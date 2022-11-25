Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Residents To Get Monthly Payments For One YearAneka DuncanRochester, NY
New Program Gives New York Residents Cash Per MonthC. HeslopRochester, NY
Why Do People Love Moving To Rochester, NY?KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Popular Rochester NY First Time Home Buyer GrantsKyleHiscockRERochester, NY
How to Win a Real Estate Bidding War in the Rochester NY Real Estate MarketKyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Related
17-year-old arrested after possessing gun, driving stolen car
Upon approaching the car, officers found the teenager asleep at the wheel.
Man pleads guilty to weapon charge at anti-gun event
He's currently free on $20,000 bail.
13 WHAM
Infant's fatal heroin overdose connected to Rochester drug ring
Rochester, N.Y. — 755 Jay Street is boarded up now, but it was once part of a major drug trafficking operation allegedly run by Wayne McDaniels. That same house is where 6-month-old Denny Robinson Jr. was found dead Aug. 1 with a heroin bag in his mouth. His death...
nyspnews.com
Troopers arrest a Sodus resident for DWI.
On Thursday, November 24, 2022, troopers from SP Lyons responded to a suspicious vehicle on Clyde Road in the town of Lyons. Lucas D. Vandermark, age 41, of Sodus, was subsequently arrested for Driving While Intoxicated and refusal to submit to a breath test. Vandermark was transported to Wayne County...
Man Accused Of Illegally Killing Deer Near Home In Town Of Rochester
A Hudson Valley man has been issued multiple tickets by state conservation officials for allegedly killing a deer out of season. The incident took place in Ulster County on Friday, Oct. 28 at a home in the town of Rochester. The state Department of Environmental Conservation officials responded to a...
nyspnews.com
Cheektowaga man arrested for Felony Aggravated DWI with a B.A.C. over twice the legal limit on the Thruway.
Cheektowaga, NY – On November 27, 2022, at approximately 7:45 p.m., State Police stopped a vehicle on I-90 in the town of Cheektowaga for vehicle and traffic violations. After interviewing the driver, Lewis E. Laster, 55, of Cheektowaga, NY, he was found to be intoxicated and had a revoked non-driver ID only. Laster was arrested and transported to SP Buffalo where his blood alcohol content was determined to be .19%.
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest an Ontario resident for Petit Larceny.
On Saturday, November 26, 2022, troopers from SP Williamson responded to a larceny at Dollar General in the town of Ontario. Troopers subsequently arrested Michael R. Mills, age 39, of Ontario, for Petit Larceny. Mills was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Ontario Court on December 7,...
13 WHAM
NYSP arrest Rochester resident on weapon charges after fleeing traffic stop
Rochester, N.Y. — Around 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, State Police in Rochester attempted to stop a motorist for a traffic violation on Genesee Street in Rochester when the operator failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated. The operator of the fleeing vehicle eventually crashed into a front porch...
Rochester driver faces weapons charges after fleeing from police during pursuit
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A 40-year-old man from Rochester has been arrested after troopers with New York State Police say they were trying to stop him for a traffic violation Saturday in Rochester on Genesee Street. Troopers identified the driver as Tyree Washington of Rochester. Troopers say Washington failed to stop and a pursuit was […]
nyspnews.com
Batavia woman arrested for Bail Jumping
On November 26, 2022, SP Batavia Troopers arrested Allyson P. Lawrence, 28, of Batavia, NY on a warrant for failing to appear in the Town of Batavia Court in July of 2022. She was charged with Bail Jumping 3rd Degree and then released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Batavia court in December of 2022.
iheart.com
Monroe County Sheriff Condemns Racist Graffiti and Arson in Perinton
Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter is condemning racist graffiti and an arson in a neighborhood in Perinton. He says the crimes 'are despicable, disturbing and will not be tolerated." Two people were seen running away early Friday morning after spray painting a racial slur on a vehicle parked at an...
3 women arrested for bringing marijuana to Attica prison
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – New York State troopers out of Warsaw with the assistance of NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision arrested three Rochester women for allegedly promoting prison contraband in the second degree on Saturday. Troopers arrested 35-year-old Odysee Thomas, 29-year-old Talia Mercado, and 31-year-old Lesha Sanders. According to State Police, the three […]
RPD: Missing ‘vulnerable’ adult from Rochester found safe
She was last seen wearing a black wool coat, a gray hooded sweatshirt, black leggings, black sneakers, and was carrying a brown bag.
20-year-old charged with DWI after Penfield crash
PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — A 20-year-old man from Rochester was charged after a crash involving multiple vehicles Saturday afternoon in Penfield on Empire Boulevard. Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office identified the driver as 20-year-old Xavier A. DeLeon. According to deputies, DeLeon was driving eastbound in a pickup truck and went into the westbound […]
nyspnews.com
Clarence man arrested for DWI
On November 25, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested James H. Stoneman., 49, of Clarence, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on Transit Road in the town of Clarence, Stoneman was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Stoneman had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Stoneman had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to SP Clarence, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.10% BAC. Stoneman was released with appearance tickets for the town of Cheektowaga court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
Wyoming County man killed in bulldozer accident in Livingston County
The Livingston County Sheriff's Office announced a Wyoming County man was killed in a bulldozer accident in the Town of Leicester on Saturday.
nyspnews.com
Alexander woman arrested for drug possession in Warsaw
On November 26, 2022, Troopers out of SP Warsaw arrested Michelle S. Froebel., 44, of Alexander, NY, for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th. Troopers assisting Warsaw Police at a traffic stop on Genesee Street in the village of Warsaw. Froebel was found to be in possession of cocaine. She was arrested and transported to SP Warsaw for processing. Froebel was released with appearance tickets for the village of Warsaw court, where she is due to appear at a later date.
14850.com
Recently hired Sheriff’s Deputy terminated by TCSO, arrested by NYSP, following investigations
A Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputy who was hired in August as a lateral transfer from the Geneseo Police Department in Livingston County was terminated from the Sheriff’s Office a week ago following an investigation into a local misconduct complaint, and was arrested and charged by the New York State Police on Monday, following an investigation into a complaint received while he was employed by the Geneseo Police Department.
13 WHAM
Unlicensed driver crashes into building on Dewey Avenue
Rochester, N.Y. — Officers were called to the area of Dewey Avenue for the report of a motor vehicle crash with a car into a building around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival, a single car was found to have crashed and come to a rest into the front of a building causing significant damage.
1 missing teen returns to Penfield, search continues for 2nd
Deputies ask anyone with information on the two teens to call 911.
Comments / 5