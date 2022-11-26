ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

1 Warriors player who must be traded soon

The Golden State Warriors’ defense of their 2022 championship win hasn’t exactly gone as expected so far. While they appear to be turning the corner, the Warriors are just 10-10 through 20 games of action, which is good for the 10th seed in the Western Conference. Golden State is figuring things out, but they still have a long way to go before they are back to their championship caliber play.
James Wiseman’s familiar plus-minus in the G League draws blunt take from Steve Kerr

James Wiseman is averaging 15.0 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 26.1 minutes per game since being sent down to the G League two weeks ago. The Santa Cruz Warriors are 3-2 with him in the lineup after going 2-3 in the first five games of the regular season. Wiseman, clearly, isn’t dominating G […] The post James Wiseman’s familiar plus-minus in the G League draws blunt take from Steve Kerr appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
LeBron James gets surprising injury update ahead of Lakers vs. Blazers

Good news for the Los Angeles Lakers: LeBron James is listed as probable for Wednesday’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers — and it’s not because of the ankle injury he suffered on Monday. Instead, LeBron is only cited with the left adductor strain that caused him to miss five games before returning last Friday. […] The post LeBron James gets surprising injury update ahead of Lakers vs. Blazers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Celtics tie wild franchise record after barrage of three-pointers vs. Hornets

The Boston Celtics caught fire in the first quarter of Monday night’s matchup against the Charlotte Hornets. Their opponents did not know what hit them after the C’s drained no less than 10 3-pointers in the opening period of the contest. The Celtics’ red-hot start to Monday’s game led to a franchise record for most […] The post Celtics tie wild franchise record after barrage of three-pointers vs. Hornets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
Kemba Walker’s message after 1-year deal with Mavs will hype up fans

Kemba Walker is ready to get to work after signing a one-year deal with the Dallas Mavericks. The 32-year-old NBA veteran didn’t hide his excitement to join the Mavs, as he finally found a home after basically being banished by the New York Knicks and sent to the Detroit Pistons who didn’t want him as […] The post Kemba Walker’s message after 1-year deal with Mavs will hype up fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
CBS New York

Julius Randle scores 36 as Knicks rout Pistons

DETROIT — Julius Randle scored a season-high 36 points on his 28th birthday, and the New York Knicks extended their win streak against the Detroit Pistons to 11 games with a 140-110 victory on Tuesday night.Randle was 14 for 24 from the field. He also had seven rebounds and five assists."He was super aggressive early and he got into a great rhythm," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. "He always does a good job of moving without the ball and his teammates were searching him out tonight."Quentin Grimes, RJ Barrett and Jalen Brunson each scored 16 points for New York, which had...
DETROIT, MI
‘Feels like chaos’: Fred VanVleet sums up Raptors’ season after huge win over Cavs

The more the NBA season goes on for the Toronto Raptors, the more things seem to stay the same. Raptors guard Fred VanVleet said he felt the same as he did during the team’s first game against the Cleveland Cavaliers in a Monday conference after the return of forwards Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes. “It […] The post ‘Feels like chaos’: Fred VanVleet sums up Raptors’ season after huge win over Cavs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers coach Darvin Ham’s 2-word reaction to Patrick Beverley vs. Dennis Schroder starting spot race

Patrick Beverley is going to be back in action for the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday when they take on the Portland Trail Blazers. The 34-year-old has already served his three-game suspension for his altercation with Phoenix Suns star Deandre Ayton, and he’s fully expected to be back in the lineup against Portland. The question […] The post Lakers coach Darvin Ham’s 2-word reaction to Patrick Beverley vs. Dennis Schroder starting spot race appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
4 reactions from Warriors’ hard-fought loss to Luka Doncic and the Mavericks

The Golden State Warriors fell to the Dallas Mavericks 116-113 on Tuesday night, with Klay Thompson’s game-tying three-point attempt before the final buzzer falling just short. Here are four key reactions from the Warriors’ hard-fought loss to Luka Doncic and the Mavericks. 4 reactions from Warriors’ hard-fought loss to Mavericks There’s no good answer for […] The post 4 reactions from Warriors’ hard-fought loss to Luka Doncic and the Mavericks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
Klay Thompson’s choke job in Warriors vs. Mavs sparks waves of memes

Klay Thompson had a chance to tie Tuesday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks and send it to overtime. However, he botched his wide-open triple, frustrating the Golden State Warriors and the rest of their fan base. Sure enough, as the Mavs faithful celebrated, some couldn’t help but poke fun at the Warriors guard for his […] The post Klay Thompson’s choke job in Warriors vs. Mavs sparks waves of memes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
Darvin Ham hints at major Lakers starting lineup shakeup

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham is considering a notable change to his starting lineup — and, no, he won’t be moving Russell Westbrook back into it. Following Lakers’ practice on Tuesday, Ham was asked if Patrick Beverley — who started 14 games prior to his three-game suspension, which is now over — would regain his starting point guard spot. Ham was non-commital.
LOS ANGELES, CA
