Clemson, SC

KWQC

Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Padilla enters transfer portal

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Alex Padilla has entered the transfer portal. In a tweet on Tuesday, the Colorado native thanked his teammates, coaches and fans, saying the decision came after “much thought.”. “It’s been an honor to represent the black and gold for these past...
IOWA CITY, IA
KWQC

Black Friday and Cyber Monday Wrap

Drought conditions continue in parts of eastern Iowa and western Illinois. Monthly rain is near normal, but yearly rain is below average. First Alert Forecast 11/29/22 PM: Strong cold front moves through Tuesday evening. Feels like temperatures will be in the single digits by Wednesday morning. Davenport Police asking for...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

My G.E.A.R. Outreach

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -One of the great necessities in life is having your “stuff” available to you when you need it. If you’ve ever been stranded away from home and unexpectedly was without your basic needs or “stuff”, you know how it is a terribly distressing situation.
ILLINOIS STATE
KWQC

Palmer College of Chiropractic reports strong enrollment growth

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Palmer College of Chiropractic is reporting strong numbers for fall, 2022 enrollment. Its main campus in Davenport saw the largest fall class since 2007 and the campus in Florida enrolled its largest fall class in the 20 years since that campus opened. Palmer also has a campus in San Jose, California.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

DeWitt Hometown Christmas

DEWITT, Iowa (KWQC) -Angela Rheingans, President and CEO DeWitt Chamber & Development Company, and Beth Hughes, owner of Blondies Coffee Out Back, inform viewers about their hometown’s annual holiday celebration including how to attend and take part in the various festivities. The 2022 DeWitt Hometown Christmas will be held...
DEWITT, IA
KWQC

New diabetes clinic opens in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -There is a new specialty clinic in the Quad Cities that specializes in the treatment and management of diabetes. Danita Harrison DNP, CDE has joined the Midwest Cardiovascular Research Foundation team with Shawna Duske, N.P. to provide services at The Clinic of Diabetes, Weight and Health Management. The guests highlight issues surrounding diabetes and weight control and how interested people/patients can get more information about the facility.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Teenager hit by car during fight near Adams Elementary in Davenport

DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

2 dead after crash in Henry County, Iowa

HENRY COUNTY, Iowa (KWQC) - Two people died after a crash in Henry County, Iowa, Saturday afternoon. According to Iowa State Patrol, the car was traveling westbound on Highway 34 and went off the roadway, crossed eastbound traffic, and landed in a ditch where it struck a parked truck. The car then rolled on its side.
HENRY COUNTY, IA
KWQC

Grow your green thumb with master gardener training

MILAN, Ill. KWQC) -Tracy Jo Mulliken, University of Illinois Extension Program Coordinator, Horticulture and Agriculture, invites viewers that have a passion for gardening to consider taking their hobby to the next level. The next session of Master Gardener training is set for Feb. 7-April 18. Registration deadline is Jan. 24....
MILAN, IL
KWQC

One dead after Saturday evening motorcycle crash in Davenport

DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Digging into digestive health

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -You have undoubtedly heard the terms gut health, prebiotics, probiotics and IBS. But what do they mean and how do they impact you?. Hy-Vee registered dietitian Nina Struss RD, LD sets the record straight and digs into the topic of digestive health by sharing her top three suggestions for improving your digestion, answering common questions regarding the topic, and key food recommendations to help improve digestion.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Fejervary holiday lights

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Get into the holiday spirit with the seasonal light displays at Fejervary Learning Center!. Location: Jejervary Learning Center - 1800 West 12th Street, Davenport IA 52804. Dates: November 26 - January 8. Time: 5:00-9:30 p.m. (Light show every 30 minutes, last show starting at 9:30 p.m.)
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Disney on Ice to enchant family audiences Dec. 1-4 at Vibrant Arena

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -One of the most wondrous examples of holiday tradition in the region is when Disney on Ice enchants young and old alike. Vibrant Arena is continuing the celebration by bringing the magical show “Into The Magic” where favorite Disney characters come to life through world-class ice skating.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Police ask for help locating missing Davenport man

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Davenport Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 20-year-old man. Jeremiah Schussler was last seen on Nov. 20, in the 5100 block of North Fairmount Street around 1:30 p.m., according to police. He was wearing a blue flannel shirt, jeans, and white/gray...
DAVENPORT, IA

