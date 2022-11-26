Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Triple A: Average Price For Gallon of Regular Gas Drops in Capital Region
Thanks to a drop in gas prices, Capital Region drivers are handing over less of their hard-earned money when it comes time to fill up their vehicles. According to Triple A, the average cost for a gallon of regular fuel is now $3.83. That is down $.10 in the past week but is $.06 higher than this time one month ago. Right now, the state average is $3.79 a gallon and nationally it's $3.55.
Top-prize Take 5 ticket sold in Saratoga Springs
A top-prize winning Take 5 ticket for the Monday, November 28, drawing was sold in Saratoga Springs, the New York Lottery announced.
VT cannabis dispensaries gear up for holiday season
VT cannabis dispensaries gear up for holiday season
WCAX
Made in Vermont: Dell’Amore sauce
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Each jar of Dell’Amore sauce has the flavors of Italy sealed into a 25-ounce jar. But more than that, it’s the smell of Frank Dell’Amore’s childhood. “My mom had six kids and we just were so fascinated with the smells, the aroma,...
WCAX
Holiday train to make stops in North Country on Monday
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - All aboard for holiday cheer! On Monday night, the Canadian-Pacific holiday train will be making stops across Northern New York. People will have the opportunity to take in the lights and enjoy a 30-minute live performance. Attendees are also asked to bring cash or a canned food donation. Those donations will go back into the community through local food pantries.
WRGB
Ahead of Giving Tuesday, AG James offers tips to protect yourself from scams
NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — In advance of Giving Tuesday and the holiday season, New York Attorney General Letitia James released her annual “Pennies for Charity: Fundraising by Professional Fundraisers” report, which analyzes data submitted to the Office of the Attorney General’s (OAG) Charities Bureau by professional fundraisers on their 2021 charitable fundraising campaigns in New York.
wamc.org
Vermont shooting ranges closing for the winter
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department will be closing its two public shooting ranges for the winter. The Hammond Cove public shooting range in Hartland will close December 12 and the West Mountain Wildlife Management Area public shooting range will close on December 14. The Hammond Cove range has a...
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties November 27, 2022 edition
Adrienne N. Lachappelle, Adrienne N. Brodowski and Michael W. Lachappelle to Campbell Drive LLC, 24 Campbell Drive, $300,000. Campagnari Construction LLC, receiver, Agawam Town and Catherine Carrier to Campagnari Construction LLC, 20 Ottawa St., $151,000.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont has the most most overpriced Internet in the Northeast, rural states struggle the most
According to a Surfshark study, rural states tend to overpay for their internet, while urban states tend to get fair internet prices. Vermont Business Magazine Surfshark’s new Internet Value Index (IVi)(link is external) shows that Vermont has the most overpriced internet in the Northeast. The index is calculated by dividing each state’s internet speed by internet affordability. The study reveals large disparities between rural and urban states in terms of internet value, highlighting the country’s digital divide.
Rensselaer County Sheriff’s office looking for missing man
The Rensselaer County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing person
WRGB
NY AG James sues Western NY nursing home, claims it failed to protect residents
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WRGB) — New York Attorney General Letitia James announced new plans Tuesday to protect nursing homes. She is suing a nursing home in Western New York, claiming it forced employees to work while sick and failed to implement policies to protect residents, leading to unsafe conditions. She...
North Carolina man accused of DUI after Killington crash
Shortly after midnight Sunday morning, Vermont State Troopers were sent to 1842 Killington Road, in the Town of Killington, after hearing that a car had driven over an embankment in the parking lot.
WCAX
Wreaths Across America coming to Vermont
RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - Wreaths Across America will be at Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery on December 17th. They’ll be laying remembrance wreaths on graves, while saying the name of each veteran aloud. So far, 434 are wreaths have been sponsored, but they’re hoping to get 1,066 more. It...
wxhc.com
NY SNAP Users to Receive Full Benefits This Month
Gov. Hochul announced all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, will receive maximum allowable levels of food benefits this month. All houses that participate in SNAP will receive the boost, including those already at the maximum level of benefits. The Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance began issuing the funds in 2020 until New York State’s emergency declaration ran out in June 2021. With the federal declaration of a health emergency still ongoing through January, SNAP users will continue to receive maximum monthly benefits until February 2023.
John Ernst’s Adirondack legacy
On a rainy day in June, John and Margot Ernst sat before a roaring fire in their second home in North Hudson. The four-bedroom contemporary house provides spectacular views of Elk Lake and distant High Peaks. On this day, the mountaintops were shrouded in clouds. The Ernsts stepped out on their stone terrace, pointing to the purple lupine that each year has spread down their hillside. A loon called in the mist.
WCAX
Lawmakers consider drafting articles of impeachment against Vt. sheriff
Vt. man accused of recklessly firing gun in home appears in court. A Shaftsbury man appeared in court on Monday after police said he recklessly fired a gun inside his home while others-- including a child-- were inside. Made in Vermont: Dell’Amore sauce. Updated: 4 hours ago. Each jar...
Police seek info on Massena woman found dead
On Thanksgiving Day, New York State Police located a body in a ditch on a road in the St. Lawrence County town of Libson.
WCAX
Driver fell asleep at the wheel in head-on crash, Vermont police say
ROCKINGHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a driver who fell asleep at the wheel was to blame for a head-on crash in Rockingham on Monday. It happened on Route 5 near Webb Terrace shortly before 6:30 p.m. Vermont State Police say Kobe Blaze, 19, of Bellows Falls, was driving south...
compassvermont.com
Vermonters Are Gassier and More Bloated Than in Any Other State. If Only It Was Renewable Energy
The company, BIOHM, has released data on lifestyle, diet, and supplement decisions from a sample of 35,000 individuals across the U.S., focused on constipation, gas, and bloating. States with the highest bloating statistics include Vermont, with 74% of participating residents reporting bloat symptoms, followed by Nevada and Arizona, with 71%...
Two Mass. counties at elevated COVID risk level before holiday, CDC says
Entering Thanksgiving, most of Massachusetts was at low risk from COVID-19, according to data analyzed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week. But two counties were the exception — and that was before a surge of travelers during the holiday weekend. The CDC found the COVID...
Comments / 0