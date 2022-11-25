Read full article on original website
calexicochronicle.com
IVC: Coach Has Full Plate, National Experience
IMPERIAL – One year before arriving at Imperial Valley College, Hector Vildosola was working his way through the coaching ranks in Mexico. In 2015, he was a coach for the men’s Mexican National basketball team where he mentored former NBA players south of the border. As he experienced...
kyma.com
YPD Thanksgiving DUI detail statistics
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Thanksgiving holiday weekend is one of the most dangerous periods of the year to be driving. The City of Yuma Police Department conducted an impaired driving detail from November 22nd to 26th, where additional officers were roving city streets looking to stop and arrest drivers who are impaired by alcohol or drugs.
yumadailynews.com
Next phase of Highway 95 lane expansion begins
Highway 95 lane expansion effort marked another milestone. Starting this month, a stretch of U.S. Highway 95 from Rifle Range Road to the Wellton-Mohawk Canal Bridge is being expanded to five lanes, a project scheduled to be completed in February 2024. On Nov. 3, Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) Commander Col....
Fatal crash on 32nd street in Yuma
One person died in a car accident this afternoon in Yuma. The post Fatal crash on 32nd street in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
Four local band members die in crash
The Yuma County community is mourning the loss of four talented musicians who died in a tragic car crash. The post Four local band members die in crash appeared first on KYMA.
yumadailynews.com
1 dead and another airlifted to a hospital following car crash
YUMA - The driver of a white 2012 Ford Mustang was traveling south on Avenue 42E, when for unknown reasons, the driver lost control and hit a parked agricultural trailer. YCSO got the call around 1:30 pm on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. The incident happened in the area of County 4th Street and Avenue 42E.
Local doctor no longer facing charges
A local doctor accused of pointing a gun at three teens is no longer facing charges. The post Local doctor no longer facing charges appeared first on KYMA.
