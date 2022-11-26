Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
south Carolina boy, 14, dead in the hotel on week before police notifiedcreteGreenville, SC
Homeschool mom of 8 on parenting: "Seeing love multiplied"Amy ChristieGreenville, SC
The Abandoned Tunnel in South Carolina that Could Have Been the Longest Tunnel in the USADiana RusOconee County, SC
The Oldest Bridge in South Carolina that Is Considered To Be "Haunted"Diana RusGreenville, SC
This Is the Most Expensive Private High School in South Carolina – Here’s WhyKennardo G. JamesPickens, SC
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Padilla enters transfer portal
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Alex Padilla has entered the transfer portal. In a tweet on Tuesday, the Colorado native thanked his teammates, coaches and fans, saying the decision came after “much thought.”. “It’s been an honor to represent the black and gold for these past...
Drought conditions continue in parts of eastern Iowa and western Illinois
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - The month of November has not been too dry or too wet across eastern Iowa and western Illinois. Looking at the official weather observation sites at the airports in Moline and Burlington, both are within an inch or so of their monthly average. However, Burlington is below average.
Black Friday and Cyber Monday Wrap
Drought conditions continue in parts of eastern Iowa and western Illinois. Monthly rain is near normal, but yearly rain is below average. First Alert Forecast 11/29/22 PM: Strong cold front moves through Tuesday evening. Feels like temperatures will be in the single digits by Wednesday morning. Davenport Police asking for...
My G.E.A.R. Outreach
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -One of the great necessities in life is having your “stuff” available to you when you need it. If you’ve ever been stranded away from home and unexpectedly was without your basic needs or “stuff”, you know how it is a terribly distressing situation.
Palmer College of Chiropractic reports strong enrollment growth
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Palmer College of Chiropractic is reporting strong numbers for fall, 2022 enrollment. Its main campus in Davenport saw the largest fall class since 2007 and the campus in Florida enrolled its largest fall class in the 20 years since that campus opened. Palmer also has a campus in San Jose, California.
DeWitt Hometown Christmas
DEWITT, Iowa (KWQC) -Angela Rheingans, President and CEO DeWitt Chamber & Development Company, and Beth Hughes, owner of Blondies Coffee Out Back, inform viewers about their hometown’s annual holiday celebration including how to attend and take part in the various festivities. The 2022 DeWitt Hometown Christmas will be held...
New diabetes clinic opens in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -There is a new specialty clinic in the Quad Cities that specializes in the treatment and management of diabetes. Danita Harrison DNP, CDE has joined the Midwest Cardiovascular Research Foundation team with Shawna Duske, N.P. to provide services at The Clinic of Diabetes, Weight and Health Management. The guests highlight issues surrounding diabetes and weight control and how interested people/patients can get more information about the facility.
Teenager hit by car during fight near Adams Elementary in Davenport
2 dead after crash in Henry County, Iowa
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - Two people died after a crash in Henry County, Iowa, Saturday afternoon. According to Iowa State Patrol, the car was traveling westbound on Highway 34 and went off the roadway, crossed eastbound traffic, and landed in a ditch where it struck a parked truck. The car then rolled on its side.
Grow your green thumb with master gardener training
MILAN, Ill. KWQC) -Tracy Jo Mulliken, University of Illinois Extension Program Coordinator, Horticulture and Agriculture, invites viewers that have a passion for gardening to consider taking their hobby to the next level. The next session of Master Gardener training is set for Feb. 7-April 18. Registration deadline is Jan. 24....
One dead after Saturday evening motorcycle crash in Davenport
Stories from a first-year, 5th grade teacher: students supporting U.S. troops
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Sydney Erichsen graduated from Western Illinois University in 2021 with a degree in Education. She started her teaching career in August of 2022 as a 5th grade English instructor at Rock Island Academy. Paula Sands Live has an ongoing feature where Erichsen shares career experiences from...
Digging into digestive health
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -You have undoubtedly heard the terms gut health, prebiotics, probiotics and IBS. But what do they mean and how do they impact you?. Hy-Vee registered dietitian Nina Struss RD, LD sets the record straight and digs into the topic of digestive health by sharing her top three suggestions for improving your digestion, answering common questions regarding the topic, and key food recommendations to help improve digestion.
Fejervary holiday lights
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Get into the holiday spirit with the seasonal light displays at Fejervary Learning Center!. Location: Jejervary Learning Center - 1800 West 12th Street, Davenport IA 52804. Dates: November 26 - January 8. Time: 5:00-9:30 p.m. (Light show every 30 minutes, last show starting at 9:30 p.m.)
Disney on Ice to enchant family audiences Dec. 1-4 at Vibrant Arena
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -One of the most wondrous examples of holiday tradition in the region is when Disney on Ice enchants young and old alike. Vibrant Arena is continuing the celebration by bringing the magical show “Into The Magic” where favorite Disney characters come to life through world-class ice skating.
Police say missing Davenport man found safe
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Davenport Police said they found 20-year-old Jeremiah Schussler safe Tuesday. Police were asking for help to find him after he was missing and last seen on Nov. 20.
Small business Saturday kicked off its annual shopping day Nov 26 in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa. (KWQC) - Small business Saturday kicked off its holiday shopping event with a ribbon cutting Nov 26. It took place on the Hilltop District at Quad Cities Liquidation on Harrison street in Davenport. Some small business owners gave us their thoughts on what this day means to them.
Moline encouraging reisdents to spoof neighbors, friends with ‘Get Grinched’ deliveries
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Spread some holiday cheer this season and register a family member, friend or neighbor to “Get Grinched” in Moline. The Moline Parks and Recreation Department is bringing back its holiday spoof by selling kits that include a “You’ve Been Grinched” sign, along with candy-filled “rotten” eggs.
Police ask for help locating missing Davenport man
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Davenport Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 20-year-old man. Jeremiah Schussler was last seen on Nov. 20, in the 5100 block of North Fairmount Street around 1:30 p.m., according to police. He was wearing a blue flannel shirt, jeans, and white/gray...
