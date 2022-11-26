Read full article on original website
TCU completes perfect season, could become the first Texas school to qualify for the College Football PlayoffsJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Three Great Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
TCU Wraps Up Undefeated Season with 62-14 Win Against Iowa StateLarry Lease
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
STANZ: Final thoughts from Portland & more
DENVER — It is 4:05 a.m. mountain time as I write this introduction. I’ve been in Denver since late last night and spent the night in the airport with the final leg of my return journey to Des Moines expected to board in about an hour and a half. I’ve been working thoughts through my brain since Iowa State lost to UConn in the PKI title game late Sunday night, and I’ve sprinkled some of everything throughout the next 2,000 or so words.
WBB: Cyclones move to No. 8 in AP Poll
Iowa State women’s basketball moved to the No. 8 spot in the latest AP Top 25 Poll, remaining in the top 10 after its loss to now No. 6 North Carolina in Sunday’s Phil Knight championship game. The program is one of six in the Big 12 to...
Iowa State football transfer portal tracker
Below is an updated look at every Iowa State football player who has entered his name into the transfer portal entering this off-season:. Mason Chambers entered the portal on Tuesday, after amassing 22 tackles this season and appearing in all 12 games. Deon Silas announced on Monday, November 28 that...
Iowa State ranked for first time this season, at No. 23 in AP Poll
For the first time in the 2022-23 season, Iowa State men’s basketball is in the AP Poll after starting the season 5-1. The Cyclones are ranked No. 23 after going down in the Phil Knight championship game to a now No. 8 UConn team to end the weekend at 2-1.
WBB: No. 5 Cyclones cant hang on, fall to No. 8 UNC in Phil Knight title
No. 5 Iowa State suffered its first loss of the season Sunday night, falling to No. 8 North Carolina 72-64, after the Tar Heels caught fire on offense. UNC shot 65.4 percent from the field during the second half, to storm back from a 13-point lead the Cyclones had at the half time break.
Jaren Holmes named Big 12 Newcomer of the week
IRVING, Texas – Iowa State senior guard Jaren Holmes has been named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week for his performance last week at the Phil Knight Invitational. Holmes helped Iowa State to a runner-up finish in the PKI Championship and was selected to the All-Tournament Team. He led the Cyclones in scoring on the week with 15.0 points per game, including 22 points in the win over No. 1 North Carolina. The senior guard averaged 31.7 minutes in the three games and scored double figures in each. Holmes also averaged 4.7 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals.
Xavier Hutchinson one of three Biletnikoff Award finalists
Iowa State’s Xavier Hutchinson was named as a Biletnikoff Award finalist on Tuesday, according to a release from the Tallahassee Quarterback Club – who holds the award. He joins Ohio State’s Marin Harrison Jr. and Tennessee’s Jaylin Hyatt as the three finalist eligible to win the award.
Mason Chambers enters the transfer portal
Iowa State defensive back Mason Chambers announced over social media that he would be entering his name in the transfer portal, becoming the third player from the program to do so since the end of the regular season. Chambers finished the season with 22 tackles defensively and 2.5 tackles for...
Start times, lines & How to watch Iowa State vs. No. 20 UConn
The No. Iowa State men’s basketball team will face off with No. 20 UConn, looking to improve to 6-0 on the season in the Phil Knight Invitational championship game. Below are the lines and TV information for the game. Iowa State vs. No. 20 UConn. Arena: The Moda Center...
Deon Silas enters transfer portal
Iowa State running back Deon Silas has entered the transfer portal, he announced on social media on Monday. Silas appeared in 11 of Iowa State’s 12 games in the 2022 season, rushing 60 times for a total of 271 yards. During his career as a Cyclone, Silas amassed five...
RECRUITING: Audi Crooks tallies 48 in prep game
Iowa State women’s basketball commit Audi Crooks recorded a 48-point night in just her second game of the 2022-23 season Saturday. The 2023 signee helped Bishop Garrigan High School to its first win of the season as part of the Twin Cities Invitational going on over the weekend in Minnesota.
