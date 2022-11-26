Effective: 2022-11-29 20:23:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-29 20:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crockett; Fayette; Gibson; Hardeman; Haywood; Madison; Tipton THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHERN CROCKETT...EAST CENTRAL TIPTON...SOUTH CENTRAL GIBSON...NORTHEASTERN FAYETTE NORTHWESTERN HARDEMAN...HAYWOOD AND MADISON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 830 PM CST The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail is still possible with this thunderstorm. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Memphis.

