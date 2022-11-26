Read full article on original website
New Day Pay Tribute To Jason David Frank At WWE Live Event
New Day rock the Power Rangers gear. At a WWE live event in Portland, Maine on November 27, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston paid tribute to the late Jason David Frank by wearing their Power Rangers gear. Woods had on the White Ranger gear while Kingston went with the Green Ranger get up.
Sami Zayn Proves Loyalty To Roman Reigns, Secures Bloodline Victory In WarGames At Survivor Series
Sami Zayn proves his loyalty to The Bloodline. In the closing of Survivor Series 2022, Sami Zayn teamed with Roman Reigns, Jimmy and Jey Uso and Solo Sikoa to defeat The Brawling Brutes' Sheamus, Ridge Holland, Butch, Kevin Owen & Drew McIntyre. Throughout the night, Sami Zayn's loyalty was called...
WWE Raw (11/28/22) Results: Becky Lynch Kicks Off, Dexter Lumis Tries To Earn A Contract, More
WWE Raw (11/28) - If Lumis wins, he earns a WWE contract: Dexter Lumis vs. The Miz. - Becky Lynch starts the show by proving that she is a man of the people and going into the crowd. Bayley confronts her from the ring. Dakota Kai and IYO SKY attack Becky Lynch in the crowd and Becky ends up rolling with all three members of Damage Control into the concession stand. Eventually, they would be pulled apart.
WWE SmackDown On 11/25 Preliminary Viewership Down Ahead Of WWE Survivor Series
The preliminary numbers are in for the November 25 episode of WWE SmackDown. SpoilerTV reports Friday's WWE SmackDown averaged 2.064 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. The first hour produced 2.224 million viewers while the second hour produced 1.904 million viewers. The November 18 episode scored 2.127 million preliminary viewers with a final viewership number of 2.232 million viewers.
Eric Bischoff: Bringing WCW To Canada Was Difficult & Expensive, Their Immigration Process Is Strict
Eric Bischoff talks about bringing WCW to Canada. Throughout the company's thirteen year existence, World Championship Wrestling only visited Canada on a handful of occasions. Meanwhile in today's wrestling world, companies like WWE and AEW seemingly make a priority to visit the country multiple times per year. In a new...
Paul Heyman: Sami Zayn Was Going To Get A Guest Spot And Was So Good He's A Full-Time Cast Member
Paul Heyman explains what Sami Zayn brings to the Bloodline. Since being paired up with the Bloodline after WrestleMania and trying to earn back the respect of the locker room, Sami Zayn has brought a different dynamic to the group of Roman Reigns, The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso), Paul Heyman, and eventually Solo Sikoa.
WWE Survivor Series Breaks Records, Sarah Logan Reacts To New Name, The Rock Make Amends | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Sunday, November 27, 2022:. - Triple H announced during a press conference following last night's WWE Survivor Series, that the event broke records. This year's Survivor Series who is the most-watched Survivor Series event in history, the highest-grossing event in the history of the November tradition. The event also drew the highest gate in the history of Boston's TD Garden for WWE.
Details On Hit Row's WWE Deals
WWE has brought back numerous talent, and we're starting to get some more details. Fightful has learned that specifically several of the talent brought back to the Smackdown brand are on three-year contracts that are set to expire in the Summer of 2025. Specifically, we've also heard that Hit Row have matching deals that expire around the same time, and are on those three year deals. Some of the talent brought back have representation and were able to negotiate different contracts.
Kayla Harrison Reacts To First Pro Loss At 2022 PFL World Championships: "Failure Is My Fuel"
Two-time Olympic gold medalist and former reigning PFL women's lightweight champion, Kayla Harrison, is handling her first professional MMA defeat as well as possible. Harrison spoke with reporters following her unanimous decision loss to Larissa Pacheco in their trilogy bout at the 2022 PFL's World Championships this past weekend and explained what went wrong in the fight for her, while also describing the pain losing causes her.
IMPACT Digital Media Title To Be Defended In The UK, AEW Replica Tag Title News | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Tuesday, November 29, 2022. - According to a report from Cultaholic, Joe Hendry is set to defend the IMPACT Digital Media Championship at a NORTH Wrestling event on Friday, December 2. This will mark the first time that the belt has been defended in the United Kingdom.
Behind The Scenes With Mia Yim At WarGames, Dijak Calls Out Elon Musk | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Monday, November 28, 2022. - WWE has released a new video documenting Mia Yim's full circle moment at Survivor Series WarGames. You can see that video linked above. - Dijak is coming after Elon Musk on Twitter:. - Nick Aldis is seemingly interested...
Becky Lynch Is Back On Raw | WWE Raw 11/28/22 Full Show Review & Results| Sean Ross Sapp & Denise
Sean Ross Sapp (@SeanRossSapp) and Denise Salcedo (@_DeniseSalcedo) review WWE Raw for November 28, 2022. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get the best night's sleep of your life and 100 nights risk free on a great...
NJPW World And Super Junior Tag League Results (11/27): Both Tournaments In Action
New Japan Pro-Wrestling held night three of its World Tag League tournament and night four of its Super Junior Tag League tournament on November 27 from Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium (Dolphins Arena) in Aichi, Japan. The event aired on NJPW World. Full results and highlights are below. NJPW World And Super...
WOW Wanted To Bring In Ruby Soho Before AEW Signing
We've mentioned in the past that WOW Women of Wrestling made attempts to bring in The Inspiration before they ended up heading to IMPACT Wrestling, but that's far from the only star they tried to reach out to. Among those, we're told that feelers were sent out to those connected...
Is CM Punk Returning to AEW, Should Survivor Series Keep WarGames, William Regal & WWE? | Roundtable
Episode 12 of Fightful Roundtable returns on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Join host Shakiel Mahjouri (CBS Sports) and guests Jeremy Lambert, Cher Delaware and Joel Pearl The panelists discuss the The Elite's provoking of CM Punk on AEW programming, the aftermath of WWE Survivor Series WarGames, which company would benefit more from William Regal's services and more.
Mandy Rose: There's A Story Between Me And Nikki Bella
Mandy Rose knew what she was doing. On the November 15 episode of NXT, Mandy Rose wore a backward cap and red gear, which drew comparisons to Nikki Bella, who famously wore similar gear. Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on Insight, Mandy discussed the gear and inevitable comparison. "Can't even...
Sarath Ton Explains Why Roman Reigns Didn't Wear Red At WWE Survivor Series
The Bloodline stood victorious at WWE Survivor Series, closing out the night with a WarGames victory. Sami Zayn, The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso), and Solo Sikoa were all decked in red and ready for war at Survivor Series as they went to battle against Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Kevin Owens, Ridge Holland, & Butch. All four of the five Bloodline members wore red, Roman Reigns donned his black pants for WarGames.
Austin Theory Couldn't Be 'A Goofball' Forever, Is Focused On Taking Steps To Become World Champion
Austin Theory reflects on his evolution. Austin Theory, on Monday, November 7, 2022, failed to cash in his WWE Money in the Bank briefcase to become WWE United States Champion but almost immediately, he began to show a more serious side of himself, no longer taking selfies and letting his ego cloud his potential.
AEW Dark Stream And Results (11/29/22): Hikaru Shida, The Factory, And Brian Cage In Action
AEW Dark (11/29) Jericho Appreciation Society (Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard, & Angelo Parker) vs. Tracy Williams, LSG, & Jack Tomlinson. Matt Hardy & Private Party (Marq Quen & Isiah Kassidy) vs. The Wingmen (Peter Avalon, Ryan Nemeth, & Cezar Bononi) Emi Sakura vs. Tiara James. Angelico vs. Hagane Shinno. The...
Lyra Valkyria (Aoife Valkyrie) Coming Soon To WWE NXT
Aoife Valkyrie is on her way back to WWE NXT. Once a part of the WWE NXT UK roster, Aoife Valkyrie is now coming to WWE NXT as Lyra Valkyria. The first promo for her impending arrival aired on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. In the vignette, she spoke about being born anew and shedding the feathers of her past. WWE recently trademarked the new name along with a slew of other ring name trademarks.
