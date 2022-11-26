Shops work together to attract customers on Small Business Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) — Small business owners and artisans are working together to encourage West Michigan to shop local this Small Business Saturday.

“It definitely helps when there is more than one business in it. We can all support each

other and share it,” said Sarah Cash, who owns The 12th House.

Sarah Cash, owner of The 12th House, bags a customer’s purchase. (Nov. 25, 22)

The 12th House , near the corner of Fulton Street and Jefferson Avenue SE, is described as a local hippy art and gift shop carrying products from more than 65 artists. It is one of 10 small businesses that will participate in special holiday shopping event called “Christmas on the Westside.”

“We are participating in a holiday shop hop with some businesses on the West Side and Monroe Center,” she said.

Each business will have a sale of its own. If you visit all 10, you’ll be entered into a drawing to win a basket valued at $100. Three winners will be announced.

10 businesses will participate in the annual Christmas on the Westside event for Small Business Saturday. The 12th House will offer special deals on Small Business Saturday.

This is the first time Cash’s business will participate in the shop hop.

“It definitely is harder as an individual business to try to get seen out there,” she said. “We all appreciate anyone who can come out (Saturday) and help support our local businesses. It helps keep Grand Rapids alive, the small businesses around here.”

Tiesha Hogue, owner of Loc Royalty, is organizing a similar event for about 15 Black-owned businesses at Baxter Community Center Saturday. There will be a variety of businesses offering a number of products and services for home care, apparel and accessories.

Tiesha Hogue, owner of Loc Royalty, prepares some mannequins. (Nov. 24, 2022)

“This is our sixth year doing this. When we first started out, we were running two separate events

and then we decided let’s come together because we were having two separate Small Business Saturday events.”

Hogue said businesses often struggle with promoting their brand. Working together brings awareness to all of the shops at one spot.

“There is power in numbers and if we use our resources to celebrate others then everybody wins,” she said.

There will be food and music at the event which will last from noon until 5 p.m. Black Santa and Mrs. Moody Claus will offer story time and pictures beginning at 1:45 p.m.

