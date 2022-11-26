Thanks to a drop in gas prices, Capital Region drivers are handing over less of their hard-earned money when it comes time to fill up their vehicles. According to Triple A, the average cost for a gallon of regular fuel is now $3.83. That is down $.10 in the past week but is $.06 higher than this time one month ago. Right now, the state average is $3.79 a gallon and nationally it's $3.55.

1 DAY AGO