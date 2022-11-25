ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

13 WHAM

Infant's fatal heroin overdose connected to Rochester drug ring

Rochester, N.Y. — 755 Jay Street is boarded up now, but it was once part of a major drug trafficking operation allegedly run by Wayne McDaniels. That same house is where 6-month-old Denny Robinson Jr. was found dead Aug. 1 with a heroin bag in his mouth. His death...
ROCHESTER, NY
nyspnews.com

Troopers arrest a Sodus resident for DWI.

On Thursday, November 24, 2022, troopers from SP Lyons responded to a suspicious vehicle on Clyde Road in the town of Lyons. Lucas D. Vandermark, age 41, of Sodus, was subsequently arrested for Driving While Intoxicated and refusal to submit to a breath test. Vandermark was transported to Wayne County...
SODUS, NY
nyspnews.com

Cheektowaga man arrested for Felony Aggravated DWI with a B.A.C. over twice the legal limit on the Thruway.

Cheektowaga, NY – On November 27, 2022, at approximately 7:45 p.m., State Police stopped a vehicle on I-90 in the town of Cheektowaga for vehicle and traffic violations. After interviewing the driver, Lewis E. Laster, 55, of Cheektowaga, NY, he was found to be intoxicated and had a revoked non-driver ID only. Laster was arrested and transported to SP Buffalo where his blood alcohol content was determined to be .19%.
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police arrest an Ontario resident for Petit Larceny.

On Saturday, November 26, 2022, troopers from SP Williamson responded to a larceny at Dollar General in the town of Ontario. Troopers subsequently arrested Michael R. Mills, age 39, of Ontario, for Petit Larceny. Mills was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Ontario Court on December 7,...
ONTARIO, NY
nyspnews.com

Batavia woman arrested for Bail Jumping

On November 26, 2022, SP Batavia Troopers arrested Allyson P. Lawrence, 28, of Batavia, NY on a warrant for failing to appear in the Town of Batavia Court in July of 2022. She was charged with Bail Jumping 3rd Degree and then released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Batavia court in December of 2022.
BATAVIA, NY
iheart.com

Monroe County Sheriff Condemns Racist Graffiti and Arson in Perinton

Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter is condemning racist graffiti and an arson in a neighborhood in Perinton. He says the crimes 'are despicable, disturbing and will not be tolerated." Two people were seen running away early Friday morning after spray painting a racial slur on a vehicle parked at an...
PERINTON, NY
News 8 WROC

3 women arrested for bringing marijuana to Attica prison

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – New York State troopers out of Warsaw with the assistance of NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision arrested three Rochester women for allegedly promoting prison contraband in the second degree on Saturday. Troopers arrested 35-year-old Odysee Thomas, 29-year-old Talia Mercado, and 31-year-old Lesha Sanders. According to State Police, the three […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

20-year-old charged with DWI after Penfield crash

PENFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) — A 20-year-old man from Rochester was charged after a crash involving multiple vehicles Saturday afternoon in Penfield on Empire Boulevard. Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office identified the driver as 20-year-old Xavier A. DeLeon. According to deputies, DeLeon was driving eastbound in a pickup truck and went into the westbound […]
ROCHESTER, NY
nyspnews.com

Clarence man arrested for DWI

On November 25, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested James H. Stoneman., 49, of Clarence, NY, for Driving While Intoxicated. During a traffic stop on Transit Road in the town of Clarence, Stoneman was exhibiting signs of impairment. Troopers determined Stoneman had been operating a vehicle while in an impaired condition. Stoneman had failed standardized field sobriety tests. He was arrested and transported to SP Clarence, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.10% BAC. Stoneman was released with appearance tickets for the town of Cheektowaga court, where he is due to appear at a later date.
CLARENCE, NY
nyspnews.com

Alexander woman arrested for drug possession in Warsaw

On November 26, 2022, Troopers out of SP Warsaw arrested Michelle S. Froebel., 44, of Alexander, NY, for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th. Troopers assisting Warsaw Police at a traffic stop on Genesee Street in the village of Warsaw. Froebel was found to be in possession of cocaine. She was arrested and transported to SP Warsaw for processing. Froebel was released with appearance tickets for the village of Warsaw court, where she is due to appear at a later date.
WARSAW, NY
14850.com

Recently hired Sheriff’s Deputy terminated by TCSO, arrested by NYSP, following investigations

A Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputy who was hired in August as a lateral transfer from the Geneseo Police Department in Livingston County was terminated from the Sheriff’s Office a week ago following an investigation into a local misconduct complaint, and was arrested and charged by the New York State Police on Monday, following an investigation into a complaint received while he was employed by the Geneseo Police Department.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Unlicensed driver crashes into building on Dewey Avenue

Rochester, N.Y. — Officers were called to the area of Dewey Avenue for the report of a motor vehicle crash with a car into a building around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival, a single car was found to have crashed and come to a rest into the front of a building causing significant damage.
ROCHESTER, NY

