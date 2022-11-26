ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The best Alienware deals this Black Friday

By Tyler Colp
The best Alienware deals for Black Friday are a mix of gaming laptops and desktop PCs. The otherworldly gaming company has a variety of rigs with AMD, Intel, and Nvidia hardware. Out of all of the best Black Friday PC gaming deals right now, Alienware offers the most variety in configurations.

Our absolute favorite gaming monitor is made by Alienware. While that exact model isn't on sale, there are some similar ones available at a discount this year. Both are G-Sync compatible and are curved so your games can gently cradle your head. I'm not telling you how to live your life, but it might finally be time to drop the second monitor and embrace the ultrawide lifestyle.

You can also go full alien with some desk gear. It can be tricky to find Black Friday sales on low profile mechanical keyboards, but Alienware has two with decent price reductions. The savings on its accessories aren't massive, but their starting prices aren't far off from the best Black Friday gaming mice discounts we've seen.

Here are the best Alienware Black Friday deals available right now.

What are the best Black Friday Alienware deals?

Gaming laptops

Gaming PCs

Black Friday Alienware gaming laptop deals

Some of the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals, period, are right here. Alienware's laptops have a good range of options, whether you're eyeing a 30-series GPU or an AMD configuration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tyz9x_0jNwnYpy00

Alienware x14 | Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti | Intel Core i7 12700H | 14-inch | 1080p | 144Hz | 16GB RAM | 512 SSD| $1,699.99 $1,199.99 at Dell (save $500)
In our review , the biggest thing holding back this laptop was the price. Its bright display, stylish design, and great gaming performance make it a better pick at this discounted price. This one has a 3050 Ti and a powerful CPU, so it should handle everything shy of triple-A games at high settings. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37kTmk_0jNwnYpy00

Alienware M15 R7 | Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti | AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 165Hz | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,849.99 $1,299.99 at Dell (save $550)
A very nice machine here, with a powerful CPU/GPU combo that will eat through those frames at the native 1080p. That's a powerful CPU backing up a great last gen mobile GPU and it even comes topped with some tasty DDR5-4800 RAM. It's a little lacking on the storage side, but it could be worse, for sure. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FdIlU_0jNwnYpy00

Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition | Nvidia RTX 3070 | AMD Ryzen 5900HX | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 360Hz | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD| $2,449.99 $1,499.99 at Dell (save $950)
This laptop is packed with powerful hardware. Its RTX 3070 and Ryzen 9 5900HX processor will tear through a ton of games at 1080p. And the 1TB SSD is a nice addition that you don't see enough in deals like this. View Deal

Alienware m17 R5| Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti | AMD Ryzen 7 6800H | 17.3-inch | 1080p | 360Hz | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD| $2,149.99 $1,699.99 at Dell (save $450)
The Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti and Ryzen 7 6800H give this Alienware laptop a ton of power for modern games. Its 360Hz screen means it's a good pick if you play competitive games that benefit from high refresh rates. The 16GB of 4800MHz DDR5 RAM will help handle a lot of other tasks too. View Deal

Alienware x17 | Nvidia RTX 3080 | Intel Core i9 12900H | 17.3-inch | 4k | 120Hz | 32GB RAM | 1TB SSD| $3,579.99 $2,899.99 at Dell (save $680)
This Alienware is still fairly pricey with the discount. You're paying for the Nvidia RTX 3080, i9 12900H, and the 4K screen—all of which will make games look great, but will come with a huge cost to battery life. If you want what is essentially a desktop replacement laptop, consider this one. View Deal

Black Friday Alienware gaming PC deals

Don't let the looks deceive you here, Alienware's gaming PC deals are solid. It has AMD- and Intel-powered rigs paired with nice graphics cards from both AMD and Nvidia. Some of their builds could use larger SSDs, but if that doesn't bother you, these deals are worth sifting through.

Alienware Aurora R13 | AMD RX 6700 XT | Intel Core i7 12700F | 16GB DDR5 RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,949.99 $1,199.99 at Dell (Save $750)
I don't think I've ever seen a machine with an RX 6700 XT in it for this price. The 512GB SSD is a little on the small side, but there's 16GB of speedy DDR5-4400 dual-channel RAM backing up a great GPU and a fantastic high-end CPU. There's not a lot to be concerned about here, especially with a discount like that. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ww4zk_0jNwnYpy00

Alienware Aurora R10 | AMD RX 6800 XT | AMD Ryzen 7 5800 | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD + 1TB HDD| $1,849.99 $1,249.99 at Best Buy (save $600)
Alienware and affordability don't always see eye to eye. But a Radeon RX 6800 XT plus Ryzen 7 5800 for $1,249 is a great deal for any PC, let alone one with Alienware's signature megabucks design vibe. Extras include 16GB of RAM and both a 1TB SSD and 1TB HDD. The Alienware usual caveats apply re possible future difficulties upgrading major items like the motherboard. But as a turn-key solution, this is very appealing. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bBhku_0jNwnYpy00

Alienware Aurora R14 | AMD RX 6800 XT | Ryzen 7 5800X | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD + 1TB HDD | $2,399.99 $1,799.99 at Dell (save $600)
It's worth remembering just what a fantastic graphics card the RX 6800 XT is. It's at the same level as the RTX 3080 outside of ray tracing, and generally comes in a lot cheaper. That means this Alienware machine is less expensive than an equivalent Nvidia-powered version, and still comes with 16GB RAM. That 512GB SSD is a bit miserly though, even if it comes with some slow data storage as a backup. View Deal

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R14 | AMD RX 6600 XT | Ryzen 7 5800 | 16GB RAM | 512GB | $1,729.99 $1,299.99 at Dell (save $600)
This Ryzen version of Alienware's R14 gaming PC comes with a 6600 XT and a Ryzen 7 5800. It's a nice package that few games will hold back at 1440p. The 512GB SSD is disappointing to see at this price point, but it's something you can upgrade if you need to. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m9iXS_0jNwnYpy00

Alienware Aurora R13 | Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti | Intel Core i9 12900F | 32GB RAM | 1TB SSD| $3,199.99 $2,499.99 at Dell (save $700)
This Alienware gaming PC sits on the higher end of the options available. The price has been cut down a bit, but the i9 12900F and RTX 3080 Ti will still cost you. This PC is made for pushing 4k or 1440p at high frame rates. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gD2wc_0jNwnYpy00

Alienware Aurora R13 | Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti | Intel Core i7 12700F | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD| $1,871.99 $1,299.99 at Dell (save $572)
You can save around $500 on this Alienware gaming PC that comes with a RTX 3060 Ti and an i7 12700F. The RAM and SSD aren't quite what we'd like to see in a build at this price, but you can always upgrade those down the line. View Deal

Black Friday Alienware gaming monitor deals

Alienware's ultrawide gaming monitors don't slouch on quality. While it doesn't have our favorite gaming monitor on sale right now, the options you have are great if you've been considering taking your games to the big, wide screen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cb0qA_0jNwnYpy00

Alienware AW3420DW | 34-inch | 3440 x 1440 | IPS | 120Hz | $699.99 $579.98 at Amazon (Save $120.01)
This ultrawide Alienware screen has never been this affordable before, offering a beautiful 3440 x 1440 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, this G-Sync panel is great for big-screen gaming. View Deal

Alienware AW3821DW | 37.5-inch | 3440 x 1640 | IPS | 144Hz | $1,349.99 $1,099.99 at Dell (Save $250.00)
This ultrawide Alienware monitor discount isn't massive, but it's something. If you're looking for a massive, G-Sync 37.5-inch curved monitor that can hit a 144Hz refresh rate, this is a nice option. View Deal

Black Friday Alienware gaming mice

Alienware has some decent sales on its gaming mice for Black Friday. You have both wired and wireless options and a white mouse if you need to complete your icy aesthetic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YuRfX_0jNwnYpy00

Alienware AW320M | 19,000 DPI | Wired | Right-handed | 6 buttons| $69.99 $39.99 at Dell (save $15)
One of Alienware's lightest, budget gaming mice is on a nice discount right now. At about 74g, the AW320M is a nice pick if you need something basic with extra buttons for keybinding in your favorite games. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L9Pmp_0jNwnYpy00

Alienware AW610M | 16,000 DPI | Wireless | Right-handed | 7 buttons| $79.99 $64.99 at Dell (save $15)
This Alienware wireless gaming mouse has a decent discount at the moment. It has a 16,000 DPI sensor and weighs about 117g, which puts it on the heavier side of things. Many of the Dell.com reviews praise it for its comfort over long periods of use. If you game all day on a cheap mouse, it might be time to upgrade. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15oaqh_0jNwnYpy00

Alienware AW720M | 26,000 DPI | Wireless | Right-handed | 8 buttons| $149.99 $119.99 at Dell (save $30)
If you're all about white gear, you can save some money on this Alienware wireless gaming mouse. It has a whopping 26,000 DPI sensor and weighs around 86g. It isn't the heaviest mouse, nor is it the lightest—Goldilocks' perfect gaming mouse. View Deal

Black Friday Alienware gaming keyboards

I didn't expect Alienware to have Black Friday deals on low profile keyboards, but here we are. You can pick up a mechanical keyboard with short-distance keys in either black or white. The price drop isn't steep, but they are by no means bad deals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Kj0k_0jNwnYpy00

Alienware AW510K White RGB | Low profile mechanical switches | RGB backlit keys| $129.99 $109.99 at Dell (save $20)
It's not often you find low profile mechanical keyboards on sale. Alienware's offering here is a sweet pick if you want Cherry MX Red low profile switches in a slick white keyboard. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TA22L_0jNwnYpy00

Alienware AW510K Black RGB | Low profile mechanical switches | RGB backlit keys| $129.99 $109.99 at Dell (save $20)
The black version of Alienware's low profile mechanical keyboard is on sale just like the white one above. It also has Cherry MX Red low profile switches and includes a neat little volume wheel. View Deal

Black Friday Alienware gaming chairs

Alienware isn't well-known for gaming chairs, but its one Black Friday option isn't a bad choice, especially if you're into the black and white color scheme.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ygx1A_0jNwnYpy00

Alienware S5000 Gaming Chair| Neck pillow | 330 lbs max | 140 degree recline | 4D armrest | PUC leather| $399.99 $309.99 at Dell (save $90)
Alienware's white and black gaming chair is $90 off right now. You also get a $75 Dell gift card when you buy it. This racing-style gaming chair has a lot of the features we like in other options at this price. It has 4D armrests and a neck pillow and has lumbar support. View Deal

