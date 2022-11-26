DETROIT — Julius Randle scored a season-high 36 points on his 28th birthday, and the New York Knicks extended their win streak against the Detroit Pistons to 11 games with a 140-110 victory on Tuesday night.Randle was 14 for 24 from the field. He also had seven rebounds and five assists."He was super aggressive early and he got into a great rhythm," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. "He always does a good job of moving without the ball and his teammates were searching him out tonight."Quentin Grimes, RJ Barrett and Jalen Brunson each scored 16 points for New York, which had...

DETROIT, MI ・ 26 MINUTES AGO