed that the Ku Klux Klan has come to Binghamton. There are currently about 50 members in the secret order and more are being recruited. Earlier this month it was reported...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Rotary Hosts Leadership Alliance CEO
The Binghamton Rotary Club met with Leadership Alliance CEO Stacey Duncan this week. The Leadership Alliance is a partnership between the Agency -- an economic development organization for Broome County -- and the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce, dedicated to improving community development and economics. Duncan said it's important to...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Tioga Downs Grants Over $1 Million to Southern Tier Non-Profits
On Tuesday evening, Tioga Downs held its Regional Community Foundation Awards, distributing just over one million dollars in grants to dozens of non-profits across the Southern Tier. Fifty four organizations amongst Broome, Tioga, Chemung and Bradford (PA) counties were given much needed grants, totaling $1.1 million, which will help sustain...
