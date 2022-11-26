Solvang’s Parks and Recreation hosts its 11th Annual Turkey Trot at Sunny Fields Park

SOLVANG, Calif. -- Solvang's Parks and Recreation hosted its 11th Annual Turkey Trot today at Sunny Fields Park.

Every year Parks and Recreation collaborate with a charity to donate all proceeds for the holiday season.

This year Parks and Recreation will donate their 2022 Turkey Trot proceeds to the local Salvation Army to help those in need.

Laura Guzman from Santa Maria said this is a fun and healthy activity to share with her son.

“It shows that the community cares and they put on events like this again so that the candidate can be a part of the community", said Guzman.

Parks and Recreation Supervisor Jenny McClurg said it's a family-friendly event and the participants were from five to 90 years old.

“It’s just a really fun event, really casual, family-friendly gets people outside exercising. You know, after eating a full meal," said, McClurg.

The local runner says she encourages others to join in on the run next year.

“Next year make it a point to come out and support charities. You don't have to run. You can walk. You don't have to run the whole 5K," said Guzman.

