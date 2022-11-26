Read full article on original website
Severe Weather Statement issued for Crockett, Fayette, Gibson, Hardeman, Haywood, Madison, Tipton by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 20:23:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-29 20:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crockett; Fayette; Gibson; Hardeman; Haywood; Madison; Tipton THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHERN CROCKETT...EAST CENTRAL TIPTON...SOUTH CENTRAL GIBSON...NORTHEASTERN FAYETTE NORTHWESTERN HARDEMAN...HAYWOOD AND MADISON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 830 PM CST The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail is still possible with this thunderstorm. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Memphis.
Special Weather Statement issued for Davidson, Sumner by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 20:23:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-29 21:15:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Davidson; Sumner A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Davidson and southwestern Sumner Counties through 915 PM CST At 828 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Belle Meade, or near Nashville, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Gallatin, Nashville, Madison, Hendersonville, Goodlettsville, Millersville, Forest Hills, Oak Hill, Belle Meade, Lakewood, Old Hickory, Berry Hill, Bells Bend, Whites Creek and Green Hill. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 between mile markers 198 and 214. Interstate 65 between mile markers 80 and 100. Interstate 24 between mile markers 40 and 52. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Butler, Edmonson, Logan, Warren by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 21:04:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-29 22:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Butler; Edmonson; Logan; Warren A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Logan, southeastern Butler, northwestern Warren and Edmonson Counties through 930 PM CST At 855 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles west of Memphis Junction, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Brownsville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
