Yuma, AZ

calexicochronicle.com

IVC: Coach Has Full Plate, National Experience

IMPERIAL – One year before arriving at Imperial Valley College, Hector Vildosola was working his way through the coaching ranks in Mexico. In 2015, he was a coach for the men’s Mexican National basketball team where he mentored former NBA players south of the border. As he experienced...
IMPERIAL, CA
kyma.com

YPD Thanksgiving DUI detail statistics

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Thanksgiving holiday weekend is one of the most dangerous periods of the year to be driving. The City of Yuma Police Department conducted an impaired driving detail from November 22nd to 26th, where additional officers were roving city streets looking to stop and arrest drivers who are impaired by alcohol or drugs.
YUMA, AZ
yumadailynews.com

Next phase of Highway 95 lane expansion begins

Highway 95 lane expansion effort marked another milestone. Starting this month, a stretch of U.S. Highway 95 from Rifle Range Road to the Wellton-Mohawk Canal Bridge is being expanded to five lanes, a project scheduled to be completed in February 2024. On Nov. 3, Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) Commander Col....
YUMA, AZ
yumadailynews.com

1 dead and another airlifted to a hospital following car crash

YUMA - The driver of a white 2012 Ford Mustang was traveling south on Avenue 42E, when for unknown reasons, the driver lost control and hit a parked agricultural trailer. YCSO got the call around 1:30 pm on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. The incident happened in the area of County 4th Street and Avenue 42E.
