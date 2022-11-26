ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

iheart.com

Triple A: Average Price For Gallon of Regular Gas Drops in Capital Region

Thanks to a drop in gas prices, Capital Region drivers are handing over less of their hard-earned money when it comes time to fill up their vehicles. According to Triple A, the average cost for a gallon of regular fuel is now $3.83. That is down $.10 in the past week but is $.06 higher than this time one month ago. Right now, the state average is $3.79 a gallon and nationally it's $3.55.
WCAX

Made in Vermont: Dell’Amore sauce

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Each jar of Dell’Amore sauce has the flavors of Italy sealed into a 25-ounce jar. But more than that, it’s the smell of Frank Dell’Amore’s childhood. “My mom had six kids and we just were so fascinated with the smells, the aroma,...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Holiday train to make stops in North Country on Monday

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - All aboard for holiday cheer! On Monday night, the Canadian-Pacific holiday train will be making stops across Northern New York. People will have the opportunity to take in the lights and enjoy a 30-minute live performance. Attendees are also asked to bring cash or a canned food donation. Those donations will go back into the community through local food pantries.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WRGB

Ahead of Giving Tuesday, AG James offers tips to protect yourself from scams

NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — In advance of Giving Tuesday and the holiday season, New York Attorney General Letitia James released her annual “Pennies for Charity: Fundraising by Professional Fundraisers” report, which analyzes data submitted to the Office of the Attorney General’s (OAG) Charities Bureau by professional fundraisers on their 2021 charitable fundraising campaigns in New York.
wamc.org

Vermont shooting ranges closing for the winter

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department will be closing its two public shooting ranges for the winter. The Hammond Cove public shooting range in Hartland will close December 12 and the West Mountain Wildlife Management Area public shooting range will close on December 14. The Hammond Cove range has a...
HARTLAND, VT
vermontbiz.com

Vermont has the most most overpriced Internet in the Northeast, rural states struggle the most

According to a Surfshark study, rural states tend to overpay for their internet, while urban states tend to get fair internet prices. Vermont Business Magazine Surfshark’s new Internet Value Index (IVi)(link is external) shows that Vermont has the most overpriced internet in the Northeast. The index is calculated by dividing each state’s internet speed by internet affordability. The study reveals large disparities between rural and urban states in terms of internet value, highlighting the country’s digital divide.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Wreaths Across America coming to Vermont

RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - Wreaths Across America will be at Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery on December 17th. They’ll be laying remembrance wreaths on graves, while saying the name of each veteran aloud. So far, 434 are wreaths have been sponsored, but they’re hoping to get 1,066 more. It...
RANDOLPH, VT
wxhc.com

NY SNAP Users to Receive Full Benefits This Month

Gov. Hochul announced all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, will receive maximum allowable levels of food benefits this month. All houses that participate in SNAP will receive the boost, including those already at the maximum level of benefits. The Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance began issuing the funds in 2020 until New York State’s emergency declaration ran out in June 2021. With the federal declaration of a health emergency still ongoing through January, SNAP users will continue to receive maximum monthly benefits until February 2023.
Adirondack Explorer

John Ernst’s Adirondack legacy

On a rainy day in June, John and Margot Ernst sat before a roaring fire in their second home in North Hudson. The four-bedroom contemporary house provides spectacular views of Elk Lake and distant High Peaks. On this day, the mountaintops were shrouded in clouds. The Ernsts stepped out on their stone terrace, pointing to the purple lupine that each year has spread down their hillside. A loon called in the mist.
NORTH HUDSON, NY

