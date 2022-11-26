Effective: 2022-11-29 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-30 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Champaign; Clark; Clay; Coles; Crawford; Cumberland; Douglas; Edgar; Effingham; Jasper; Lawrence; Moultrie; Richland; Shelby; Vermilion WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...Winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and east central Illinois. * WHEN...Until midnight CST tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Travel will be difficult for high profile vehicles, especially on east-west roads this evening ahead of a cold front and then on north-south roadways behind a cold front tonight. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL ・ 1 HOUR AGO