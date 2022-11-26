Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Champaign, Clark, Clay, Coles, Crawford, Cumberland, Douglas by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-30 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Champaign; Clark; Clay; Coles; Crawford; Cumberland; Douglas; Edgar; Effingham; Jasper; Lawrence; Moultrie; Richland; Shelby; Vermilion WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and east central Illinois. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Travel will be difficult for high profile vehicles, especially on east-west roads this evening ahead of a cold front and then on north-south roadways behind a cold front tonight. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Butler, Edmonson, Logan, Warren by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-29 21:04:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-29 22:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Butler; Edmonson; Logan; Warren A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Logan, southeastern Butler, northwestern Warren and Edmonson Counties through 930 PM CST At 855 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles west of Memphis Junction, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Brownsville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Comments / 0