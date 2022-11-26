ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Votes are in: The Oklahoman's Fans' Choice high school football Player of the Week for Week 12

By Hallie Hart, Oklahoman
 4 days ago

The results are in for The Oklahoman’s high school football Player of the Week poll for Week 12.

The winner is Choctaw quarterback Steele Wasel.

Voting will open Sunday for the next football player of the week poll, and it will close at noon Friday.

Fans and coaches can nominate athletes by tweeting at Hallie Hart (@halliehart), James D. Jackson (@JamesDJackson15) and Nick Sardis (@nick_sardis) or by emailing them at hhart@oklahoman.com, jjackson@oklahoman.com and nsardis@oklahoman.com.

Here are the results.

More: Oklahoma high school NIL scene is quiet now, but possibilities are vast

Week 12 Player of the Week poll

Steele Wasel, Choctaw, 27,437 votes (52.41%)

Grady Adamson, Deer Creek, 20,938 votes (40%)

Cole Scott, Washington, 2,556 votes (4.88%)

Clayton Creasey, Jones, 1,263 votes (2.41%)

Xavier Robinson, Carl Albert, 152 votes (0.29%)

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Votes are in: The Oklahoman's Fans' Choice high school football Player of the Week for Week 12

