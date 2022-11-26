Read full article on original website
New Mexico officials certify statewide election results
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico's state Canvassing Board certified results from the midterm election on Tuesday in a 3-0 vote amid praise for election administrators and poll workers. The board meeting at the state Capitol building was the culmination a once-routine election certification process that in some...
GOP wins control of New Hampshire House, 1 race unsettled
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire House will convene next week with Republicans holding a minuscule majority and with one of its 400 seats still unsettled after a recount resulted in a tie. Election night results gave Republicans a 203-197 advantage, but the state Ballot Law Commission on...
Editorial Roundup: Indiana
Indianapolis Business Journal. November 25, 2022. Editorial: Legislature should consider full funding for public health. Hoosiers are an unhealthy lot. It’s been well-documented. In study after study, Indiana consistently ranks among the nation’s least healthy states. According to America’s Health Rankings, one of the most trusted surveys, Indiana...
Tennessee gov sets election dates to replace fallen lawmaker
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has set election dates to fill the opening left by the death of Democratic state Rep. Barbara Cooper. The primary election to replace the longtime Memphis lawmaker will take place on Jan. 24 and the general election will be held on March 14.
Missouri attorney nominated to be U.S. Attorney in Kansas
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that will nominate a former Jackson County, Missouri, prosecuting attorney to be the next U.S. Attorney for Kansas. Kate Brubacher, a native of North Newton, Kansas, worked in the Jackson County prosecutor's office from from 2016 to August 2022, where she prosecuted homicide cases, helped with a federally-funded restorative justice program and worked on efforts to reduce gun violence.
W.Va. appoints new DHHR deputy secretary following review
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia has appointed a new deputy secretary of child and adult services following recommendations in a $1 million report completed earlier this month by a consulting firm hired to study restructuring the agency responsible for running the state's foster care system. Cammie Chapman, previously...
Throwback Tulsa: State’s ban on Sharia law ruled unconstitutional 12 years ago today
12 years ago today, U.S. District Judge Vicki Miles-LaGrange issued a temporary injunction continuing the hold on implementation of State Question 755 banning the use of Sharia law in state courts. The injunction was requested by Muneer Awad, executive director of the Oklahoma chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations.
12 Kentucky counites chosen for post-election audits
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Twelve counties have been randomly chosen to undergo audits following the 2022 general election, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said. Post-election audits will be conducted in Jefferson, Webster, Shelby, Rowan, Oldham, Laurel, LaRue, Owen, Anderson, Christian, Daviess, and Breathitt counties, Cameron said Monday in a statement. The Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigations will determine if any irregularities took place during the election.
Editorial Roundup: Iowa-Advisory
Eds: The Iowa editorial roundup will not move this week due to a lack of editorials of state-wide interest. We will resume the roundup at its normal time on Monday, Dec. 5. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Council picks 3 applicants for Tennessee appeals vacancy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Governor's Council for Judicial Appointments has forwarded three names to Gov. Bill Lee to consider for a vacancy on the Court of Criminal Appeals. After a public hearing and interviews, the council last week selected Joshua B. Dougan, Matthew Joseph Wilson and William Mark...
Editorial Roundup: Ohio
Toledo Blade. November 27, 2022. The fitness website Total Shape rates Ohio as out of shape in a nationwide health ranking. Ohio is ranked as the 45th healthiest state, or if you like to score high, the fifth unhealthiest location in the nation. It’s easy to ignore some internet fitness...
Ohio awards nearly $58M more for school security upgrades
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — More than 700 K-12 schools in Ohio will share in $57.8 million for security upgrades in the latest grants awarded through a state program. The 708 schools in 57 counties are getting up to $100,000 each for “physical security expenses” such as new security cameras, public address systems, automatic door locks, visitor badging systems and exterior lighting.
Remains of Wisconsin man who went missing in 1976 identified
RED LODGE, Mont. (AP) — Montana authorities said Tuesday that human remains found in Carbon County about 18 years ago have been identified as those of a Wisconsin hitchhiker who left his home state to flee legal trouble. The Carbon County Sheriff's Office said the remains of Rogers Lee...
Indiana coroner renews push to ID Fox Hollow Farm remains
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana coroner's office is asking relatives of young men who vanished between the mid-1980s and the mid-1990s to submit DNA samples in a renewed effort to identify human remains found on land once owned by a man suspected in a string of killings, the scope of which remain unclear.
Editorial Roundup: Illinois
Chicago Tribune. November 22, 2022. Editorial: How casinos broke their promises to the struggling downtowns of Illinois. Back in 1992, William Weidner, then president of Hollywood Casino of Aurora Inc., set out to Springfield to kill then-Mayor Richard M. Daley’s plans for a $2 billion “mega-casino” in downtown Chicago.
Forecasters warn of tornado threat in parts of the South
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Forecasters are warning of the potential for strong tornadoes in parts of the South on Tuesday as a potent storm system moves into the region. Northern Mississippi will be at highest risk of the strongest storms, along with the northeastern corner of Louisiana, according to the national Storm Prediction Center.
3 South Carolina family members killed in crash, 4 injured
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities have identified a South Carolina man and two children who died in a pre-dawn rollover on an Arizona freeway that left four other family members injured. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said the seven people were traveling in a pickup truck from...
Kentucky State Police hold food drive
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police posts across the state are collecting donated nonperishable food items for families in need during the holidays. The “Cram the Cruiser” drive is set for Dec. 2, according to a statement from police. Troopers will be at grocery and retail stores accepting products like canned fruit and vegetables, canned meat, macaroni and cheese, peanut butter, jelly, canned soups, cake mixes, water and powdered milk.
