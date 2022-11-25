YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Thanksgiving holiday weekend is one of the most dangerous periods of the year to be driving. The City of Yuma Police Department conducted an impaired driving detail from November 22nd to 26th, where additional officers were roving city streets looking to stop and arrest drivers who are impaired by alcohol or drugs.

