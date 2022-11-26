ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP)Sin’Cere McMahon had 22 points in Winthrop’s 99-52 victory against Toccoa Falls on Tuesday night. McMahon also contributed five assists and three steals for the Eagles (4-4). Xavier McKelvy added 15 points while finishing 7 of 8 from the floor, and they also had seven rebounds. Cory Hightower recorded 12 points and was 4-of-9 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 3 for 5 from the line.

ROCK HILL, SC ・ 1 HOUR AGO