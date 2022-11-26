Effective: 2022-11-29 21:46:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-29 22:15:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Chattooga; Floyd; Haralson; Polk Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Haralson, Floyd, Polk and southwestern Chattooga Counties through 1015 PM EST At 944 PM EST, a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from near Coosa to Pleasant Gap to near Eastaboga, and moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...40 to 50 mph wind gusts, pea sized hail and frequent cloud to ground lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Rome, Cedartown, Buchanan, Bremen, Temple, Rockmart, Tallapoosa, Aragon, Cave Spring, Waco, Shannon, Pinson, Esom Hill, Coosa, Holland, Fish Creek, Etna, Lindale, Eubank Lake and Antioch. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA ・ 1 HOUR AGO